Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 64) Review 5.23.22  

Alright, time for more AEW Dark: Elevation. This week we’ve got Ethan Page, ROH women’s champion Mercedes Martinez defending her title, and a main event with Anthony Ogogo. Only a few matches and an episode that’s a shade under 44 minutes long so let’s get to the action.

Paul Wight and Mark Henry are joined by Scorpio Sky for commentary.

Match #1: Ethan Page w/ Dan Lambert vs. JD Griffey

Page goes right to the strikes and overwhelms Griffey early. Griffey fights back with strikes of his own and a flying elbow that stuns Page for a second. Page runs into a knee but clobbers Griffey on the top rope then tosses him to the mat. Mounted punches from Page then he lands a chop. Griffey avoids an avalanche and hits a knee strike but he runs into a harsh shoulder block from Page. Page has had enough, he hits the Ego’s Edge and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ethan Page won in 2:08

Rating: Golias. . . SQUASH

I rather liked what I saw from Griffey, and Page has really come into his own as a performer over the last couple of years.

Scorpio Sky has left commentary, he was only there for the first match.

Match #2 – ROH Women’s Title Match: (c) Mercedes Martinez vs. Hyan

Quick trip from Martinez then she gets a front headlock, Hyan counters into one of her own then they trade arm wringers and escapes. Martinez grabs a side headlock then shoulder blocks Hyan down and grabs another headlock. Martinez is holding onto the headlock, and Hyan has to toss her backwards to escape. Next Martinez blocks a hip toss, then blocks an arm drag before Hyan finally hits both of those moves and hits a drop kick for a 1 count. Martinez starts laying in strikes, including some clotheslines. Slow motion spinebuster from Martinez gets a 2 count. Jawbreaker from Hyan but Martinez avoids a boot then hits a butterfly suplex, keeps the grip and floats over to hit another then they botch something as Hyan winds up on the mat. A few blows from Martinez land, then Hyan slips off of her shoulders and shoves Martinez into the corner before hitting a running kick. Falcon Arrow from Hyan gets 2, Martinez counters into a Victory Roll for 2 as well. Martinez posts Hyan then hits a Northern Lariat. An elbow to the back of the head follows, then the Brass City Sleeper and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mercedes Martinez retained the title in 5:02

Rating: 1.5 stars

This wasn’t good, there were some obviously slowed down portions, a couple of botches, and no real flow to the match. Hyan didn’t really hold up her end of things here.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.) vs. The Butcher and The Blade w/ The Bunny

Garrison and Butcher run into each other a few times then hit the ropes before Butcher eventually hits a shoulder block. Shoulder block from Garrison in return then he tags in Pillman. Butcher tosses Pillman into his corner then tags in Blade. Blade starts laying in strikes to Pillman but Pillman fights back with some arm drags and an Oklahoma Roll for 2. Pillman lays in chops of his own then tags in Garrison who hits a spinebuster with a drop kick assisted from Pillman for a 2 count. Garrison tags Pillman back in and Blade starts fighting back with strikes and a Fisherman’s neckbreaker. Butcher tags back in and starts laying into Pillman with chops before tagging Blade back in. Blade with some strikes then he tags out again. Some tandem offense from Butcher and Blade leads to a 2 count. Butcher charges for an avalanche but he runs into a kick. Pillman hits the ropes and they have a rough looking collision on a cross body and both men are down. Both men tag out and Garrison gets to run wild for a bit on Blade including a Stinger Splash. Back body drop from Garrison then a Falcon Arrow for a 2 count. Blade avoids a rolling elbow and rolls up Garrison for 2 then lands a knee but runs into a clothesline from Garrison and Butcher breaks up the pin. Pillman super kicks Butcher then looks for the finishing sequence on Blade, Garrison lands the elbow but Blade ducks Pillman’s super kick which instead wipes out Garrison. Blade tosses Pillman out of the ring, tags in Butcher and they hit Drag the Lake and Butcher pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Butcher and Blade won in 5:56

Rating: 2.5 stars

Solid match, the heat segment on Pillman went on a bit too long and became just a bit repetitive during that stretch but other than that this was well executed.

Match #4: Lee Moriarty vs. Alex Reynolds

They tie up, then Reynolds hits a headlock takeover. Lee is able to escape but walks into a single leg and Reynolds starts going for the leg, though Lee again escapes and gets his own side headlock. Reynolds counters into a side headlock then shoulder blocks Lee down. Lee runs into a drop kick from Reynolds, then Reynolds gets another headlock. Lee uses a back suplex to get out of that. More strikes from Lee, he’s looking to quicken the pace and keep Reynolds on his heels. Back elbow from Lee then a bridging chancery suplex, nice move there, gets a 2 count. Lee lands a kick then tries to go for the arm but Reynolds drives him into the corner and starts laying in strikes of his own. Rolling elbow from Reynolds then a boot in the corner. Reynolds heads up top but Lee avoids the moonsault. Knees from Lee then the Border City Stretch is applied and Reynolds has to tap out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Lee Moriarty won in 5:03

Rating: 3 stars

I went back and forth between 2.5 and 3 stars here, ultimately I feel this was a good 5 minute match and enough above the average to warrant the higher rating. Both men looked good but Moriarty definitely needed the win more than Reynolds.

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero

Yuka and Emi get us going, they trade waist locks then Emi looks to overpower the smaller Yuka in a test of strength. Yuka bridges away from Emi and hits a hurricanrana but she runs into a tilt a whirl backbreaker. Emi then tags out and Nyla offers Yuka a free shot to the face, then blocks the punch and slaps Yuka down. Scoop slam from Nyla then she tags out. Emi tosses Yuka around then lays in chops and hits the corner cross body and follows up with the double underhook backbreaker and Blue has to break up the pin. Blue and Yuka get tied up by Emi for a moment then Emi tags out. Nyla claws at the face of Yuka but Yuka fights back and hits a top rope drop kick. Both women tag out and Blue looks to run wild with strikes to Emi. Blue hits a super kick to the leg then a rolling kick but Nyla breaks up the pin. Both women tag out and Yuka hits a rolling knee but when trying a sliding clothesline Nyla catches her, stands, and hits a standing uranage for a 2 count. Nyla sets Yuka on the top rope and then tries a diving knee but Yuka avoids her and Blue is able to land a kick. Yuka then snaps Nyla over the top rope and follows up with the Magical Girl Splash but Emi breaks up the pin. Yuka tosses Emi out of the ring and tags Blue then dives onto Emi. Blue heads up top but Nyla catches her cross body. Blue tries a hurricanrana but Nyla rolls through on the impact then hauls Blue up and drills her with a Beast Bomb to end the match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura won in 6:17

Rating: 3 stars

Pretty good match here, the heat segment on Yuka never quite got to dull though it toed that particular line. To the surprise of no one Yuka and Emi worked well together, and Nyla continues to be Nyla. Cool finish as well, Nyla and Blue both deserve credit on that one.

Match #6: Anthony Ogogo vs. Mysterious Q

They tie up then jockey for position before breaking with a bit of a headbutt from Ogogo. Ogogo grabs an arm wringer then a side headlock and a takeover with it. A shoulder block from Ogogo connects and he follows up with knees to the body and a snapmare. Q fights back with some strikes then a scoop slam and a diving elbow. Ogogo lands a clothesline then some uppercuts. After that Ogogo removes the hand wrap on his left hand, Q fights back with chops but he gets caught with a belly to belly suplex. Running uppercut from Ogogo then a clothesline and now he removes the other hand wrap. Pop up right hand from Ogogo (The Guvnor’s Hammer) connects, then he drapes the Union Jack on Q and makes the ref deliver a 10 count for the KO win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Anthony Ogogo won in 4:10

Rating: Green Hubbard. . . SQUASH

I appreciate them giving Ogogo time to develop, and working longer matches is part of that, but he’s clearly still a work in progress. I was impressed with Q here more than anything.