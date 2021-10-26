Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 34) Review 10.25.21  

Alright everyone, time for another episode of AEW Dark Elevation. Tonight we’ve got another short episode, but some potentially quality matches. Leyla Hirsch will team up once again with Ryo Mizunami to take on Diamante and Xtina Kay, FTR will be in action, and we’ll even get a Paul Wight match. So let’s get to the action.

Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight, and Mark Henry are our commentary team.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Leyla Hirsch and Ryo Mizunami vs. Diamante and Xtina Kay

Ryo and Diamante start things off. Diamante gets a side headlock, but Ryo tosses her off. Ryo fires up and they start trading blows with Ryo chopping Diamante down. Diamante tags out, Kay doesn’t want to mess with Ryo and tells her to tag in Hirsch. Hirsch tags in, she hits a shoulder block. They run the ropes, Hirsch then rolls up Kay for 2 and transitions to working on the arm of Kay. Kay kicks the knee of Hirsch and hits some shoulder blocks in the corner before Diamante tags in. Diamante mocks Ryo and hits a double chop to the back of Hirsch. Some clotheslines from Diamante, then a back elbow that drops Hirsch. Hirsch gets her knees up to block a running splash. Hirsch then hits a German on Diamante and tags out. Ryo runs wild on both opponents with shoulder blocks. Kobashi chops from Ryo in the corner to both Diamante and Kay as they’re stacked up. Kay rolls out of the ring, and Ryo hits an avalanche on Diamante then a running leg drop for a 2 count. Hirsch tags in, Ryo then hits an STO and helps guild Hirsch through a double springboard rolling senton for a 2 count. Kay is up on the apron, Hirsch drops hi and climbs up but Diamante is able to cut her off and tie her up in the tree of woe. Dropkick from Diamante but that only leads to a 2 count. Kay tags in, then hit an assisted Shiranui but Ryo is in to break up the pin. Ryo disposes of Diamante, then spears Kay down. Hirsch follows up with a running knee strike and pins to win as Ryo keeps Diamante on the outside.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Leyla Hirsch and Ryo Mizunami won in 6:04

Rating: 2.5 stars

Perfectly acceptable match. Kay was obviously here to take the pin, but she got time to shine as well. I really do enjoy the team of Hirsch and Ryo, they work together and off of each other very well.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) w/ Tully Blanchard vs. Mike Reed and Toa Liona

Liona is a very large man. Reed and Cash start us off. Very loud “FTR” chants from the crowd. Cash wants a test of strength, but transitions to a drop toe hold then floats over and works a front headlock. Reed fights up and goes for an arm wringer. Cash is able to roll through and slaps Reed then uppercuts him down. Dax tags in and starts laying into Reed in the corner. Gordbuster from Dax then he tags in Cash. Reed gets free and tags in Liona. Liona wants them to come at him, some taunts follow but Cash jumps on his back. Liona drives Cash into the corner and elbows him before running right through him with a shoulder block. Dax tries a cheap shot, he gets hit with a chokebomb as Tully tries to get involved. That lets Cash hit a cheap shot on Liona and drive him to the corner with strikes. Dax tags in and both of them jump on Liona with strikes to keep him down. Cash back in and they hit a double slingshot into the second rope but that only gets a 1 count. Dax back in, they want a double suplex but Liona is too heavy so they just land strikes. Liona off the ropes and hits a double cross body to floor both members of FTR. Reed wants back in, he gets it and runs right into a Big Rig to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: FTR won in 4:55

Rating: 1.5 stars

They gave a load of shine to Toa Liona so I can’t call this a squash, but it also wasn’t anywhere near competitive enough to break into the average rating. Still, a good outing from Liona and FTR are still one of the best tag teams in the world.

Match #3: Emi Sakura w/ Lulu Pencil vs. Reka Tahaka

Emi declines a handshake from Reka. They start trading strikes right away, Emi gets the better of it and takes over tossing Reka around. Reka stalls out a hair throw attempt with strength then lays in body blows to Emi. Shoulder blocks from Reka in the corner, but Emi fights back with chops then tries the Romero Special but Reka is too strong and too large for her to do so. Emi starts working a chin lock then sets for the Queen’s Gambit but Reka fights her off with a back body drop. Super kick from Reka gets a 2 count. They start trading chops again then Reka hits a headbutt and another one to stagger Emi. Emi avoids a sidewalk slam and hits her reverse neckbreaker to halt Reka’s momentum. The corner crossbody from Emi follows, then she heads up top for a twisting Vader bomb that gets the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Emi Sakura won in 3:50

Rating: 2 stars

Reka has looked pretty good during her time on Elevation, and this was no exception.

Match #4: QT Marshall w/ The Factory vs. 10

Pretty loud “10” chant, and Marshall heads out of the ring before they ever touch. Back in the ring and they tie up, with 10 over powering Marshall early. 10 gets a side headlock then shoulder blocks Marshall down. A right from 10 staggers Marshall, then he lays in chops in the corner. 10 with a back body drop out of the corner, he’s running over Marshall right now. Solow distracts 10 and that allows Marshall to hit an enziguri. Back in the ring Marshall hits a suplex then a knee drop. There’s some visible swelling and discoloration under the left eye of Marshall, I’m not sure what exactly caused it but you can clearly see it swelling up. 10 lays in chops, but Marshall drops him with a back elbow. That swelling is serious, the two men start trading strikes then 10 with a loose Blue Thunder Bomb. 10 lands a back elbow then a kick and a clothesline. 10 is firing up, lands a pump kick in the corner, then another one but Marshall cuts him off with an elbow. Spinebuster from 10, and Marshall heads out of the ring. 10 goes after him and shows no fear of The Factory. Dark Order is here to jump Solow and Comorotto, but that lets Marshall hit a low blow and get a school boy for a 2 count. Marshall calls for the Diamond Cutter, but 10 counters into a backslide for a near fall. 10 gets the Full Nelson and that forces the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: 10 won in 5:47

Rating: 2.5 stars

Marshall is a good hand and went out of his way to help 10 look like a beast. 10 held his own as well, and credit to both men for working around the swelling to Marshall’s eye. Hopefully that wasn’t a serious injury, given how quick it swelled up it could be a broken orbital bone.

Match #5 – 3 on 1 Handicap Match: Paul Wight vs. Arjun Singh, Cole Karter, and Carlie Bravo

All three men jump on Wight, Karter hits a high drop kick to stagger Wight. Wight fights back and headbutts Karter, scoop slams Singh, then scoops lams Bravo as well. The big corner chop hits Karter, then one for Singh and he heads over to give one to Bravo. Wight chops Singh, then tosses Karter and Singh out of the ring. A Spear from Wight kills Bravo, then he chokeslams Singh. Wight brings Karter in, and ices him with the WMD punch to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Paul Wight won in 2:15

Rating: Cushaw. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash to close out the episode.