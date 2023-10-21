Will Ospreay Says He’s Still In Talks With NJPW, Says Impact Is ‘In The Running’

Will Ospreay is still in discussions with NJPW, though he notes that Impact Wrestling could end up being his home as well. Ospreay recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and during the discussion he spoke about his contract status and negotiations.

“The deal is up in February, and we’re still in negotiations,” Ospreay said. “I’m looking to explore every single option and every single avenue. IMPACT Wrestling is in the running for my next home. I’m willing to test the waters. So this match against Mike Bailey is a real treat for me, and I’m excited to do it, especially with what could happen next year.”

Ospreay is set to face Bailey on Saturday at Bound For Glory.