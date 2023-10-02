wrestling / News
Note On Why AEW Can Use ‘Rated R Superstar’ For Adam Copeland
October 2, 2023 | Posted by
Adam Copeland was referred to as the “Rated R Superstar” in his AEW WrestleDream debut, and a new report notes why AEW can use the nickname. As PWInsider reports, WWE abandoned their trademark on the term back in May of 2020.
With the trademark abandoned, that allows AEW and Copeland to use the term without running afoul of WWE’s legal team. As noted, Copeland will make his AEW Dynamite and Collision debuts on this week’s shows.
More Trending Stories
- Update on Edge Free Agency Status, His Entrance Music & Ring Name
- Jade Cargill in Transparent Body Suit, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Jim Ross On Why Triple H’s Creative Involvement Is A Good Thing for WWE
- Jade Cargill Reveals Her Closest Friends While in AEW