wrestling / News
Note on Why The Gunns Haven’t Been Appearing in AEW Lately
January 3, 2025 | Posted by
Austin and Colten Gunn have not appeared on AEW television as of late, last showing up several months ago. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason for their absence is because one of them is either injured or has a health issue preventing them from wrestling. While one of them is out, AEW decided not to use the other.
With Juice Robinson out, this leaves Jay White as the only Bang Bang gang member on television.