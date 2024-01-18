Note on Why Chuck Taylor and Rey Fenix Didn’t Wrestle on AEW Dynamite

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a tag match of Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta vs. Penta El Zero M & Komander. However, this was not the original plan. In a video posted to social media before the episode aired, it was noted the plan was Best Friends vs. Lucha Bros. Neither Chuck Taylor nor Rey Fenix were cleared to compete, so changes were made.

In the video, Trent noted that Chuck was hurt worse than they thought, while Chuck said his ankle was “jammed up.”