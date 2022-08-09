Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 75) Review 8.08.22  

Alright people, back to the land of AEW for the latest episode of Dark: Elevation. Tonight we’ve got matches featuring Ruby Soho, Dark Order, and a main event of the Lucha Bros. taking on the Wingmen. Tony Schiavone and Mark Henry are on commentary.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Ruby Soho and Skye Blue vs. Nikki Victory and Megan Meyers

Blue and Victory start us off, Blue gets an arm wringer and proceeds to out wrestle Victory for a bit before tagging out. Some botched tandem offense from Blue and Ruby then Blue tags back in and they hit sandwich punt kicks. Victory avoids a super kick and tags out. Meyers sells a drop kick that didn’t connect, then lands an elbow of her own and lays in some corner offense. A series of kicks from Meyers then she tags out. Victory looks to continue the momentum with strikes, she tries to cheap shot Ruby that backfires then Blue tags out as does Victory. Ruby runs wild for a bit then launches Meyers into the middle turnbuckle and makes Victory DDT Meyers along with a back heel trip but that only gets 2. Blue super kicks Victory, Ruby hits the Destination Unknown and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ruby Soho and Skye Blue won in 3:11

Rating: Amphora. . . SQUASH

Nice to see Meyers get in a little more offense, but at this point I’m a little curious how much longer they’ll keep Skye Blue around at this level.

Match #2: Parker Boudreaux w/ Ari Daivari vs. Casey Carrington

Parker was formerly on NXT as Harland a while back. Parker snaps Casey down right away. Corner offense from Parker, he hits an avalanche and seems impressed with himself. Parker tosses Casey around the ring then gets annoyed by a few blows from Casey before wiping him out with a lariat. An Ore Ga Taue from Parker hits and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Parker Boudreaux won in 1:37

Rating: Big Moon. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash.

Match #3: Athena vs. Queen Aminata

Aminata with a quick kiss then Athena fights back with an arm drag and a drop kick. Trip from Athena then Aminata rolls out of the ring to avoid the follow up offense. Athena follows her out and kills her with a shotgun drop kick into the barricade, that looked like a rough landing for Aminata as her head cracked the barricade low on it. Back in the ring now and Aminata lands an elbow strike then a snap suplex. Athena fires up with strikes of her own but Aminata hits a snapmare and a kick but Athena avoids a kick then drills her with a super kick. Argentine backbreaker into a Codebreaker from Athena, then the Eclipse and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Athena won in 2:59

Rating: 1.5 stars

A few awkward spots, and that drop kick into the barricade legitimately looked rough as the spacing seemed off. Despite that Aminata got some offense in and while the outcome was never in doubt she wasn’t buried here either.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey vs. Alice Crowley and Freya States

Hogan and Grey still don’t get along. Alice and Freya jump Hogan and Grey at the bell, this goes badly for them quickly. Grey sends Alice out of the ring while Hogan leg kicks Freya then hits a step up leg drop for a 2 count. Blind tag from Grey, Hogan disapproves as Grey lays into Freya with strikes. Freya turns things around with strikes and tosses Grey out of the corner. Grey avoids a corner attack and lands a knee strikes then a tornado DDT. Hogan tags in as does Alice, Hogan with a super kick then sliding kick in the corner. Buzzsaw kick from Hogan ends things as Grey keeps Freya from interfering.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey won in 2:00

Rating: Blue Banana. . . SQUASH

Well, that happened. Post match Grey and Hogan continue bickering.

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds) vs. TUG Cooper and Lord Crewe

Silver and Crewe start us off, Silver shoulder blocks him and poses. They hit the ropes and Silver drops Crewe again then he hits a back body drop. Back elbow from Crewe lands then he unloads with body blows in the corner and tags in Cooper. Cooper with strikes in the corner as well before Silver clocks him with a strike. Both men tag out and Reynolds gets to run wild for a bit including a double stomp to Crewe. Cooper tries to get involved, Silver wallops him with a pump kick, then Crewe takes their tag team ping pong style finisher and Reynolds pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alex Reynolds and John Silver won in 2:13

Rating: Buttercup. . . SQUASH

I kind of like Lord Crewe’s look, he did well here. Nice to see Silver and Reynolds together again as well.

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Lucha Bros (Penta el Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) w/ Alex Abrahantes vs. Wingmen (Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth)

Fenix and Avalon start things off, Avalon avoids a tie up and celebrates with Nemeth then tags out. Nemeth also avoids a tie up and tags out. Fenix has had enough of this and starts punching both men then tags out. Stereo super kicks send both Avalon and Nemeth out of the ring then they set for dives but are tripped up. Nemeth and Avalon stomp on Penta in the ring for a bit. Nemeth tags in and lays in strikes then tags out. A lot of quick tags from Avalon and Nemeth but eventually Penta fights back with a kick to Avalon then Sling Blades to both men and Fenix tags in. Fenix with a ridiculous cross body to Nemeth then Avalon takes kicks. Sandwich super kick to Nemeth from both men then an assisted splash but Fenix takes too long trying to cover. Chop from Fenix then he offers a double stomp to the groin from Penta, who hits it then Avalon has to break up the pin. Avalon lands an enziguri to Fenix then Nemeth hits a pendulum DDT for a 2 count. Avalon tags in, and Fenix tags out as well. Penta with a thrust kick to Nemeth, then he takes a sandwich super kick before Fenix takes Avalon off the top rope with a Spanish Fly. The assisted Fear Factor follows and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Lucha Bros won in 4:50

Rating: 2.5 stars

It’s so nice to see the Lucha Bros together, they’re an exceptional team.

Post match Andrade El Idolo and Rush show up with Jose in tow, they head to the ring but stop on the apron and head back out. The two groups stare off and trade words as the episode ends.