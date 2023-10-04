wrestling / News
Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander Set For Impact Bound For Glory Fallout Tapings
October 4, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Will Ospreay and Josh Alexander for the Bound for Glory Fallout tapings. If Alexander wins the Impact World title at Bound for Glory, this will be a title match. It happens on October 22 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago.
BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon will face @WillOspreay the day after #BoundForGlory at #BoundForGloryFallout on October 22 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, and if Alexander wins at Bound For Glory it'll be a World Title match!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/hV4PXMSjUx pic.twitter.com/D7vVgq2mQ3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 4, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle Responds To Newly-Corroborated Story Of ‘Stripping Down’ In Women’s Locker Room At Indie Show
- Bully Ray on Adam Copeland Reuniting With Christian Cage in AEW Being a No-Brainer
- Eric Bischoff On Why Bret Hart & Hulk Hogan Didn’t Trust Each Other, Bret’s Lackluster WCW Music
- Jade Cargill in Transparent Body Suit, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos