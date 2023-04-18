Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 111) Review 4.17.23  

Hello everyone, time to head back to the land of Elevation. Tonight is another short episode, and we’re getting the other half of the matches that were taped a few weeks ago. Last week was fine enough despite the short runtime so let’s see how this week with Maki Itoh, the JAS, Matt Hardy, and a main event of Emi Sakura vs. Mizuki goes. Paul Wight and Matt Menard are on commentary.

Match #1: Maki Itoh vs. Ashley D’Amboise

They tie up, then Itoh lands a shoulder block but misses a kokeshi headbutt. Ashley tries to bounce Itoh’s head into the corner, but that goes poorly as Itoh’s head is made of sterner stuff than most. Itoh with a headbutt then a 10 punch in the corner. Tornado DDT from Itoh gets a 2 count. Ashley avoids another kokeshi headbutt then lands a spinning kick for 2. Running dropkick from Ashley but Itoh comes off the ropes with a kokeshi headbutt which finally lands. Ashley kicks Itoh off of a Boston Crab attempt but Itoh catches her with a rolling half Crab then switches into the Itoh Deluxe, a Texas Cloverleaf but with an arm trapped, and that gets the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Maki Itoh won in 3:10

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: A little slow, and while Itoh has personality in spades something didn’t quite click here. Ashley has been a semi-regular on Elevation and continues to look pretty solid.

Match #2 – Trios Match: Jericho Appreciation Society (Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker) vs. Mike Magnum, Jack Tomlinson, and Zack Clayton

Wight flies solo on commentary as Menard is in this match. Jack and Menard start us off, Menard with a kick then a back elbow. Menard goes for a 10 punch, he and Wight discussed that during the Itoh match so it’s kind of a nice little bit of continuity, then he tosses Jack to his corner and both men tag out. Parker and Magnum are in now and Parker out wrestles Magnum then mocks his being bald. Magnum then out wrestles Parker and messes up his hair, that leads to Parker landing a right hand then a drop kick. Parker tags in Hager, he takes out both Magnum and Jack with a double suplex. Hager wants Clayton, who tags in, then says he likes Hager’s hat and clotheslines his own team. Jack, the legal man, eats a slam from Hager then Menard tags in and he and Parker hit a double DDT to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jericho Appreciation Society won in 3:02

Rating: Fig-leaf squash

Thoughts: Effective enough squash, though Hager has slimmed down a lot recently and with his frame he almost looks unwell. The JAS is kind of a drag in general but this was entertaining enough for a squash.

Matt Hardy gets a mic before the match, he plays with the crowd then Kassidy follows suit. Kassidy says there here for a good time, not a long time.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy vs. Brett Gosselin and Bobby Orlando

Kassidy and Orlando start, Kassidy gets the better of him quickly then tags in Hardy. Hardy goes after the arm of Orlando then tags Kassidy back in for a little tandem offense. Gosselin tries to help his partner but Kassidy snaps him over the top rope the hits a 10 punch on Orlando. Orlando tries to fight back with some strikes and tags in Gosselin who runs into a boot. Hardy tags back in and gets to run wild, including a Side Effect on Orlando. Kassidy back in, Poetry in Motion to Gosselin then a Twist of Fate from Hardy and a Swanton Bomb from Kassidy will end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy won in 3:00

Rating: Amphora squash

Thoughts: It’s a tad unfortunate that they taped this before the public split with Ethan Page as it means the reaction wasn’t what it was intended to be. This was a solid enough squash but feels like a real lame duck now that Jeff Hardy is back and they’re about to fully move on from The Firm. Incidentally, what a giant nothing The Firm turned out to be.

Match #4 – Emi Sakura vs. Mizuki

Emi quickly takes Mizuki down and unloads elbows then a chop. Corner chops from Emi then she tosses Mizuki by the hair. Romero Special from Emi then a hard chop. Mizuki avoids a chop and hits a head scissors into a Victory Roll for 2. Crossbody from Mizuki then she dropkicks a sitting Emi out of the ring, but then Mizuki runs into a tilt a whirl backbreaker on the floor. Emi with chops then sets Mizuki against the ring steps and goes for a crossbody but Mizuki moves and Emi eats the steps, Mizuki then climbs the ropes and hits a double stomp all the way to the floor. Back in the ring Mizuki hits a twisting crossbody for a 2 count. Emi avoids a scoop slam and counters with a Whirling Dervish attempt, but now Mizuki counters into a roll up for 2. Magistral Cradle from Emi gets a near fall, then they trade roll ups with Emi catching Mizuki with a rana pin for the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Emi Sakura won in 3:26

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: For a three minute match these two went hard. Mizuki definitely got to showcase her abilities and Emi remains an invaluable roster member just for her ability to have matches like this regularly. Pretty good main event, though I wish they’d gotten a couple more minutes as I think these two could have had a good 5 minute match.

Post match Emi offers a handshake, then fakes out Mizuki and laughs at her.