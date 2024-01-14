The Wild Samoans’ Afa Returning Home From Hospital

– WXW Online announced that WWE Hall of Famer Afa of The Wild Samoans is returning home from the hospital today. As noted, Afa was recently hospitalized after suffering pneumonia and two mild heart attacks. You can see the update on Afa below:

“It’s been a harrowing few days, but our beloved Pops, #WWE Hall of Famer Afa the Wild Samoan, is coming home from the hospital today! He battles pneumonia and two mild heart attacks, but in his own words: ‘I kicked out at 1!'”

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Afa for a quick and full recovery.