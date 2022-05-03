Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 61) Review 5.02.22  

Alright people, time for another scintillating episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Tonight we’ve got a big multi-man main event featuring Dark Order, plus Konosuke Takeshita taking on Rhett Titus, Tony Nese, Max Caster, and more. Takeshita and Titus in particular has some potential so let’s get to the action.

Paul Wight and Mark Henry are on commentary, trying out the duo booth for them again I see.

Match #1: Julia Hart vs. Abby Jane

Hart goes right to the strikes and slams Jane down. They reset and Jane gets a school boy for 2. Hart avoids a punch and hits an STO then a standing moonsault. Some corner offense from Hart, a couple of uninspired chops as well. Jane fires back with strikes of her own but Hart cuts her off with a double chop to the throat. A front flip clothesline from Hart then a split bulldog for the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Julia Hart won in 2:20

Rating: Amphora. . . SQUASH

That was a little rough, Hart’s offense is decent but she can’t really manage a match yet and it showed here. After her pretty bad outing last week I’d say this was a minor improvement for Hart but she’s still very green and that’s quite obvious.

Match #2: Anthony Ogogo vs. Goldy

The tie up, Ogogo overpowers Goldy and shoves him into the corner. Ogogo grabs a side head lock then hits a takeover and starts working it on the mat. Back up and Ogogo hits a shoulder block. Scoop slam from Ogogo, but the crowd is apathetic. Arm drags from Goldy but he runs into a kitchen sink. Some posturing from Ogogo then he lands a body blow. Uppercuts from Ogogo then he removes the wrap on his right hand, hits the pop up right hand and KO’s Goldy.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Anthony Ogogo won in 2:33

Rating: Atlantic Giant. . . SQUASH

I’m still not a fan of Ogogo’s work, I just don’t get it or his presentation, but he’s definitely cleaned up his stuff mechanically so that’s a plus.

Match #3: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Rhett Titus

We get a handshake to start things off. Titus with an arm drag then tries a top wrist lock but Takeshita counters into a half nelson then goes for an arm wringer. They trade counters on the mat, Takeshita gets a head scissors hold but Titus slips free and gets a waist lock, Takeshita tries a German suplex but Titus fights free with elbows. Big boot from Takeshit then a flying clothesline and a really nice DDT for a 1 count. Yakuza kick from Takeshita but Titus avoids Zahi and hits a back body drop. Titus starts going for the back of Takeshita with strikes a side slam. Double wrist clutch spinning back suplex from Titus then he starts laying in strikes. Takeshita hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for a 2 count. Now they start trading elbows, Takeshita gets the better of that but Titus catches him with a belly to belly suplex for a 2 count. Titus lays in clops, but Takeshita avoids a clothesline and hits a high angle release German suplex. Zahi connects for Takeshita and he pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Konosuke Takeshita won in 4:40

Rating: 2.5 stars

Solid match, Takeshita continues to be pretty giving in these spots and Rhett Titus is certainly a capable hand.

Match #4: Tony Nese w/ Smart Mark Sterling vs. Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger is fairly over. Nese tosses Cheeseburger around and shows off his superior physique. Nese starts laying in strikes. Cheeseburger avoids Nese for a bit then climbs on Nese and goes after the arm of Nese. Nese goes to the neck, hits the Macho Man hot shot, and tosses Cheeseburger into a corner. More evasive tactics from Cheeseburger but Nese catches him on the top rope with an uppercut. A kick to the ribs from Nese then a gutbuster for a 2 count. Nese starts going after the ribs with a leg scissors, Cheeseburger fights back with strikes. Nese starts selling the arm and Cheeseburger hits a palm thrust for a near fall. Nese avoids a Sunset Flip and hits a spinning kick then The Running Kneese connects and he pins everyone’s favorite fast food option.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tony Nese won in 4:13

Rating: 2.5 stars

Given the location I’m not surprised Cheeseburger was known to the fans, I am a bit surprised they gave him a real match here. Good stuff from both men overall.

Match #5: Willow Nightingale vs. Gia Scott

Willow backs Scott into the corner but Scott doesn’t give a clean break and lays in strikes. Willow fights back with a scoop slam then a rolling senton and low angle cross body. Clotheslines from Willow, then the Pounce is slightly mistimed. Cannonball senton from Willow, then the Doctor Bomb (gutwrench powerbomb) connects and Willow wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Willow Nightingale won in 1:24

Rating: Blue Banana. . . SQUASH

The issue on the Pounce aside, it’s nice to see Willow getting some higher profile looks these days.

Max Caster is up next, his rap consists of calling himself the best, promises to blow Clayton out of the water like Lia Thomas, encourages Clayton to sit on the bench like Ben Simmons, vows to make Clayton defecate himself like Amber Heard, then mocks the size of Clayton’s genitals. Sadly the use of contemporary references badly dates this one, but a few solid burns in there.

Match #6: Max Caster w/ Anthony Bowens vs. Zack Clayton

They tie up, Caster gets a side headlock but he runs into a shoulder block from Clayton. Drop kick from Clayton gets a 1 count, they trade counters on the mat. Some kicks from Caster once they hit the feet, then he hits a shoulder block and a back body drop. Back suplex from Caster, he wants the Mic Drop and hits it to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Max Caster won in 1:24

Rating: Big Moon. . . SQUASH

Clayton seems to always surprise me with his ability when I watch him wrestle, he’s not bad at all.

Match #7 – Tag Team Match: Anna Jay and Kris Statlander vs. Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero

Jay and Emi get us going, Jay hits a headlock takeover but Emi catches her with a head scissors. Jay fights up and tags in Statlander, leading to Emi taking some tandem offense. Emi avoids a scoop slam but Statlander drills her with an elbow. A little misdirection from Emi, who then hits a drop kick and tags out. Nyla and Statlander start trading blows before Nyla hits a suplex and rolls through to hit another one. Statlander drop kicks Nyla then tags in Jay. Jay with a running back kick, then Statlander hits a top rope cross body. Vickie trips up Jay and that allows Nyla to hit Jay from behind. Nyla with some strikes to Jay and a clothesline for a 2 count. Emi tags in as Nyla hits a backbreaker then Emi drops an elbow on Jay. Chops from Emi in the corner, then the corner cross body connects. Jay hits a heel kick and tags out. Statlander runs wild on everyone and drops Emi with a snap powerslam. Running strikes to Nyla sends Nyla out of the ring then a Blue Thunder Bomb to Emi for a near fall. Nyla takes out Jay and Emi hits the Whirling Dervish, setting up Nyla for an assisted Swanton Bomb and Jay has to break up the pin. Jay avoids a chokeslam from Nyla, then hits a double DDT to Nyla and Emi. Jay grabs the Queen Slayer on Nyla and they roll out of the ring. Statlander with a head kick, the Night Fever then connects and Statlander pins Emi.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Anna Jay and Kris Statlander won in 6:10

Rating: 2.5 stars

Another very competent match, and Statlander really seems to be rolling right now, but the rematch fatigue is definitely starting to set in as we’ve seen a ton of very minor variations on this configuration of talent. The matches are rarely bad but they’re really starting to blur together.

Match #8 – 12-Man Tag Team Match: Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alan “5” Angels, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and 10) vs. Anthony Bennett, Kori Meshaw, Mike Law, Jaden Valo, Eli Isom, and Brett Waters

Grayson starts out running over Bennett, things break down right away into a big brawl with the Dark Order hitting a bit stereo slam. A few kicks and dives from Dark Order, 10 tosses Isom onto a pile of his allies. Valo takes the finishing sequence from Silver and Reynolds, then a spinebuster from 10. Bennett is hit with The Fatality, then Angels his a Frog Splash to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dark Order won in 1:44

Rating: Buttercup. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash to end the episode.