– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Numbers were up across the board for last night’s show, which was the go-home show before this weekend’s NXT Battleground premium live event.

WWE NXT averaged 768,000 viewers. Viewership increased once again from last week’s show, which averaged 703,000 viewers. This marks the highest viewing audience for WWE NXT TV since the January 2 episode, which drew an identical viewership figure. So, it’s tied for the highest audience for NXT so far this year.

While the average viewership was up, ratings were slightly down in the P18-49 key demo this week. NXT drew a 0.22 rating for last night’s live USA Network broadcast. The key demo rating decreased from last week’s 0.24 rating.

NXT did not have to deal with any other major sports broadcasts on opposing networks last night. Rankings data for cable original programming for Tuesday is not yet available.