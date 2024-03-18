Will Ospreay Recalls His Match With Vader, Says Vader Wanted A Trilogy

In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), Will Ospreay spoke about wrestling Vader in 2016 and noted that the WWE Hall of Famer wanted it to be a trilogy. The match came about after a match between Ospreay and Ricochet went viral and Vader called it “Blantant acrobatics, no story,is there anything done in this video that relates to winning u could get 2 high school gymnast and put ona show.”

Ospreay said: “Vader popped off at me, I didn’t think nothing of it, I was more like, ‘Thanks for the share, mate.’ He was burying (me vs. Richochet). He didn’t see the match. People just get mad. They got no reason to get mad, they get mad. I get it. I’ve been around it too much. At the time, it was the first legend that every buried me, so I was like, ‘wwwhhhhat?’ Then, guys like yourself [Chris Jericho], strange saying it now, but Seth Rollins stuck up for me, Regal [William Regal] stuck up for me. It was great, but it became too much to basically be like, I thought he actually wanted to fight me. We got into a group conversation with myself, Andy Quildan from RevPro, Vader, and basically sorted out the match. For me, it was like a horrible experience. He’s not the nicest chap in the world. I don’t want to speak ill because he’s passed on, bless him, and he’s someone’s dad, all the best to the family, but he wasn’t very nice to me. All in all, Chris Hero loved it. It was wonderful for what it was. Probably, at the time, it was my biggest one-match payday. So it was fun looking back on it, and it’s a good story to tell the boys. He wanted a three-match clause. He wanted to do three matches. I was like, ‘fuck off.’ [laughs]. What more of a story can we do out of it? It’s the one match, you’re getting your pay day.“