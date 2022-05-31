Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 65) Review 5.30.22  

Time for more Elevation, tonight only two matches though. AEW probably should have moved at least two matches from Double or Nothing over here, would have saved a dreadfully overlong PPV. I know these were taped at the last Dynamite show, it’s more a comment on how overstuffed Double or Nothing was. Anyway we’ve got Mercedes Martinez defending the ROH women’s title again and Konosuke Takeshita battling Ryan Nemeth so let’s get to the action.

Paul Wight and Mark Henry are on commentary.

Match #1: Ryan Nemeth w/ Peter Avalon vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Nemeth jumps Takeshita from behind to take over early but hits a weak chop that Takeshita no sells then floors him with one of his own. Elbow from Takeshita then a drop kick. Deadlift suplex from Takeshita connects for a 2 count. Nemeth fights off a back suplex and hits a drop kick. Some corner work from Nemeth then he grabs a hammerlock. Some knees from Nemeth connect then a back suplex gets a 2 count then Nemeth grabs another hammerlock. Takeshita lands a few elbows to get free and he starts to rock Nemeth with them before he hits the ropes and lands a diving clothesline. Blue Thunder Bomb from Takeshita, but Nemeth avoids a Zahi and hits a jumping DDT. Nemeth wants the Rude Awakening but Takeshita shoves him away and wallops him with a clothesline. Takeshita calls for the end but Nemeth avoids a Last Ride though Takeshita lands an elbow only for Avalon to trip him up on the ropes. Takeshita avoids a Nemeth charge which results in Nemeth wiping out Avalon, then Takeshita hits Zahi and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Konosuke Takeshita won in 5:30

Rating: 2.5 stars

I like Takeshita and he’s beginning to win over the crowd as well, but I’m not sure this kind of match layout really helps him if the goal is really getting him over. If the primary goal is getting him reps and building his overall skillset then fair play, but the guy gave Hangman Page a good fight not that long ago and he probably shouldn’t have been going more or less even with Ryan Nemeth here. The camera work here was all over the place as well, way too many cuts and different angles for no discernable reason.

Caprice Coleman joins commentary for the ROH women’s title match.

Match #2 – ROH Women’s Title Match: (c) Mercedes Martinez vs. Mazzerati

Mazzerati declines the traditional handshake then grabs a side headlock. Martinez counters into a top wristlock then trips Mazzerati down and grabs a chin lock. Mazzerati fights up for a hammerlock but Martinez counters with a drop toe hold and slowly moves around to a front headlock. Mazzerati avoids an arm wringer and mocks the cardio of Martinez then hides in the ropes, which doesn’t deter Martinez who lands an elbow then after a struggle hits a delayed vertical suplex. Martinez grabs a rest hold, Mazzerati regains herself then fights out with kicks but Martinez avoids a few kicks only to get spiked with a DDT from her knees. Mounted “punches” from Mazzerati then she transitions to some corner work. Snap suplex from Mazzerati but that only gets a 1 count. Mazzerati gets a bit too cocky and Martinez starts tossing Mazzerati around. Body kick from Mazzerati then a pump kick all for a 1 count. Martinez then tells Mazzerati to grab a chin lock, and Mazzerati obliges. Martinez fights to her feet and avoids a knee strike then levels Mazzerati with a series of clotheslines. Hard forearm from Mazzerati then a running big boot in the corner and a basement drop kick. Spinebuster from Martinez gets a 2 count. Mazzerati avoids a powerslam and lands some strikes then botches a springboard DDT, Martinez winds up hitting a gordbuster over the ropes to try and save it. Running elbow to the back of the head from Martinez then the Brass City Sleeper and Mazzerati taps out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mercedes Martinez retained the title in 7:27

Rating: 2 stars

This struggled a bit to fill the match time, had some very slow stretches as well as a few visible botches, and really struggled to get out of second gear. The camera work was a little more stable and consistent than the first match but still had some very odd choices being made.