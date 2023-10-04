wrestling / News

Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander Set For Impact Bound For Glory Fallout Tapings

October 4, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Will Ospreay and Josh Alexander for the Bound for Glory Fallout tapings. If Alexander wins the Impact World title at Bound for Glory, this will be a title match. It happens on October 22 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

