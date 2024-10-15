Will Ospreay on Getting Back Into the Ring With Ricochet

– During a recent interview with The Masked Man Show, former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay discussed getting back into the ring with Ricochet for his match on AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Will Ospreay on getting back in the ring with Ricochet: “I’m a lot older is the difference. Maybe a few beats slower than what I was, but a few beats slower than what I was is still faster than quite a lot of the guys in the world of wrestling. When I first locked up with Ricochet it was RevPro in 2013. I was an eager young man wanting to learn and be established. Everybody remembers the Super Juniors match in 2016. That was basically us being like, ‘You do you. I do me. Let’s hope we can produce magic in Korakuen Hall for that main event.’ We did just that. After that match, we had a few matches after that, but from there we went on our individual journeys.”

On always paying homage to Ricochet: “I’ve always paid homage to Ricochet and told him that without him, his helping and instructing, I don’t think my career would be what it is now. I’ve always wanted to scratch that itch, just to be like, ‘What does it look like now?’ because I don’t wrestle that way. Doing it this time around, that first beginning bit that we did, for me, it was like fan service. Play the beginning hits. The moment the superhero landing was done, it was time to be like, ‘Alright, let’s find out who is better.’ It was bomb after bomb after bomb, and we were going out there doing what we would do in any given circumstance if you put us in a big match scenarios.”

Konosuke Takeshita won the AEW International Championship last Saturday at AEW WrestleDream in a Triple Threat Match with Ospreay and Ricochet. It was broadcast live on pay-per-view.