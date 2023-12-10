Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander Set For TNA Snake Eyes

Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander is set for TNA Snake Eyes TV taping on January 14th. This will be a rematch after the two faced off on the November 16th edition of Impact Wrestling, a bout that Ospreay won.

Impact Wrestling will be shifting over to TNA Wrestling on January 13th. The updated card for Snake Eyes is below.

* Kazuchika Okada & Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Moose, Brian Meyers, & Eddie Edwards

* Josh Alexander vs. Will Ospreay