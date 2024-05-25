Will Ospreay Says Having Humility Helped Him Improve in the Ring

In an interview with The Mark Hoke Show (via Fightful), Will Ospreay spoke about how he’s been able to improve in the ring, noting that it’s his humility that lets him grow. Ospreay will challenge Roderick Strong for the AEW International title on tomorrow’s Double or Nothing PPV event.

He said: “I mean, look, it’s about humility, most of all. It’s about realizing that you’re not good at everything. And the way that you’re going to get better at this is by throwing yourself into the deep end, man. That’s what I did when I went to Japan. I was 22 years old, boss. 22 years old. I didn’t know a lick of Japanese at all. I could barely speak English, mate. I could barely speak English as it is now. So for me, it was all about just applying myself and learning from all of my peers over in Japan. And, man, listen, I don’t say it often, I do feel like right now I’m the best in the world at what I do, and I’m doing my very best to just live up to everybody’s expectations. But, like, a lot of this is all about humility, and a lot of it is about saying, like, I don’t think I’m the best all the time, but as long as I’m giving everything that I’ve got, I believe in that ring. Right now, bell to bell, no one’s doing better than me.“