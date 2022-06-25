Windham Rotunda Files for ‘Wyatt 6’ Trademark on June 21

– Fightful reports that former WWE Superstar Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, interestingly filed a trademark earlier this month for something called “Wyatt 6” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). Rotunda filed the trademark application on June 21 for merchandise and apparel. It had the following description:

“Mark For: WYATT 6 trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts.:

WWE released Rotunda in July 2021. His former stable in WWE, The Wyatt Family, consisted of such members as the late Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee/Jon Huber), Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman.