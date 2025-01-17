Note On When AEW Will Hold Double or Nothing This Year

As previously reported, Peacock listed the dates of the next three editions of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, two of which were believed to conflict with AEW events. One show will be held on July 12, which is the same date as AEW All In: Texas. The other is set for May 24. This is Memorial Day weekend, when AEW typically holds Double or Nothing. The company also usually holds that PPV on a Saturday.

However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that AEW has not announced a date for this year’s Double or Nothing at this time. In addition to that, it is believed that this year’s show was planned for a Sunday, as AEW has been holding PPVs on Sundays outside of football season. AEW typically does not announce dates for shows more than a few months advance, unless it’s something like All In.

The last time AEW announced a series of events months in advance, WWE ended up announcing a live event in Orlando the same night as Worlds End. WWE outdrew AEW on that night, but AEW didn’t suffer a lot of damage as Worlds End was only a few hundred tickets from selling out.