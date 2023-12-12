Will Ospreay Is Focused On Winning IWGP Global Title At Wrestle Kingdom 18

Will Ospreay is relishing the chance to become the first-ever IWGP Global Champion at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18. As announced, the IWGP United States Championship will become the IWGP Global Championship at Wrestle Kingdom with Ospreay taking on David Finlay and Jon Moxley to determine the first holder of the new title. Ospreay spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview about the match and you can see some highlights below:

On wanting to be the first-ever Global Champion: “It is going to be defended around the globe, and there is no one better served to do that. I’m performing at the highest level around the world. This is my chance to cross-promote. That’s truly a special thing to have. I want to elevate the promotions I work with and my opponents in the ring. I am going to deliver the best possible matches I can deliver.”

On his history with David Finlay: “Me and Finlay, we’ve got a huge history. We’re the same age, only a few days between us. I’m sure there is some underlying jealousy about my ascent in New Japan. But it just clicked for me. I just operate differently. It’s a real rivalry. Finlay is ruthless and one of the best wrestlers, learning that from his father. He’s got a different way of looking at the wrestling industry.”

On Moxley being part of the match: “I want to walk out of New Japan defeating Finlay, but there is Moxley, too. Moxley needs to understand something. We had one match, and that was in Chicago, and it was a botch by the referee, who f—– up on the three-count. Moxley can say whatever he wants, but that’s not going to happen in Japan. At Wrestle Kingdom, I am going to be in my element. They’re going to focus on violence, I’m going to focus on winning.”