Wheeler Yuta On His Match With Daniel Garcia At ROH Death Before Dishonor, Wanting To Play Key Role In ROH’s Future

In a recent interview on Under the Ring, Wheeler Yuta discussed his match with Daniel Garcia at ROH Death Before Dishonor, wanting to play a pivotal role in ROH’s future, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Wheeler Yuta on his match with Daniel Garcia at ROH Death Before Dishonor: “I think it’s going to be a very fun one, Daniel Garcia and I have only wrestled in a singles match one time before. It was on the independents, we went for an hour-long draw. So I think this will be a really fun way for us to kind of show a different side than what we showed in Blood & Guts. We’ve had the violent physical brawls, and that’s not to say that this won’t be violent and physical, but it’ll be within a very strict set of rules where we can really find out who the best pure professional wrestler is. So I’m very excited for that match. I think it’ll be a different challenge. I think for some of the AEW fans who maybe haven’t seen a Ring of Honor Pure Rules match before, I think it’ll bring something different to the table. So I’m excited to have this opportunity.”

On the challenge of Pure Rules matches: “I really enjoy Pure Rules matches, it’s a very different challenge for me. I think that we’re kind of in a day and age of pro wrestling where pretty much anything goes. I think that that’s awesome and I think it’s a lot of fun. But I think that it also creates this opportunity for us to have a very different kind of wrestling when we have these Pure Rules matches. Like you said, there’s no more different two kinds of matches than a Blood & Guts Cage Match where we’re hitting each other with chairs, falling on thumbtacks, and giant swings on the top of the cage, and then a Pure Rules match where two punches to the face will get you disqualified. I don’t think that there’s anything quite like that in terms of a challenge as a performer, but I really like to use the rules to my advantage. You have opportunities to do things that you can’t do in other wrestling matches. For example, if you’ve exhausted all your rope breaks, you can submit someone in the ropes, so that offer offers different opportunities for like real submissions that would normally be illegal, you can use them to get the finish. So I’m very excited for the challenge. I’ve been trying to adjust my game in the Pure Rules matches I’ve had so far on Dark and I’m really excited for how that’s going. So hopefully me and Garcia will be able to put together a classic.”

On wanting to play a key role in ROH’s future: “The Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, I’m really excited for. The first Ring of Honor pay-per-view was really nice to get to because it felt like it was kind of everyone coming together in this one place, it felt like friends that I hadn’t seen for years, like from the independents, friends that I hadn’t seen in years from Ring of Honor. Then all the people from AEW were there, it was really cool. It almost felt like a reunion. But now I think that it was also — now we’re moving on to the next chapter. So I’m really excited to see where it goes from here on out to kind of get more of a feel of where Ring of Honor is going to be in the future. But I also think that’s up for us to define, to see how things go at this upcoming pay-per-view, and to see how we’re really able to bring Ring of Honor and what it is in the future forward. I think we have to respect the legacy, obviously, of what the company has been. But now it’s time for people like myself to bring it forward and kind of define what Ring of Honor is going to be in the future.”

