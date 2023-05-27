Will Ospreay On Aussie Open Signing With AEW, Says His Door Is Always Open To Them

Aussie Open are now All Elite, and Will Ospreay says that his door is always open to the tag team. As reported, the tag team was announced as signing with AEW on this week’s Dynamite. The team are part of Ospreay’s United Empire stable, and Ospreay was asked by Dark Puroresu Flowsion whether that could lead to him signing with the company as well.

“They know my situation [and] I gotta do what’s best for me, but whether nothing changes or everything changes,” Ospreay said. “If they ever needed me, my door will always open to them.”

Ospreay has said that he’s happy with his spot in NJPW, but noted that he’d be “a fool not to hear people out.” His contract is reportedly up next year.