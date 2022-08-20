William Regal Recalls Working With Bobby Eaton In WCW, What He Learned About Tag Team Wrestling From Him

On a recent edition of Gentleman Villain, William Regal discussed working with Bobby Eaton as part of the Blue Bloods in WCW, what he learned about tag team wrestling from Eaton, and much more. You can read his comments below.

William Regal on working with Bobby Eaton as part of the Blue Bloods in WCW: “Ability, timing, precision. Just an incredible pro. It’s not hard to explain, he was just as good as it got as far as in ring. He was as good as it got. I’ve said this before, but I didn’t see American wrestling until two years after I was already a wrestler. The first stuff that I saw was from the NWA in Charlotte, so I was watching the Midnight Express and Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. I already knew all about Bobby Eaton and I continued to see stuff of his – it didn’t matter where he went because in the early 90s, they started showing WCW on TV in late night in England. As I was getting in from shows, I’d either tape it or sit up and watch. He was just brilliant, an absolutely brilliant partner. We had chemistry from the second we did anything together. We didn’t have to communicate verbally. With me and him, in fact, we never worked anything out. We just worked. We were on the same page, and I couldn’t have found anybody better. I couldn’t have found anybody better to be around and travel with. I was traveling with Bobby, Arn Anderson, and Ric Flair.

“There are just people that have natural talents with this, and from what I gather, he was like that from being a teenager and I’ve heard Terry Gordy was the same. I wasn’t, and I was around the best people. Whatever it is, me and Bobby ended up together, and the pleasure was all mine. It was just a joy to be around him. He’s one of the very few who could walk into any dressing room, and it didn’t matter what characters were in there – everybody, no matter what was going on, stopped and went, ‘Hey Bobby,’ and Brad [Armstrong] was the same. He would change the entire atmosphere and tone of the room. Everybody was just happy to see him.”

On what he learned about tag team wrestling from Eaton: “The most thing I learned from Bobby was knowing exactly when to do the right thing at the right time to get the right reaction. I knew that as a singles wrestler by then. I thought I knew that, but I’m not the best match person as far as finishes go. It either worked or didn’t with me. Somehow I managed to get through a lot of things. If I was on with somebody who was very good at knowing when to do the right thing at the right time, then it was even better….in tag team wrestling with Bobby Eaton, I never had to worry about whether everything was right because he knew exactly [what to do]. He knew when it was time to kick it into gear.”

