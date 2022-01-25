Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 47) 1.24.22  

Hello there people, time for the next episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Tonight we’ve got Ruby Soho teaming up with Thunder Rosa, Private Party back in action, Men of the Year, Santana and Ortiz, the Elevation debut of Brandi Rhodes, and a main event pitting Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks against Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty. We’ve got Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight, and Mark Henry on commentary.

Match #1: Leyla Hirsch vs. Brittany Blake

They tie up and Hirsch forces Blake to the corner then gives a clean break. Blake grabs a side headlock but can’t knock Hirsch over, then Hirsch drops her with a shoulder block. Hirsch catches a jumping Blake, Blake slides off then Hirsch avoids an enziguri and tries an armbar but Blake uses the ropes to avoid it. Blake hot shots Hirsch into the ropes and starts laying in kicks. They hit the ropes then Hirsch eats an enziguri. Running cross body in the corner from Blake then a knee strike but when she tries a bulldog Hirsch counters with a bridging German suplex for 2. Wheelbarrow stunner from Blake but she tries a springboard enziguri and runs into a nasty looking knee strike that ends things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Leyla Hirsch won in 2:25

Rating: 2 stars

Odd match, if they’re trying to get Hirsch over as more of a heel then this was poorly laid out. These two had a couple of timing issues, nothing major but still visible, and the crowd didn’t care about any of this. Still, Blake’s not a bad worker and I’d like to see her do a few more matches like this.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) w/ Matt Hardy vs. Action Andretti and Myles Hawkins

Kassidy and Quen cheap shot Andretti to get us going. A lot of stomps from Kassidy and Quen then as Andretti fights out of the corner Kassidy drops him with a neckbreaker. Quen tags in and hits a springboard cross body for a 2 count. Quen wants the Twist of Fate but Andretti gets free and tags Hawkins. Hawkins with some drop kicks to Quen but Kassidy cheap shots him then holds him still so Quen can hit a pump kick. Kassidy tags back in and Hawkins takes a splash and leg drop combination. Kassidy poses, and Hawkins hits a jawbreaker then tags out. Andretti works some fast paced attacks, including a backbreaker into a neckbreaker on Kassidy then he tosses Quen over the top rope. Kassidy flips out of a back suplex then Quen kicks Andretti in the face. Quen tags in, Kassidy hits a cutter then a Shooting Star Press from Quen connects to end the match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Private Party won in 3:20

Rating: Amphora. . . SQUASH

They gave Andretti and Hawkins a few moments to showcase what they can do, and both men are clearly athletic enough to warrant a second look.

Match #3: Brandi Rhodes vs. Willow Nightingale

Willow grabs a quick hammerlock and Brandi gets into the ropes to reverse it before they break. Brandi grabs a side headlock then hits an arm drag. Running uppercut from Brandi then a super kick to a seated Willow. Willow with a cartwheel then a Russian leg sweep into a seated octopus stretch. Brandi fights free but Willow lands a super kick then a running hip attack in the corner. Brandi avoids a follow up avalanche then fires up with clotheslines. A kicking sequence from Brandi then a pump kick off the ropes. Brandy locks up a modified STF to force the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Brandi Rhodes won in 2:27

Rating: 1.5 stars

Competitive enough to avoid a squash rating I suppose. Willow has a big personality and she got to show it off here. Brandi is still getting her legs back under her in some respects, but she didn’t screw anything up here.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky) w/ Dan Lambert vs. Mike Fowler and Lohan Laroux

Page and Fowler start off, Page easily abuses him and cheap shots Lohan before tagging in Scorpio. Scorpio with a backbreaker then tags out and Page starts laying in body blows. Suplex from Page then he tags Scorpio back in. Scorpio with a face rake and some elbow drops. Fowler fights back with a back elbow and a kick then tags out. Lohan with some strikes and a drop kick to Page then tags out right away. Scorpio tosses Lohan out of the ring then Page runs him over with a shoulder block. Fowler gets dropped with a TKO and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Men of the Year won in 3:00

Rating: Aurantiaca-Alba. . . SQUASH

Nice to see these two teaming again, I’ve got a soft spot for Ethan Page and this particular team has really gelled well. Post match the heels attack again, and Page drills Lohan with the Ego’s Edge.

Match #5: Red Velvet vs. Janai Kai

They tie up then we get an aggressive break from Kai. Velvet takes exception to that and lays in strikes in the corner. Running kick from Velvet. Ax kick through the ropes from Velvet then a split kick to the head. Kai lands a knee to the body then a running super kick to the face in the corner. Kicks to the back from Kai get a 1 count. Velvet tries to kick back but Kai lays in body kicks then a spinning back kick to the body and another kick to the back this time it gets a 2 count. A modified Dragon Sleeper from Kai, Velvet fights up and hits a Stunner to get out of it. Velvet fires up, hits a double knee strike then a standing moonsault for a 2 count. Some evasive movement from Velvet then she hits the Final Slice to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Red Velvet won in 3:36

Rating: 2 stars

Kai didn’t look too bad here, and Velvet seems to really be finding her stride in terms of cleaning up her offense.

Match #6 – Tag Team Match: Santana and Ortiz vs. Goldy and Breaux Keller

Santana and Keller start us off, Santana out wrestles Keller then hits a shoulder block. They run the ropes, then Santana hits him with a back suplex. Chops from Santana then he tags in Ortiz. Ortiz hits a fireman’s carry then grabs the arm. Keller escapes and hits an enziguri and tags out. Goldy hits a kick, X-Factor from Keller then a running knee from Goldy and all of that gets a 1 count. Elbows from Goldy, Ortiz fights out though and starts laying in chops before Goldy rakes the eyes. Ortiz fires up with clotheslines then a kick. They trade go behinds then Santana tags in and hits a springboard cross body and Goldy takes some tag team offense. Cheap shot from Ortiz to Keller then Goldy takes a series of offensive moves culminating in a lariat from Santana that ends the match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Santana and Ortiz won in 3:10

Rating: Australian Butter. . . SQUASH

Santana and Ortiz are still pretty darn good. Goldy and Keller didn’t look too bad here either, they got to show off bits of their offense and while the outcome was never in doubt it was nice to see them get some shine.

Match #7 – Tag Team Match: Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho vs. Jordan Blade and Leva Bates

Ruby and Bates to start us off, quick tie up and Ruby lays in a knee strike then tags in Rosa. Rosa with a drop kick, tags back out and tosses Ruby onto Bates. Ruby grabs a side headlock, then Blade with a cheap shot allowing Bates to hit a Northern Lights supelx for a 1 count. Blade tags in but walks into an arm drag. Butterfly suplex from Blade then she starts grabbing the arm of Ruby. Ruby tries a backslide but can’t get it and lands a knee to Blade then tags out. Rosa tries to run wild, but Blade botches a drop toe hold. Running kicks from Rosa, then a Death Valley Driver and Bates breaks up the pin. Ruby comes in and disposes of Bates with the No Future kick, then Rosa hits a Russian Leg sweep on Blade and locks up the Peruvian Necktie to force the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho won in 2:52

Rating: Blue Banana. . . SQUASH

Blade looked a little out of sorts in there, Bates still seemed solid.

Match #8 – Tag Team Match: Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks vs. Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty

Sydal and Starks get things going. They circle and fight for some kind of edge then Starks just tags out. Hobbs takes a few leg kicks from Sydal, more kicks from Sydal then he tags out. Lee lands a back elbow then runs into a cross body from Hobbs. Hobbs grabs a delayed suplex then drops Lee to the mat. Starks tags in and stomps on Lee before mocking him and hitting a scoop slam. Chops from Starks, then Lee returns them but he runs into a back elbow. Back suplex from Starks then he tags in Hobbs. Lee tries to fight back with strikes but Hobbs flattens him with a knee strike. Hobbs tosses Lee around for a bit then locks up a bearhug. Lee fights free as he boxes the ears of Hobbs then hits a jawbreaker and an enziguri then both men tag out. Sydal runs wild on Starks with a series of kicks. A roundhouse kick from Sydal lands, then he heads up top for a rather ugly Meteora and Hobbs runs into break up the pin. Lee tags in and hits an elbow to Hobbs then a big boot to stagger the big man. Sydal and Lee try tandem kicks but Hobbs wont go down, and instead tackles both men. Hobbs hoists Lee up and tosses him into a Starks Spear that leads to the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Hobbs and Starks won in 5:20

Rating: 2.5 stars

I’m still not much of a Ricky Starks fan personally, but he looks to be back in form after his injury. Overall this was a decent little tag team match.

Post match Starks gets a mic, he says this is lethal. He calls out Dante Martin for his baby brother complex, and wants him to come out here and admit he made a mistake turning on Team Taz. Martin does answer the callout and comes in with fire, he boots Hobbs in the face then drop kicks him and takes down Starks for blows. Hobbs pulls Martin up and the numbers catch up as both men stomp on Martin. Sydal and Lee make the save and Team Taz take a powder. The crowd wants Hook, well they’re going to be disappointed as Starks and Hobbs just retreat to end the show.