WWE NXT Ratings, Viewership Tick Down From Last Week

This week saw WWE NXT’s ratings and viewership slip from the previous week’s jump. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.18 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 567,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 5.3% and 14.0% respectively from last week’s 0.19 demo rating and audience of 659,000.

Both metrics were still better than two weeks ago, when the show drew a 0.14 and 564,000 viewers for night two of NXT Spring Breakin’. The show was up against the NBA Playoffs on TNT, where the Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers game drew a 1.38 demo rating and 4.18 million viewers. The NHL conference semifinals game between the Hurricanes and Rangers on ESPN did a 0.63 and 1.930 million.

NXT is averaging a 0.183 demo rating and 636,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.143 demo rating and 595,000 viewers for the same time period in 2023.