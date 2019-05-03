Willie Mack Signs Multi-Year Deal With Impact Wrestling

– Wrestling Inc reports that Willie Mack has signed a multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Mack spoke with Wrestling Inc about his new contract. Highlights are below:

“Well, the contract was good and everything seemed alright. Impact Wrestling – I’ve been watching it since way back in the day when they used to have the weekly PPVs for like 12 bucks. The reason I wanted to go there was because of the X-Division and the six-sided ring but they don’t have that any more. They have the best talent in the world, so why wouldn’t I want to be here? My goals are just to have fun, do my thing and wrestle. Of course I want to be the X-Division champion, but I want to be heavyweight champion and tag team. The only thing I can’t go for is the Knockouts championship”

“Any place was good but I always wanted to do Impact because of the talent,” said Mack. “It seems like they’re getting a lot of buzz and I wanna be part of that buzz to keep them going. So that was the choice for me right there.”