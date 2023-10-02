Note On Why AEW Can Use ‘Rated R Superstar’ For Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland was referred to as the “Rated R Superstar” in his AEW WrestleDream debut, and a new report notes why AEW can use the nickname. As PWInsider reports, WWE abandoned their trademark on the term back in May of 2020.

With the trademark abandoned, that allows AEW and Copeland to use the term without running afoul of WWE’s legal team. As noted, Copeland will make his AEW Dynamite and Collision debuts on this week’s shows.