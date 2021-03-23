William Regal Announces NXT Tag Team Titles Are Now Vacant Due to Danny Burch’s Injury

– As previously reported, Danny Burch has legitimately suffered a separated shoulder injury. NXT General Manager William Regal has now issued an announcement that the NXT tag team titles are now vacated as a result of of Burch’s injury. You can see his announcement below.

On tomorrow’s broadcast on the USA Network, Regal will reveal the plans for the tag team titles now that Burch and Lorcan have been stripped. Regal tweeted earlier, “I can confirm this incredibly unfortunate news and make the difficult decision to vacate the #WWENXT Tag Team Titles. Furthermore, I will address the state of the titles further tomorrow night on @WWENXT.”

Burch and Lorcan won the titles from Breezango on the October 21, 2020 edition of NXT.