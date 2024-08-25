Winfree’s AEW All In London Review 8.25.24  

Hey there people, welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of AEW All In London. I’m Robert Winfree, handling coverage duties this Sunday morning. AEW is back in Wembley for this event and they’re definitely bringing a pretty solid card on paper. The main event could be the last hurrah for one of wrestling’s all time greats in Bryan Danielson. Personally I’ve followed Bryan since his ROH days, more specifically around the time he won the ROH World title and his entire philosophy around building and structuring matches really stood out. No one built a foundation for a match like he did and then kept logically expanding upon it. Bryan is getting a shot at the AEW World Title tonight, and he’s promised that if he loses he’ll be completely done with wrestling. It’s a big ask to unseat Swerve Strickland because Swerve has been doing some really great work for a while now, but you also have to know that if this is it for Bryan he’s going out with everything he’s got. Elsewhere on the card Will Ospreay is trying to reclaim the International/American title from resident scumbag Maxwell Jacob Friedman. MJF and Ospreay had a very good match when MJF won the belt and they’ll probably try to one up that bout here, keep an eye in particular for Ospreay landing the Tiger Driver ’91 as his hesitance to use the move recently has been a highlighted story point. Perhaps the most story laden bout will be for the AEW Women’s title as Toni Storm battles former protege Mariah May. May violently turned on Toni a few weeks back, bloodying her and battering her with a shoe, and Toni has become a little bit unhinged lately, though logically May should win here and turn Timeless Toni into Tragic Toni it’s been a story that’s garnered a fair amount of attention so hopefully they can cap it off in the ring. There’s the Casino Gauntlet match featuring a bunch of also rans and then the obvious winner of Adam Page, Chris Jericho and Hook in a program that has wasted a ton of time for everyone involved, a car crash triple threat trios ladder match for those belts, then Darby Allin and Jack Perry will try to kill each other in a Coffin Match. There will be a triple threat tag title match with the Middle Aged Management Bucks, FTR, and The Acclaimed. Oh, and I guess Mercedes Mone is going to be here with her terrible finisher, so there’s that. They’ve got a pretty good crowd, and a solid card, so let’s get to the action.

Zero Hour results:

– Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Ariya Daivari, and Anthony Ogogo defeated Lio Rush, Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Action Andretti, Rocky Romero, Kyle Fletcher, Kip Sabian, and Tommy Billington.

– Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway, that means Willow gets to choose the stipulation for her match with Statlander at All Out.

– Dustin Rhodes, Katsuyori Shibata, Sammy Guevara, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich defeated Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett. Post match Taven got an Iron Claw from Kevin Von Erich who was with the faces.

– Saraya came out to cut a promo and demand to be on the show, then Jamie Hayter finally returned from injury and chased Saraya away but did lay out Harley Cameron with a Hayterade.

Match #1 – Fatal 4-Way Trios Titles Ladder Match: (c) The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Mama Wayne) w/ Killswitch vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta

Well this is going to be a car crash, hopefully in a good way. Per usual everything breaks down into a big brawl right away. Black and Brody get tables right away to the appreciation of the crowd. Claudio is chopping the crap out of Colten on the floor, the crowd likes that. Buddy goes for the belts but Austin stops him, the Yuta stops him, Black stops him, Claudio stops him, Austin again stops someone then Pac pump kicks Austin out of the ring. Pac climbs, Brody stops him and hits him with a lariat. Brody gets a ladder drop kicked into his face, Juice then hits a cannonball senton onto Claudio on the floor. Black moonsaults onto Claudio and Juice, Yuta with a suicide dive onto that group, then Buddy dives onto that same pile. Pac is set up to dive, he climbs the ropes and hits a Sky Twister Press onto the pile of bodies. Colten and Austin set for a Whazzup Headbutt and connect. Austin then tells Colten and Juice to get the tables. Buddy attacks Juice but Juice does get another table out. Brody with double clotheslines to Austin and Colten then hits a suicide dive onto the bodies. Christian Cage finally heads down and climbs a ladder but Brody and Claudio stop him.

Cage gets launched onto the bodies on the floor but they catch him and surround him then everyone beats him down. Mama Wayne sets up the ladder now and climbs, Austin and Colten interrupt this and shake the ladder to scare her down then tell her to leave but here’s Killswitch with a double chokelsam to the Gunns. A chokeslam to Juice, then one for Pac as well. Claudio blocks a chokeslam but gets headbutted down, then Yuta gets chokeslammed onto Claudio. Black ladder hits Killswitch but Killswitch chokeslams him onto the ladder. Brody shows up but Nick hits a Wayne’s World through a table on the floor. Killswitch climbs the ladder but Cage stops him and wants to do it himself. That delay allows Yuta and Juice to shove the ladder over. Buddy and Black get back into the frame and they both unload on Yuta and Juice. Brody shows up and hits corner avalanches, then Yuta takes the Three Heads of Cerberus. Austin and Colten then catch Brody with a 3:10 to Yuma but now Claudio is here to run wild on them. Claudio is still awesome, and catches Juice in a Giant Swing. That goes on for a while then Pac with a Black Arrow to Juice then he and Yuta hit double dives. Claudio sets up a ladder but Brody climbs up with him and they start trading strikes on the ladder before Austin and Colten show up with chairs to batter them down.

More tables now from Juice, Austin, and Cotlen. One is set up in a corner, then two just on the mat. Austin and Colten jump on Claudio and Brody, they climb the ladder about halfway then everyone just kind of falls backwards through a couple of tables. Juice climbs now, but Buddy is able to stop him. Buddy climbs, Nick is back though and Buddy takes a kick then a Wayne’s World. Black bounces the ladder into Nick then sets it up and climbs only for Juice to show up and block that. Juice and Black fight over the apron with Black landing a knee. Nick kicks Black then sets to dive and hits a diving Canadian Destroyer through a table on the floor. Juice finds a very big ladder and puts it in the ring, this thing is so big it actually touches the titles. Juice climbs but Cage shoves the ladder over and Juice crotches himself on the top rope. Cage with a chair shot to Pac, then a Killswitch on the set up chair. Yuta tries to climb but Cage got some kind of spray from Mama Wayne and blinds him with it then drops a ladder on him and whacks it with a chair. Juice is back and duels Cage with chairs, then Juice with a low blow to Cage and takes the spray and hits Mama Wayne with it. Juice sets to put her through a table but Killswitch saves her then kicks Juice down onto the table but “I am the Table”. Cage and Killswitch set up the big ladder, Killswitch plays goalie but misses Buddy who climbs the ladder and blocks Cage. Buddy with a knee to Killswitch then throws a ladder at him. Buddy climbs a second ladder but Cage blocks that and allegedly Spears him through a table in the corner. Killswitch sets to climb, then picks up Cage and helps him climb instead. Cage is close but Pac climbs up with Cage and kicks him down onto Killswitch. Pac then claims a belt and gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Pac won the titles in 18:35 about, stopwatch issues on my end

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: This didn’t quite click for me, it was fine but never felt like it really hit extra gears. Surprising result though, and I kind of doubt this team holds those belts for too long. But as an excuse to get more people on the card this was fine enough.

Post match House of Black give respect to Pac.

Match #2 – AEW Women’s World Title Match: (c) Toni Storm w/ Luther vs. Mariah May

They go face to face, Toni looks still sad then they start throwing hands. They both block finishers and resume hockey fighting. Toni eats a dropkick then May with some corner stomps. Mina Shirakawa is in the crowd, she’s been busy lately and filled in for Stephanie Vanquer after Vanquer headed to WWE. May and Toni start trading chops now then Toni fakes a chop and lands a DDT. Toni misses a hip attack on the apron and May with some kicks then a Sunset powerbomb onto the floor. May spits on Luther and mocks him as she stomps on Toni. Back in the ring May with a spinning side slam after Nigel had a great line on commentary, “Will we look back on Toni’s title reign like the horse and buggy? Or polio?” Sorry, that kind of popped me. Dropkick from May then corner chops. Toni heads up top but gets chopped again then May with a handstand hurricanrana for a 2 count. May jumps for a butterfly hold but Toni breaks that only to get slapped by May.

Some punches from May but she then runs into a Thesz Press and but May with a Saito Suplex that sends Toni out of the ring. May with a flying knee from the apron to the floor. May poses then goes over to kiss Nigel on the forehead, and then she hits a shotgun dropkick to Luther for good measure. A slap to May’s own mother because she’s unhinged. Toni catches May on the apron with a hip attack then bounces her off the ring steps a few times. Storm Zero on the ring steps, logically that should be a finish but Toni can’t capitalize and instead walks over to hug May’s mother. May is bleeding now as they head back into the ring, not a very good blade job. Toni with a 10 punch in the corner then tosses May across the ring. Another hair toss from Toni then she lays in jabs but May spits at her only for Toni to land a slap. Chokebomb from Toni gets a 2 count, then May slips to the apron and lands a kick then climbs the ropes and hits a dropkick.

May pulls herself up and hits a hip attack in the corner, then she hits a second and a third. Toni blocks a fourth with a lariat though then hits a German suplex. Toni gets her own hip attack off then hits Storm Zero again but only a near fall. May flips Toni off, but Toni grabs the finger. Slaps from May connect, and they start trading strikes, low blows are traded behind the refs back then a double headbutt and both women drop to the mat. Toni fakes the punch and tries Storm Zero but May counters into Mayday for her own near fall. May reaches for the title belt but Luther pulls it away and flips her off, so May gets the shoe she brought out only for Toni to step on her hand and pick up the shoe. Toni debates using the shoe, but she can’t bring herself to do it but May counters a Storm Zero into a jackknife pin for 2, then a couple of running knee strikes and May with a Storm Zero to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mariah May won the title in 15:17

Rating: 4 stars

Thoughts: Thankfully this didn’t overstay its welcome, and they absolutely maximized the time they did have. Some nice character work, clean wrestling execution, and May stepping out of Toni’s shadow by stealing her own finisher was a great little touch. Good stuff from both women.

May celebrates and heads out as Toni has a breakdown in the ring. Toni’s upcoming descent into madness should be fun.

Chris Jericho has a mic as he makes his entrance, he introduces himself as the learning tree. I believe that’s qualified as an invasive species of flora due to be retired/eradicated a few years ago. Jericho sings with his bad Fozzy as he walks to the ring. Hook gets the heartbeat into flatline sound clip before his music hits.

Match #3 – FTW Title Match: (c) Chris Jericho w/ Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. Hook

Bill and Bryan immediately get into the ring and all three of them attack Hook. FTW rules of course. Jericho with some corner chops then he takes some corner splashes. The crowd love Bill if nothing else. Codebreaker to Hook gets a 1 count. Hook with a T-Bone suplex to Bryan then low bridges Bill. Punches to Jericho now and a German suplex as well. Some more suplexes from Hook but he runs into a crosschop then Jericho hits a Lionsault for a 2 count. Jericho heads out of the ring to get some plunder, a pool cue, a kendo stick, and a mystery bag. The bag contains cricket balls, then Hook with a back suplex sort of onto the balls. Hook heads out now and finds a cricket bat, he whacks Bryan and Bill with it, then pulls a Casey Jones on Jericho before throwing the balls at Jericho and company. Bat choke from Hook then a bat assisted T-Bone suplex. Bryan is back in play and dinks Hook with a trashcan lid though. Jericho with the Walls of Jericho, Hook is able to invert and kick him off then Hook gets his own Walls of Jericho locked in. Bill shows up though and attacks Hook to some cheers. Seriously the people love Big Bill.

Bill and Hook head out of the ring, Bill gets a table while Bryan attacks Hook. The crowd wants Big Bill, and Bill has a table which he sets up. Bryan pulls out a barbed wire wrapped board and puts it on the table then Bill tries to chokeslam Hook through that but Hook fights free and posts Bill then takes Bryan to dick kick city but here’s Jericho to cut Hook off. Back in the ring Hook can’t see as Jericho attacked his good eye, then Jericho lands a clothesline. Jericho gets a trashcan and whacks Hook with it. Hook avoids a Judas Effect and hits a T-Bone suplex, then removes the eye patch because Jericho can only recycle so we’re calling back to him and Moxley. Overhead throw from Hook then he grabs a Redrum but Bill breaks that up to more cheers. Jericho gets the pool cue but misses Hook and knocks Bill through the barbed wire table. Hook with Redrum, Keith hits Hook with a loaded belt but only a near fall for Jericho on the pin. Jericho gets the kendo stick but Hook gets the Redrum, Taz leaves commentary to get the Tazmission on Keith so Hook is clear to make Jericho tap out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Hook won the title in 10:12

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Fine enough I guess, but a little slow, Jericho’s schtick is more than played out at this point, and Hook’s offense could really use some diversity. Acceptable enough plunder match but nothing special.

The Acclaimed come out last for this one, so Caster can rap. He likens FTR to EDL, he’s talking a bit too fast to be heard clearly. Some masturbation references follow. If I’m being honest the Acclaimed have more than begun to wear thin for me.

Match #4 – Triple Threat Tag Team Title Match: (c) Middle Aged Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) vs. FT (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) w/ Billy Gunn

So only 2 men at a time, Dax and Caster start us off. Dax with a shoulder block then runs into a hip toss and Caster lands a dropkick then hits an arm drag. Dax fights up and tags in Cash, Bowens blocks a double team and they start shoving. Nick and Matt egg them on which draws attention so they’re chased into the ring and everyone beats up Nick and Matt for a bit. Eventually Nick and Matt are both ejected and again FTR and the Acclaimed brawl. Cash with uppercuts to Caster then Bowens with a blind tag and hits a neckbreaker on Cash. Nick tags in and shoves Bowens off the top rope then hits a diving clothesline to Cash. Matt tags in now and hits an assisted Shiranui on Cash. Caster takes a gutbuster then a flipping neckbreaker. Matt starts working a headlock. They block a tag but Cash catches Matt with a powerslam.

Dax is on the floor though and Cash has to tag in Bowens. Bowens runs wild with strikes to both Nick and Matt but he can’t find a pin on Nick. Caster double slams Nick and Matt then we get a double stack Shiver Me Timbers. Dax tags in off of Nick and lays into Bowens with German suplexes, he gets 3 and was looking for four then Caster gets involved and eats a suplex but Matt tags in off of Bowens. Matt eats some suplexes then Dax double Germans Matt and Nick. Stereo Germans to Nick and Matt from Dax and Cash but only a 2 on the cover. Cash tags in and they want the Powerplex, Matt fights off Dax but Dax and Bowens double superplex Matt now then Matt gets knees up to block the splash. Several flying moves eat knees and everyone winds up down. Dax DDTs Matt then Nick blocks a spike piledriver and hits an avalanche rana on Cash. Nick gets thrown onto bodies on the floor, Shatter Machine to Matt but Nick pulls the ref out of the ring to block the count. Nick with a superkick to Billy, then avoids a charge from Cash and hits a diving X-Factor then a diving DDT to Bowens. Matt and Nick with the EVP Trigger attempt but Cash breaks it up. Caster boots Cash then Caster and Matt with the EVP Trigger to Dax. Caster and Cash with the Shatter Machine to Matt.

Bowens drags Dax over to the corner and tags in, Nick blocks their finisher and we get double low blows to Caster and Bowens. Nick and Matt pump up the shoes and throw a bevy of superkicks but can’t find a pin on Bowens. Nick gets the title belts and slides one to Matt, the ref sees it but the second one is not seen and Matt lines up a belt shot only for Billy to intercept with a FameAsser on the belt. Caster with Mic Drop but Nick breaks up the pin. Nick gets clotheslined out of the ring then Bowens is sent onto Nick and Caster, Cash with a suicide dive onto Bowens and Caster but Nick avoided that one. Dax avoids a title shot from Nick, but then eats a belt shot for a 2 count. EVP Trigger to Dax gets the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Bucks retained the titles in 13:34

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: A bit too chaotic for its own good. This was another fine match that for whatever reason never quick kicked into the higher gears.

Post match The Grizzled Young Veterans get in the ring to challenge the Bucks, the Bucks powder and they start fighting FTR now. Grit Your Teeth to Cash and Drake and Gibson stand tall.

Orange Cassidy with a Mr. Bean inspired video before he heads out as the first first participant in the Gauntlet match.

Match #5: Casino Gauntlet

Dark Orange Cassidy is still decked out in black. Second man out is Kazuchika Okada. Cassidy and Okada stare at each other, Okada wants a hug and Cassidy gives it to him but Okada then lays in strikes. Some elbows to the back of the head from Okada, he wants a Rainmaker but Cassidy gets his hands in his pockets to block. Usual hands in pocket spot from Cassidy then he grabs a Victory Roll for 2. Okada hits a Flapjack to cut off Cassidy.

Out comes Nigel McGuinness! Nigel looks great, I’m genuinely over the moon for that guy to get this moment as a wrestler. Nigel and Okada square up and start trading elbows. Some evasive wrestling from Nigel then a left hand stuns Okada. Nigel with the handstand in the corner then the downward lariat out of the corner. Lariat to Cassidy as well.

Out next is Kyle O’Reilly. Kyle and Nigel trade some wrist locks and arm wringers, Kyle avoids a Jawbreaker Lariat then lands a knee. Okada takes a Dragon Screw through the ropes. Striking combination from Kyle and Okada breaks up the pin. Nigel headbutts Okada but Kyle catches him with a Dragon Screw. Okada tries a Dragon Screw but Kyle counters into an armbar. Nigel with a London Dungeon on Kyle but Cassidy breaks up the submission fest. Okada attacks Cassidy and Kyle. High Low from Cassidy and Kyle to Okada.

Out comes Zach Saber Jr. Winner of the G1 Saber takes his time getting to the ring, Kyle and Orange invite him into the ring. Saber with strikes to them then he avoids Stundog Millionaire and neck cranks Orange then Kyle. Nigel and Saber square up to a big reaction. They quickly trade arm wringers then trade uppercuts. Saber tries a backslide, then avoids a lariat and they trade some roll ups for a bit but no pin. Okada gets back into the picture and shoves Nigel over then starts trading with Saber. Saber with a Palo Special but Okada fights out with a neckbreaker. Scoop slam from Okada, then he heads up top and hits an elbow drop. Fake out pose from Okada but Saber grabs the middle finger then ties up Okada’s legs and also gets an abdominal stretch on Kyle.

Next out is Roderick Strong. Strong chops at Saber then kicks Kyle and slams down Saber again. He slams Kyle onto Saber then cracks Cassidy with a backbreaker. Kyle grabs a guillotine one Strong then Okada hits a dropkick.

Quick interval and out comes Mark Briscoe. Everyone’s favorite chicken farmer runs wild on Strong and Okada with redneck kung fu. Saber is unimpressed and launches Mark at someone on the floor. Kyle ankle locks Saber but that’s just cute as Saber escapes only for Kyle to land a back suplex. Mark back in the ring, Kyle gets a chair from Cassidy which he sets up for Mark who then dives onto the floor.

Next out comes the Hangman Adam Page. Page just stalks to the ring and blocks a Cassidy dive then unloads on Kyle and Mark. Page with a Death Valley Driver to Kyle onto Mark. Page then with a jumping clothesline to Saber on the apron, then he catches a jumping Cassidy and hits a fall away slam then a plancha onto Okada. Boot to Nigel, then a pop up powerbomb to Strong on the apron. Cassidy avoids a Buckshot Lariat but eats a Deadeye and Mark has to break up the pin.

Next is Mr. TNA, Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett goes right after Page and they start trading strikes. Jarrett with punches to everyone to stand tall. Corner punches to Page then Jarrett with the Strut, followed by a 10 punch in the corner, he only gets 9 before Page powerbombs him over the ropes onto a pile of bodies. Karen yells at Page and Page has no qualms about grabbing her by the throat but the next entrant distracts him.

We’ve got the one and only Ricochet making his AEW debut. Ricochet goes after Page with his trademark athleticism and a dropkick. Kyle takes some kicks then Ricochet hits a 619 and unloads with some kicks. Springboard clothesline from Ricochet to Kyle then he sets to dive and hits a springboard Shooting Star Press onto the pile of bodies on the floor. Pump kick to Page on the floor then Page and Ricochet head back into the ring. Ricochet climbs but Page cuts him off as we get our next entrant.

Christian Cage wanders down next. Cage limps down to the ring and Ricochet dives onto him on the floor. Ricochet kicks Strong back in the ring but Page with a Buckshot Lariat to Ricochet and Okada breaks up the pin with a kick to Page’s head. Okada and Page go face to face now and start trading strikes then Okada lands a beautiful dropkick. Clothesline from Page to Okada, but Karen grabs his leg to block a Buckshot Lariat. Jarrett then with the old El Kabong to Page. Okada with a Rainmaker to Jarrett, but Saber is here to stop a pin only to then catch Okada with an armbar. Cassidy catches Saber with a crucifix pin for 2, then an Orange Punch to Okada. Saber and Cassidy trade pin attempts then Cassidy with an Orange Punch to Saber. Strong with Head of Heartache to Cassidy, everyone’s getting their stuff in. Nigel avoids a Jay Driller, Nigel then with a Tower of London to Kyle for a 2 count. Nigel eats a knee from Strong but then lays out Kyle with a Jawbreaker Lariat. Cage Spears Nigel but here’s our next entrant.

Luchasaurus comes out and Cage looks shell shocked. Chokeslam to Kyle then Killswitch pulls Cage on top of Kyle for the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Christian Cage won in 25:53

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: A little surprised by that finish, and honestly I’m not looking forward to Cage as AEW world champion which might as well happen at the end of this event. Get Cage paid for 3 appearances in one night. Ricochet’s debut was nice, and as a longtime Nigel McGuinness fan seeing him get that moment was great.

Will Ospreay gets an Assassin’s Creed inspired entrance package. MJF comes out in the loudest possible Apollo Creed style flag desecration you’ve ever seen.

Match #6 – AEW International/American Title Match: (c) Maxwell Jacob Friedman vs. Will Ospreay

They stare down for a bit then start throwing hands. MJF with the better punches at first but Ospreay fires back with more corner punches. Eye poke from MJF but Ospreay avoids a charge and then dives onto MJF on the floor. Ospreay gets pulled off the ropes by MJF who then salutes the crowd, but Ospreay boots MJF off the apron and sets for another dive, the Sasuke Special connects for Ospreay. Back in the ring Ospreay lines up the Hidden Blade but MJF avoids it and we nearly get a ref bump. MJF is able to take over with some eye work on Ospreay then tosses Ospreay out of the ring and poses in the corner. They head out of the ring and MJF sends Ospreay into the barricade before biting his head. Running boot from MJF but now Ospreay fires back with elbows and a boot but MJF hits a back body drop on the floor. Into the ring again and MJF grabs a headlock. Ospreay fights up into a Victory Roll and they trade near falls for a bit, MJF fights off a Poisoned Rana and hits a powerbomb backbreaker for a near fall.

Ospreay fights back with an enziguri but MJF slams him by the hair to stop an Os Cutter from developing. MJF sets for the Kangaroo Kick and hits it to a decent pop. Ospreay avoids a Heatseeker then Ospreay with a springboard elbow. Eye rake from MJF but Ospreay fires up with a flurry of strikes then a flipping kick for a 2 count. Snot rocket from MJF so Ospreay lays in Kawada kicks to drop him then blows his nose on him and hits a standing Sky Twister Press for a 2 count. MJF powders, Ospreay rallies the crowd and tries another Sasuke Special but MJF catches him and hits a Tombstone on the floor to put both men down.

MJF crawls into the ring and yells at Ospreay that anyone can flip, so MJF with a springboard moonsault but lands on his feet after Ospreay moves then Ospreay hits a standing Spanish Fly on the floor. They head to the apron and Ospreay drapes MJF over the top rope then hits the hanging Shooting Star Press for a near fall. MJF counters a Stormbreaker into a Cross Rhodes for his own near fall. Now MJF calls for the Brainbuster but Ospreay counters into a Stunner then hits an Os Cutter for a near fall of his own. Kick from Ospreay, then a back kick and a super Os Cutter all for a 2 count as MJF gets a foot on the ropes. MJF avoids another Stormbreaker but then catches Ospreay with a jumping piledriver for a near fall and both men are slow to recover.

Ospreay with a Small Package for a 2 count then a thrust kick, MJF avoids a Stormbreaker and lands a rolling elbow that floors Ospreay. MJF tries a clothesline but Ospreay counters into a Stormbreaker for a near fall. Minor “Tiger Driver” chant at Ospreay but it doesn’t really catch on. Ospreay wants the Hidden Blade but MJF slowly rolls out of the ring. They head to the apron, where MJF nopes away from an Os Cutter and Ospreay eats apron. MJF climbs to the second rope, he wants a Panama Sunrise on the apron and hits it sending Ospreay glassy eyed to the floor. MJF now demands the ref count and he waits in the ring to get the count out win. Ospreay is of course able to get in just before 10, super close one though. Next MJF objects to the ref’s cadence then gets pissy at the crowd who remain firmly behind Ospreay. MJF with his own Hidden Blade attempt but Ospreay sags to the mat to avoid it and MJF just mocks the crowd some more. MJF wants the Heatseeker but Ospreay tosses him away then hits a hook kick through the ropes. Apron Os Cutter connects and again both men are down.

Ospreay sets for a dive and hits the cameraman. MJF grabs the title belt and lays on it in the ring while the ref checks on the cameraman. Ospreay is upset about the missed dive, but he and the ref get back in the ring and Ospreay avoids a belt shot and kicks MJF. Ospreay wants the Hidden Blade but runs into a belt shot but only a near fall. MJF with the Brainbuster right after that but again only a near fall. MJF is apoplectic after that failed to put Ospreay away, but sets for the Hidden Blade stolen finisher again but misses it and then we do get a ref bump as Ospreay shoves MJF into the ref. Biting from MJF now, no ref, and MJF wants the Tiger Driver ’91 but Ospreay fights free and sets for one of his own but MJF with a low blow to save himself. MJF corpses for the camera then pulls out some kind of knuckle duster but a masked man blocks that and reveals himself to be Daniel Garcia. Decent pop for that reveal. MJF swears revenge on Garcia as Ospreay lines up the Hidden Blade and connects with it. Still no ref though and Ospreay pulls MJF up then spikes him with the Tiger Driver ’91, the ref gets back in to count the 3.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Will Ospreay won the title in 25:48

Rating: 4.5 stars

Thoughts: Really great stuff from both men, which isn’t surprising. MJF held his own but remains a great heel, him getting stopped from the cheap shot by a stone cold looking Daniel Garcia makes enough sense. And of course who doesn’t love a well done Tiger Driver ’91?

Post match MJF refuses the American title and Christopher Daniels presents him with the International title.

Match #7 – TBS Title Match: (c) Mercedes Mone w/ Kamille vs. Britt Baker

Baker gets punched after Kamille got involved, then there’s rope running and a sort of dropkick from Mone. Baker with a Lockjaw attempt but Mone scoots over and gets to the ropes then hides on Kamille’s shoulders. Mone poses with the relevant belt on the apron. Back in the ring Baker with some punches, that felt awkward. They both threaten their finishers for a bit then Mone shoves Baker into a corner. A few corner shots from Mone then Baker lands a superkick. Baker threatens a Panama Sunrise but Kamille distracts so Mone lands a kick then hits a side slam on the top turnbuckle for a 2 count. The crowd is pretty quiet, not surprising having to follow right after Ospreay and MJF was going to be rough. Mone starts working the back of Baker then tosses her out of the ring. Bit of a cheap shot from Kamille. Back in the ring Mone begs the crowd for a reaction, she gets silence. Side slam from Mone, more quiet from the crowd. Baker tries to fight back with punches but Mone with a backbreaker to crickets and a 2 count.

Another backbreaker from Mone, she bends Baker over her knee but Baker with knee strikes to fight free. Back elbow from Baker, then a ripcord elbow but the crowd just does not care. Mone goes for the 3 Amigos, no reaction to speak of. That gets a 2 count. Man this crowd just does not care about this match. Mone with some double knees to the lower back of Baker, then she heads up top only for Baker to slap her. They fight on the top rope for a bit, eventually Mone tosses her down to kind of wake the crowd up but a splash attempt is countered with knees from Baker. Baker pulls herself up but her Stomp is countered with a powerbomb. Sort of a Cutter from Baker though and both women are down. The crowd still mostly apathetic. Baker avoids a corner attack, then another rolling elbow and running neckbreaker. Sling Blade from Baker, mild crowd reaction now and she hits an Angel’s Wings for a 2 count.

Baker pulls out the glove, a bit of a crowd reaction now, then she looks for the Lockjaw but Mone counters into a pin for 2 then hits a Regal Cutter for a 2 count. Mone reacts like her dog died and the crowd just sits on their hands. The glove is off of Baker and Mone puts it on, well attempts to at any rate, then Baker hits an Air Raid Crash to avoid a powerbomb, that gets a 2 count. Mounted punches from Baker then she gets the glove back, this is a weird thing to fight over, Baker then puts it on and Mone avoids an Air Raid Crash then tries her terrible Mone Maker but Baker avoids it. Backstabber from Mone connects, sort of dueling CEO and DMD chants, the audio engineer deserves a raise for making those sound loud. Mone heads up top, Baker then superkicks her and climbs up there with her. Baker with some punches then they fight over an avalanche move, ultimately Baker gets the better of it and the crowd finally wakes up. Stomp from Baker but Kamille makes sure Mone’s foot is under the rope. Kamille didn’t really put it there, it was already under the plane. Mone gets a belt as Kamille and Baker jaw at each other. The ref catches the belt though, Kamille on the apron with the other belt and Baker pulls an Eddie Guerrero faking being hit and the ref sees that to eject Kamille. Now that’s an Eddie tribute.

Baker sets for Panama Sunrise and hits it then another Stomp all for a near fall. Mone fights off a Lockjaw by getting to the ropes, but Baker rolls her away from the ropes only for Mone to bite her before the Lockjaw is applied. They trade roll ups leading to Mone hitting that terrible Money Maker to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mercedes Mone retained the title in 17:20

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Overlong, a bit overwrought, plagued by trying to be high energy and crowd investment right after one of the hottest matches on the card, and ultimately terribly forgettable. Bless them both for trying as hard as they did to get the crowd into it but this felt destined to fail. You have cooldown matches for a reason, and going straight from Ospreay and MJF to this was just never going to work.

Match #8 – TNT Title Coffin Match: (c) Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin

Perry brings a body bag to the ring while Darby came out with thumbtacks already in his face, they’re glued to poke out like Pinhead. Darby with a suicide dive as Perry walks to the ring then starts wearing him out with a chair. Darby sets up the chair then grinds his face into Perry. Dropkick from the top to Perry on the floor, just in case there was any doubt about what kind of match these two were going to have. Perry avoids going into the coffin by slapping Darby, that goes poorly. Darby sets up the coffin but when he tries a suicide dive onto Perry Perry moves and Darby flies into the coffin. Perry with a back suplex onto the coffin. Under the ring Perry finds a mystery bag, his is full of broken glass which he pours out in the ring right in front of Darby then he poses as the crowd loudly reacts. Darby back drops Perry into the pile of glass as Perry took way too long to use it, then Darby with a skateboard assisted slam into the glass and Perry’s back is starting to leak. A non-trivial “fuck CM Punk” chant breaks out.

Darby on the top but Perry yanks his legs out and Darby takes one of his crazy bumps onto the top then flops to the floor. That man is made of rubber I swear. Perry finds tape and tapes Darby’s hands together in front of him, that’s of dubious use but he does it anyway. Darby gets slammed around the barricades for a bit and Darby is bleeding now. Darby avoids a charge and Perry eats the ring steps, Darby up top for the standing Coffin Drop. Perry gets set in the coffin but kicks his way free before Darby can close it. They wander up the entrance ramp, Darby getting kicked most of the way. Perry powerbombs Darby on the ramp, then he takes off Darby’s belt and begins whipping him with it before tying his legs together with the belt. Darby then gets thrown off the stage through a table. Perry goes to get his body bag then sets it out beside the fallen Darby and opens it up. He’s able to pull Darby into the bag and begin zipping it up, but can’t fully close it. Perry then drags the bag and Darby back to the coffin, opens the coffin and drags Darby into the coffin but when he goes to close it Darby fights to sit up in the back with his head poking out, so Perry hits a running knee to the head. Coffin closed and Perry retains.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jack Perry retained the title in 10:34

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Extra half star for a couple of those Darby bumps, these two kept this short and violent which was appreciated after the overlong prior match.

Post match Nick and Matt Jackson come down with a gas tank, Perry opens the coffin and they cover the bag with gas, then cover the coffin with it and Perry goes to light it on fire. The lights go out though and “It’s STING!” to save Darby. Seek and Destroy blaring through the crowd Sting with bat in hand marches down as the Bucks and Perry scurry into the ring. Sting gets into the ring with them and uses the bat on everyone, no sells a chair shot from Perry and Perry scampers away. Double Scorpion Death Drop to the Bucks and Sting then helps pull Darby out of the coffin. Decent way to keep the crowd happy after Perry’s win.

Bryan gets “Final Countdown” for his music, and the massive crowd singing along with it is definitely something to see. If this is it for him what a moment. Heck of an entrance for Swerve too as he gets some live music treatment.

Match #9 – AEW World Title Match: (c) Swerve Strickland w/ Prince Nana vs. Bryan Danielson

Swerve with a sick grin on his face as they circle, the crowd is hot already. They tie up, Swerve with a headlock, Bryan head scissors to escape and they start trading chops. They repeat that sequence then chop each other again. Swerve looks at Bryan’s family who are ringside, Bryan the hits him in the face. Bryan with a knee strike to block a suplex then a twisting arm snap. Kicks from Brya then he goes for the LeBell Lock but Swerve counters and catapults Bryan out of the ring. Swerve with a kick from the apron then he sets for a dive but Bryan avoids it and then lands a kick through the ropes, and Bryan with a springboard dive onto Swerve on the floor. Back in the ring Bryan goes up top and knee drops the arm of Swerve, giving Bryan a real target. Some arm work from Bryan then chops and kicks in the corner. Bryan with the corner back flip but he runs into a tilt a whirl backbreaker then a suplex from Swerve. Swerve blocks a boot and lands a running kick to the knee of Bryan in the corner. Arm drag from Swerve then he drops a knee on the arm of Bryan.

Bryan takes the Bret bump in the corner then Swerve climbs up top but Bryan knocks him off of there to the apron. They trade some strikes now with Bryan getting the better of things then Bryan with a triangle choke through the ropes but Swerve powers him up to the apron and there’s a minor ref bump but that allows Nana to bring over the ring bell and Swerve with a sick Death Valley Driver onto the ring bell and Bryan is down and hurt on the floor. Replay shows just how great that was, perfect protection from Swerve. Bryan is bleeding now on the floor as the ref is counting, but he does get back in at 9. Swerve starts stomping on the head of Bryan and audibly asks why we’ve gotta do this with Bryan’s family here. Now Swerve starts the head stomps on Bryan but pauses before starting, the drags Bryan out of the ring to stomp his head in right in front of Bryan’s family. Swerve is a sick man and I appreciate it, then he tells Bryan’s daughter not to boo him, he’s giving her what she wants by sending her daddy home to be with her. They’re on the apron now and Swerve brings his fist into Bryan’s head then sets Bryan on the top rope. Swerve up there with Bryan and tries the super back suplex, a Bryan staple, and it connects. Bryan’s selling is tremendous as always.

Swerve up top, Swerve Stomp but Bryan catches him and counters into a Regal Stretch. Gotta love that call back. Swerve is able to break Bryan’s grip though and kicks Bryan in the face, but Bryan comes off the ropes and lands a lariat to put both men down. They start trading strikes, Bryan tries a backslide and gets 2, then hits a running clothesline. Corner dropkicks from Bryan now, but Swerve intercepts a third one with a rolling Flatliner for a 2 count. Bryan avoids a JML Driver then dodges a House Call and tries to set up Cattle Mutilation but Swerve fights up only to eat a Tiger suplex. Yes kicks from Bryan, then the buzzsaw kick connects as well. Swerve staggers to his feet, Bryan resumes kicking Swerve in the back then sets for something up top, and a nice looking avalanche Tiger supelx connects! That only gets 2 though.

Bryan starts stomping Swerve’s head in then grabs Cattle Mutilation, Swerve thinks about giving it up but powers up to his knees and crushes Bryan with a sickening Vertebreaker! The doctors are in to check on Bryan right now, Swerve disposes of the medical team though then climbs up for a Swerve Stomp which connects, only a near fall though. Bryan pulls himself to his seat and Swerve nails a House Call kick. No cover though, Swerve calls on Bryan to sit up again and hits another one. Bryan is dazed and staggering on his knees, Swerve with another House Call, cover but Bryan weakly rolls his shoulder up before the 3 count and the crowd goes nuts. Swerve is pissed and lands kicks to Bryan, Bryan is just looking at his family and starts to fire up ignoring Swerve’s kicks then slaps the crap out of Swerve. Kicks from Bryan now then a triangle choke with elbows thrown in. Swerve powers Bryan up but Bryan hits a Regal plex to stun Swerve. Bryan powers up with Yes chants, hits the Busaiku Knee but Swerve just brushes it off and crushes Bryan with a House Call. Swerve wants Big Pressure, hits it but again Bryan kicks out and Swerve looks like he saw a ghost as the crowd goes bananas again.

Swerve mocks Bryan with the Yes hand gesture now, and sets in the corner but Adam Page fights through the crowd to confront Swerve. Page tosses Nana around but security is here to swarm Page. This distraction allows Bryan to recover and set for the Busaiku Knee, he hits it clean but only a near fall! Both men are down and they lock knuckles then stand and start trading elbows. Leg kicks go back and forth, Bryan is the better kicker then they trade headbutts. Swerve avoids a LeBell Lock then lands a flurry of kicks. Bryan hits another Busaiku Knee out of the corner though! Bryan sets again for the Busaiku Knee, he hits it to the back of Swerve’s head then locks in the LeBll Lock! Swerve is fighting and breaks the grip but Bryan snaps the fingers and switches to the Rainbreaker and gets the tap!

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bryan Danielson won the title in 26:00

Rating: 5 stars

Thoughts: Screw it, I’m biased because I’ve enjoyed so much of Bryan’s career but seeing this was great. Swerve more than held up his end as a sick and evil foil, and Bryan remains a master at match construction. Great stuff from both men, seeing Bryan fire up while looking at his family was genuinely moving stuff.

Post match the trios champions come down and bring Bryan’s family into the ring to celebrate with Bryan. I’m half worried about Christian Cage cashing in but it seems they’re going to let that one sit in the chamber for a bit longer and we close with Bryan celebrating in the ring with his family and friends.