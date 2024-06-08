Who Killed WCW Producers Wanted Ted Turner’s Perspective For Docuseries

In an interview with Fightful, Who Killed WCW producer Evan Husney spoke about the interest in getting Ted Turner for the docuseries, as they wanted his perspective. While Turner was unavailable due to health issues, they were able to interview his son.

Husney said: “We explored the possibility of being able to interview Ted Turner himself, and his son even tried for us and said that it even might’ve been possible still. He does have health challenges. So that’s from what I’ve heard. I don’t know what’s exactly going on. So we were very excited to the possibility of that, but we wanted to get somebody from Ted’s perspective because it is very important, because it is sort of his baby at the end of the day. Eric Bischoff is a huge part of it, making it successful, but it was kept around for so long and sort of insulated and protected because of Ted Turner. He sort of is the foil to Vince McMahon in a lot of ways during that time. So it was important we get someone who could speak to that because I think he is sort of an underrepresented voice or figure in this story and he’s a huge part of it. So we had to definitely make sure we covered that. So his son who was super cool, great guy, I think he comes off great in the show, he was super helpful. It was it was awesome to work with him. I think it shows like wrestling was a huge part of building that empire and showing that this was almost guaranteed loyal programming too, and Ted saw that. Obviously, you know, the sort of culture around it would change, but that’s how you can see how [and] why Ted protected it for so long or felt that there was value to it for so long.“