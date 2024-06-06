wrestling / News
Who Killed WCW? Draws 138,000 Viewers for Premiere Episode
June 6, 2024 | Posted by
– Spoiler TV has the viewership and ratings numbers for the debut episode of Who Killed WCW? on VICE TV. The debut episode of the new docuseries averaged 138,000 viewers.
In the P18-49 key demo rating, the episode drew an average 0.03 rating. The show finished at No. 101 in the Cable Top 150 rankings for Tuesday. The show is set to three more episodes.
Additionally, this week’s edition of WWE NXT TV finished at No. 1 in the rankings for Tuesday cable originals.
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley Was Reportedly Backstage at AEW Double or Nothing
- Bully Ray Critiques How AEW Is Presenting Swerve Strickland as World Champion
- Mercedes Mone On Her Issue With Stephen A. Smith’s Claims About NBA Star Jaylen Brown
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Backstage Drama Between Veterans and Outsiders at WCW Slamboree 1997