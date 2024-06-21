Who Killed WCW? Sees Ratings, Audience Jump For Episode Three

This week’s episode of Who Killed WCW? saw its ratings and audience up from the previous two weeks. Tuesday’s episode drew a 0.06 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 148,000 viewers per Spoiler TV. Those numbers are up 200% and 26.5% from the previous week’s 0.02 demo rating and 117,000 viewers.

The numbers were the best for the docuseries to date. The premiere episode scored a 0.03 demo rating and 138,000 viewers.

Across three episodes, the show has averaged a 0.037 demo rating and 134,000 viewers. By comparison, the most recent season of Dark Side of the Ring averaged a 0.052 demo rating and 172,000 viewers while Tales From the Territories averaged a 0.024 demo rating and 81,000 viewers.

The final episode of the series airs next Tuesday.