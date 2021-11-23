Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 38) Review 11.22.21  

Alright everyone, time for more AEW Dark Elevation. Tonight we’ve got matches featuring Riho, Team Taz, Tay Jay (Tay Conti and Anna Jay), and more. Let’s get into the action. Our commentary trio this week is Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight, and Mark Henry.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Tay Jay (Tay Conti and Anna Jay) vs. Willow Nightingale and Erica Leigh

Jay and Leigh start us off, Jay lands a few kicks then tags in Conti. Conti and Jay work quick tags while isolating Leigh. Leigh hits a jawbreaker and tags out, as does Jay. Conti unloads on Willow with strikes, wobbles her with a roundhouse kick and hits a German suplex. Running pump kicks from Tay in the corner, she hits three of them then hits the DD-Tay as Jay takes out Leigh with the Queenslayer then Conti pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tay Jay won in 1:30

Rating: Kiszombori. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash, nice to see Willow Nightingale back in the rotation here though.

We’re getting a lot of rotating commentary teams tonight, for the next little bit we’ve got Excalibur, Paul Wight, and Eddie Kingston. On a related note, put a title on Eddie Kingston already you cowards.

Match #2: Tony Nese vs. Logan Laroux

Nese quickly out wrestles Logan then lays in strikes. Logan tries to fight back but eats a shoulder block. They run the ropes and Logan hits a drop kick but Nese starts showing off with acrobatics then hits a series of kicks to drop Logan. Nese lands a back elbow then starts laying in chops. Logan fights back with chops of his own but Nese cuts him off with a throat shot then guillotines Logan on the top rope before hitting a springboard Lionsault for a 2 count. Nese starts going for the ribs of Logan with holds. Logan starts to fire up with strikes then a clothesline through the ropes. Logan up top hits a drop kick for a near fall. Nese rolls through a Sunset flip and hits a spinning back kick to the face and Logan is down. Nese follows up with a German suplex into the corner, a running knee strike connects and he pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tony Nese won in 4:00

Rating: 2 stars

Decent little match, both men got chances to show their stuff but the outcome was never really in doubt.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Team Taz (Powerhose Hobbs and Ricky Starks) w/ Hook vs. Lucas Chase and Irvin Legend

Starks and Legend get things started. They tie up, trade go behinds then Starks hits an armdrag and a drop kick. Chase tags in, as does Hobbs. Hobbs tosses Chase around with ease then shoulder blocks him down. Hobbs tags Starks back in and they stomp down Chase in the Team Taz corner. Some double team moves from Starks and Hobbs, Chase avoids a corner rush and tags out. Starks takes Legend down with a neckbreaker. Legend avoids a scoop slam and tags out. Chase cheap shots Hobbs and goes after both men with strikes but gets cut off by a body check from Hobbs. Hobbs gets low bridged, Chase kicks Starks in the face then tags out. Legend eats a release back suplex, then Hobbs takes out Chase with a clothesline. Starks with the Roshambo to Legend to pin as Hobbs occupies Chase with a Torture Rack.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Team Taz won in 4:00

Rating: Kabocha. . . SQUASH

Slightly more competitive squash, but a squash all the same.

Our commentary group for the next match is Excalibur, Paul Wight, and Ruby Soho.

Match #4 – Trios Match: The Bunny, Penelope Ford, and Emi Sakura w/ Mei Suruga vs. Kris Statlander, Ryo Mizunami, and Leyla Hirsch

Ryo and Ford get the match going, they trade strikes with Ryo getting the better of things with her chops. Ford gets stuck in the corner and takes the Kobashi chops from Ryo. Leyla tags in and tosses Ryo into Ford. Statlander tags in and tosses Leyla into Ford then Statlander tosses Ford over to the heel corner and tells her to tag out. Emi tags in and gets arm dragged several times by Statlander. Statlander wants Bunny and Emi tags her in. Big boot from Statlander then she tosses Bunny into her corner. Leyla tags in and Bunny takes some flying knees from Leyla. Ford with a cheap shot to Leyla and that allows Bunny to take over. Emi tags back in and tosses Leyla around by her hair. A double underhook backbreaker from Emi then the corner crossbody connects to follow up. Ford tags in and stomps on Leyla for a bit then does a few handsprings into a back elbow. Leyla slips off of Ford’s shoulders but can’t follow up and Emi tags back in. Emi with a single leg then the Romero Special but can’t get Leyla up given how compact Leyla is. Leyla fires up with strikes to Emi then an enziguri and both women tag out. Ryo starts running wild on Bunny, then all the other heels as well with a double Spear to Bunny and Ford. Statlander tags in, she and Ryo double team Ford and Bunny for a bit including a meeting of the minds for the heels then Ryo hits a senton as Statlander hits a leg drop and Emi breaks up the pin. Leyla comes in, now everyone gets the Parade of Finishers back and forth culminating with Statlander killing Bunny with the Big Bang Theory to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Leyla Hirsch, Ryo Mizunami, and Kris Statlander won in 7:07

Rating: 2.5 stars

Average trios match, trending towards good given the talent involved.

Excalibur, Paul Wight, and Mark Henry are back on commentary for this one.

Match #5: Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Keys

Frankie with some out wrestling of Keys early, he works a side headlock until Keys forces things into the corner. Chops from Frankie then an arm drag and drop kick. Keys lands a European uppercut then a tilt a whirl backbreaker to take over. Frankie fights out of the corner and gets a roll up for 2 then lays in his own chops. A series of strikes from Frankie then he lands a clothesline. Keys lands a knee to the body but Frankie counters an uppercut into the Crossface Chicken Wing and gets the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Frankie Kazarian won in 2:37

Rating: Mammut. . . SQUASH

Another competitive squash, Kazarian let Keys shine in some places and Keys didn’t look bad at all.

Tony Schiavone is back in place of Excalibur between Paul Wight and Mark Henry next.

Match #6 – Trios Match: Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and 10) vs. Baron Black, Duke Davis, and Ganon Jones

Jones and Davis are large men in case you forgot. Black and Reynolds start us off, they trade arm wringers and escapes but Black is able to slam Reynolds down then starts laying in cops in the corner. Reynolds turns that around and chops him right back then quickens the pace and lays in a flying back elbow. Davis tags in, and Silver wants a tag and gets it. Silver is about a foot shorter than Davis, Davis wants 10 but Silver wont oblige. Silver tries a shoulder block but can’t move Davis, then Davis lands a kick to the body. Bit of a kick from Silver then a shoulder tackle off the second rope that drops Davis. Reynolds tags back in, runs the ropes but Ganon tags in blind and kicks Reynolds then Davis lands a big boot to drop Reynolds. High elevation double flapjack from Ganon and Davis then Black tags in. Reynolds fights out of the corner and tags in 10. 10 runs wild on Black and Davis then hits a Blue Thunder Bomb on Ganon. Pump kicks from 10 to Davis and Black then he sends Davis out of the ring. Ganon gets drop kicked by Silver then eats a German suplex from Silver. Spinebuster from 10 to Black, Black then takes a parade of offense from Dark Order culminating with the Full Nelson from 10 and that gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dark Order won in 4:56

Rating: 2 stars

It was really nice to see Duke Davis and Ganon Jones back, they’ve definitely got a look and presence about them and Elevation is a good place for them to get some reps in.

Match #7: Riho vs. Trish Adora

Adora goes for the arm quickly but Riho escapes an arm wringer and takes a strike. The size difference is legit here but Riho out wrestles Adora for a bit with pin attempts but Adora stalls a small package and hoists Riho up and hits a suplex that pops Mark Henry. Adora lays in strikes in the corner, but Riho fights back with kicks then heads up top and hits a crossbody. Riho into the ropes and hits a tilt a whirl head scissors then a 619 for a near fall. Riho up top, hits the flying double stomp and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Riho won in 2:15

Rating: Hokkaido. . . SQUASH

Adora got a couple of good spots in, I’d be interested in seeing what else she’s capable of.

Match #8: Wheeler Yuta w/ Chuck Taylor and Kris Statlander vs. Serpentico

They tie up then trade arm wringers and escapes with Yuta getting the better of things. Serpentico hits a head scissors takedown, then they run the ropes in the lucha style and it all culminates with a Yuta drop kick. Chops from Yuta, then he punches Serpentico out of the ring. Serpentico slams Yuta into the barricade and they head back into the ring, Serpentico looks for a high five and then hits a headbutt while miming Luther helping slam him down. Yuta with some strikes then a big boot to drop Serpentico. Serpentico snaps Yuta over the top rope then hits a slingshot double stomp for a 2 count. Front slam from Serpentico then he wants to go up top, but decides instead to yell at Taylor and Statlander, who no sell his antics. Serpentico just wants a friend, Taylor gives him a thumbs up to distract him and Yuta tosses him off the top rope then hits a series of drop kicks. Inverted Atomic Drop from Yuta, then a corner splash and flying punch off the top rope. Serpentico fights off a German suplex, but Yuta does hit him with a bridging German for a 2 count. Jawbreaker from Serpentico then he avoids an enzigrui and hits a running Flatliner for a 2 count. Serpentico heads up top again, throws himself off but Yuta avoids him and Serpentico eats the canvas. Yuta with double chicken wing pin and hooks an ankle to really kill Serpentico’s leverage and that gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Wheeler Yuta won in 5:15

Rating: 2.5 stars

Decent main event, Serpentico’s antics were amusing but he also went to that well a few too many times. Yuta definitely has some athletic ability that he was able to show off.