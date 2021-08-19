Will Ospreay, Lance Archer & More Set For NJPW Strong Autumn Attack

NJPW Strong’s Autumn Attack show has announced a couple of stars set to appear, including Will Ospreay and Lance Archer. NJPW has announced that Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki, and Archer will be part of the September 25th and 26th event.

The full announcement reads:

Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer hit Autumn Attack! 【NJoA】

Three huge names in action at the Curtis Culwell Center September 25 & 26

Earlier this week, fans in Long Beach were the first to witness NJPW STRONG matches in person. Crowds are sticking around for NJPW STRONG, with September 25 & 26 tapings for Autumn Attack in Dallas/Fort Worth’s Curtis Culwell Center already announced.

We’re excited to bring a Texas sized announcement for Autumn Attack, with three huge names!

First, Will Ospreay will be back in action for both nights. The Commonwealth Kingpin has been out of action since Dontaku earlier this May, where injuries sustained in his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match with Shingo Takagi led him to vacate the title. Making a shock appearance at resurgence Saturday night, Ospreay declared himself the ‘real world champion’ while declaring war on the LA Dojo. Now he begins his ascent back to the pinnacle of pro-wrestling competition in the States!

The King, Minoru Suzuki will be in competition on US soil for the first time in almost two years. a dangerous force in any environment, what does he have in mind for his Texas debut?

And will those plans be connected to a Texas native and Suzuki-Gun brother? Lance Archer will be at the Curtis Culwell Center, and will be happy to remind all that cross his path that everybody dies!

With Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, Ryusuke Taguchi, Jay White, Tom Lawlor and more already announced, Autumn Attack will bring some stacked action to NJPW STRONG! Do not miss your chance to be a part of these huge cards!