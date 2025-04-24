Details On When Stokely Hathaway’s Alliance With FTR Was Initially Pitched

Stokely Hathaway has aligned himself with FTR, and a new report has some details on when the idea was first broached. Hathaway returned on last night’s AEW Dynamite and aligned himself with the now-heel FTR, who beat up the Rock N’ Roll Express in the segment. Fightful Select reports that the alliance was pitched last year and nearly came to fruition, according to people in the company.

The idea was put on hold when The Outrunners got over with the crowd, which resulted in the decision to put them in a creative arc with FTR. Hathaway’s return on last night’s show came after an absence of several months, before which he had been seen scouting tag teams.