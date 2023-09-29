Willow Nightingale Supports The Concept of an AEW Women’s Tag Team Title

On a recent appearance with Get Comfy, Willow Nightingale shared her thoughts on the potential addition of a Women’s Tag Team Championship to AEW (per Fightful). Nightingale shared her approval of the idea and listed a number of other roster talent she believes would be possible contenders for such a title. You can find a highlight on teh subject and listen to the full podcast below.

On the concept of an AEW Women’s Tag Team Title: “I think the idea of having a tag title for the women’s division is very exciting. Personally, I’ve had some really fun tag team matches there with Skye Blue and Kris Statlander. I know I would want a piece of that, I already can puzzle piece and see who would be in line for it. We have Mercedes [Mercedes Martinez] and Diamate, Anna Jay who has teamed with Tay [Tay Melo], but she is out, instead of teaming with Tay, has teamed with Taya [Taya Valkyrie]. We have so many great women who would do that. Toni [Toni Storm] is no longer super friendly with the Outcasts, but we still have Saraya and Ruby [Ruby Soho]. I definitely think we have the depth to have tag team titles, it’s just a matter of, will that moment come? I know that division is ready to do what we can with it if the opportunity is granted to us.”