Will Ospreay Claims WWE Tried To Buy RevPro, Got Turned Down

During comments he made after NJPW Destruction in Kobe (via Fightful), Will Ospreay claimed that WWE offered seven figures to buy RevPro, but owner Andy Quildan turned them down. He did not say when the offer was made, but they purchased EVOLVE in 2020. Meanwhile, companies like wXw and PROGRESS, also based in Europe, aired on the WWE Network for a few years.

He said: “A small independent UK company that had a million dollars from WWE offered to them and he turned it down, because he believed in Revolution Pro Wrestling. I believe in Revolution Pro Wrestling, but more importantly, I believe in this flag [UK flag] and our pro wrestlers. I’m looking forward to bringing New Japan back to Royal Quest.”