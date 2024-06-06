wrestling / News

Who Killed WCW? Draws 138,000 Viewers for Premiere Episode

June 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Who Killed WCW VICE Image Credit: VICE

Spoiler TV has the viewership and ratings numbers for the debut episode of Who Killed WCW? on VICE TV. The debut episode of the new docuseries averaged 138,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key demo rating, the episode drew an average 0.03 rating. The show finished at No. 101 in the Cable Top 150 rankings for Tuesday. The show is set to three more episodes.

Additionally, this week’s edition of WWE NXT TV finished at No. 1 in the rankings for Tuesday cable originals.

