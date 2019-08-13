wrestling / News
Will Ospreay, Robbie Eagles and El Phantasmo Added To Super J-Cup, Full Bracket Available
NJPW has added Will Ospreay, Robbie Eagles and El Phantasmo to the Super J-Cup, which means that all competitors are officially announced. They’ve also revealed the brackets and all of the matches for the tournament. Interesting to note that Ospreay will finally get his dream match with Amazing Red, and it’ll happen in the first round of the tournament. Here’s a break down of the tournament matches on each night:
First Round (August 22, Temple Theater in Tacoma, WA):
– Will Ospreay vs. Amazing Red
– Sho vs. Taiji Ishimori
– Clark Connors vs. TJP
– Robbie Eagles vs. El Phantasmo
– Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Jonathan Gresham
– Yoh vs. Dragon Lee
– Caristico vs. BUSHI
– Rocky Romero vs. Soberano Jr.
The second round will follow on August 24 in San Francisco (San Francisco University Student Life Events Center), followed by the semifinals and finals on August 25 in Long Beach, CA (Walter Pyramid). Jushin Thunder Liger will be in non-tournament action on all three nights. Juice Robinson, Tetsuya Naito and Jay White will compete on in non-tournament matches on August 25.
