White Rabbit Costumes Spotted In Philadelphia Ahead of WWE Extreme Rules

PWInsider reports that several people wearing White Rabbit costumes have been spotted outside of and inside the Wells Fargo Center. The venue is the host of tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV in Philadelphia. There have also been flyers and word puzzles with the white rabbit theme given out for the storyline. White Rabbit masks were also given to fans.

It is rumored that the reveal to the White Rabbit storyline will happen tonight after the QR code presented on last night’s Smackdown.