Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 110) Review 4.10.23  

Hello everyone, time to return to the land of Elevation. We’ve got a shorter episode this week, just over 26 minutes, and I guess a few of the matches they taped at this event either are being aired elsewhere or just wont see the light of day because the reports had more than just the 4 matches we’re seeing here. There was stuff with Matt Hard, Maki Itoh, and the Jericho Appreciation Society that I guess is either airing later or not at all. Anyway we’ve got no singles matches but will see Dark Order, Butcher and Blade, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir, and some of The Firm in action. Paul Wight and Matt Menard are on commentary.

Match #1 – Trios Match: Butcher, Blade, and Kip Sabian w/ Penelope Ford vs. Shunma Katsumata, Yuki Ueno, and Mao

Sabian and Ueno start, Sabian out wrestles Ueno before Ueno lands a shoulder block. More rope running then Ueno hits a head scissors takedown and both men tag out. Katsumata and Butcher tag in, Butcher no sells a few chops then hits a misdirection punch. Things break down briefly to set up a trio of dives from Mao, Ueno, and Katsumata. Back in the ring Mao tags in, but his elbows don’t bother Butcher much and Butcher hits a chokebreaker. Blade tags in now and Mao takes some tandem moves. Mao fires up with strikes of his own but he runs into a powerslam for a 2 count. Sabian tags in for a senton in the corner but he can’t keep Mao down. Some stomps in the corner from Sabian but when he goes for another senton Mao is able to avoid it and they’re both down. Mao misses an enziguri but lands a superkick then a roundhouse kick and floors Sabian. Katsumata tags in, hits a diving knee drop then takes out Butcher and Blade. Shotgun dropkick from Katsumata but he misses a tornado kick and has to wiggle his way out of a German suplex before landing a palm strike. Sabian then lands a brainbuster, hits a knee and a clothesline but Katsumata comes off the ropes with a tornado kick and tags in Ueno. Blade tags in as well and Ueno with some corner offense but he’s caught in a powerbomb. Butcher tags in, Drag the Lake attempt but Ueno counters with a hurricanrana then a drop kick to Blade. Mao tags back in, but runs into a cross body from Butcher, everyone gets to get their stuff in for a bit before Sabian hits a split legged moonsault to Katsumata and Ueno, which leaves Mao to take Drag the Lake and that’ll end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kip Sabian, Butcher, and Blade won in 7:02

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Solid match, this was a good choice of talent to help showcase the DDT team of Katsumata, Ueno, and Mao and they held their own against the AEW regulars. Butcher and Blade may never hit the top of the division but they’re rock solid hands and they worked well. Sabian is another solid all around talent who just seems to lack direction more than anything else. Pity that the crowd seemed so uninterested, but a few of the bigger spots woke them up.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. The Renegades (Robyn and Charlette)

Shafir and Robyn start things, Shafir opens with leg kicks and some body shots as Robyn gets into the ropes to avoid her. Next Shafir grabs a headlock then hits a shoulder block. Judo toss from Shafir then she doesn’t quite avoid an enziguri and things get awkward for a second or two. Robyn lands a few kicks as they grapple on the mat then tags in Charlette. Charlette with some stomps to Shafir then grabs a front headlock and tags in Robyn again. Double chops to Shafir but that seems to just fire her up. Body blows from Shafir then a kick and she tags in Nyla. Charlette tags in as well and Nyla runs over both of them for a bit then hits a body slam. Nyla with a double suplex to both Renegade sisters then a double Spear. Cannonball to Robyn then a clothesline to Charlette. Beast Bomb to Charlette but Charlette fights free, then back into it as Shafir takes down Robyn to stop the save after Nyla hits the Beast Bomb.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir won in 3:20

Rating: Reticulata squash

Thoughts: That wasn’t great. Shafir still seems to get a little lost and while her offense looked pretty solid here there’s a real element of performance that’s missing from her overall game. Nyla is still solid but can’t seem to buy a direction for love or money. The crowd was totally dead for this.

Match #3 – Trios Match: Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds) vs. Aaron Rourke, Alvin Alvarez, and Brother Greatness

Uno and Greatness start us off, Uno boots him down then starts unloading in the corner with strikes. Silver tags in and Greatness takes a double shoulder block. Uppercuts from Silver, and Paul Wight cannot stop calling him “John Silverman” for some reason. Suplex from Silver but Greatness hits a jawbreaker then tags in Rourke. Silver fights back and picks up both Rourke and Greatness for a double Samoan drop. Alvarez gets booted by Silver, but Rourke boots Silver after the distraction. Greatness tags back in and chops Silver then tags in Alvarez. Alvarez hits a scoop slam then tags in Rourke. Again Silver fights back and hits a wheelbarrow suplex. Reynolds takes the hot tag and runs wild for a bit including a roaring elbow to Rourke. Tiger Driver from Reynolds but Alvarez breaks up the pin. Uno with a blind tag and he hits a neckbreaker on Alvarez. Greatness takes a double chop then the Pendulum Bomb to Greatness then Rourke takes the ping pong offensive flurry from Reynolds and Silver to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dark Order won in 4:46

Rating: Winterhorn squash

Thoughts: Decent squash, Dark Order seems to be kind of building momentum again though there’s still not much of a direction for them yet. Brother Greatness looked solid, he had personality coming out of his boots and might be worth giving another look at some point.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: The Firm (Big Bill and Lee Moriarty) vs. Rex Lawless and Traxx

Traxx and Lawless are large men, Lawless in particular has a good look. Lee and Traxx start, Lee can’t knock over Traxx and just tags in Bill. Bill unloads with some strikes then tags in Lee once Traxx is under control. Lee and Bill with some corner offense then Lee unloads with knees then a back heel trip to put Traxx on the mat. Cheap shot to Lawless, it takes a second to drop him. Traxx smacks Lee back, Bill tags in but here comes Lawless. Lawless picks up Lee and runs him into Bill but Bill follows him with a Stinger Splash then a big boot. Chokeslam from Bill and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Firm won in 2:40

Rating: Zucchini squash

Thoughts: Delicious squash for Bill and Lee. I wouldn’t hate seeing Traxx and Lawless get another shot at some point, they both had decent looks and performed ably enough.