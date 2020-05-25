Willie Mack on His X-Division Title Win & Being Part of the Title’s Legacy, Who He Wants to Face Next, Possible Match With Tessa Blanchard

Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, Impact Wrestling’s X-Division Champion Willie Mack discussed his title win and how it feels to be part of the title’s legacy and lineage. The X-Division title has been held by a host of major names and Mack talked about how winning the match put him in a history people can’t take away from him.

He also discussed who he would like to face next and the idea of a possible champion vs. champion match against Tessa Blanchard. Highlights and the full audio are below:

On achieving his first singles title run in Impact so quickly: “Well, feels great. I didn’t think I’d get a singles title opportunity this close. But it happened, I took it and it feels great to be at the top of the X-Division … I was cool with or without it. But like, once you get it, that’s something that can’t really be erased from history. Now that I’ve got it, I’m part of that elite group like AJ [Styles], Chris Daniels, Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley, Eddie Edwards. All them folks that had it before me. And now, people’ll be like ‘Wow, Willie Mack was a part of that.”

On who he’s looking forward to defending the title against: “Oh probably me and a bunch of people on the roster. But right now, I’m thinking — I think I could tear it up with Eddie Edwards.”

On a possible champion vs. champion match with Tessa Blanchard: “Hmm. If it comes to it, I’ll be down. But I ain’t really in no rush, because I’m the X-Division Champion right now. And I’m like, I like that feeling. And I don’t want to risk it.”

In the full interview, Mack talks about being in his first Impact singles title run, who influenced his in-ring style, who he’s looking forward to facing as champion and a possible match with Tessa Blanchard, Moose naming himself the “real World Champion,” and more.

