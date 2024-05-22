– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership figures for last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Last night’s show continued the build to NXT Battleground. Last night’s show aired via tape delay on USA Network due to WWE’s upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia for King and Queen of the Ring this weekend.

Last night’s show averaged 654,000 viewers. Viewership increased by about 15% from last week’s show, which averaged 567,000.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, WWE NXT drew a 0.17 rating. The key demo rating was actually down slightly from last week’s show, which drew a 0.18 rating.

The USA Network broadcast faced competition from the NBA Playoffs on ESPN and ESPN 2. The Pacers vs. Celtics NBA Easter Conference Final game drew a combined 6.433 million viewers across ESPN and ESPN 2, and a 2.06 rating in the key demo.