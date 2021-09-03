wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Added To Lineup For Chris Jericho Cruise
Chris Jericho has announced that former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay will be joining the lineup for the Jericho Cruise next month. Jericho specifically noted that Ospreay would not be wrestling, but he would be available for signings and meet and greets.
“Excited to announce the amazing @WillOspreay for the @jericho_cruise! The unbeaten former @njpw1972 World Champion won’t be wrestling, but he will be doing signings, meet and greets & special events on the #TripleWhammy! Get your cabin NOW at http://chrisjerichocruise.com!” Jericho wrote.
Ospreay was also recently announced for NJPW’s Autumn Attack events later this month.
Jericho’s Rock N’ Rager at Sea will take place from October 21-25, which will coincide with a special Saturday night edition of AEW Dynamite.
