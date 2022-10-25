Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 86) Review 10.24.22  

Alright everyone, back to the land of AEW Dark: Elevation. Tonight we’ve got some tag team action up and down the card with Ortiz and Eddie Kingston teaming up, The Blonds taking on the Workhorsemen, and Emi Sakura teaming up with Mei Suruga. Plus a main event of QT Marshall vs. Claudio Castagnoli. On commentary the odd trio of Ian Riccaboni, Matt Menard, and Jose The Assistant.

Match #1: 10 w/ Evil Uno vs. Baron Black

Black jumps 10 before the bell and lays in chops but 10 no sells him. 10 counters an abdominal stretch with a hip toss then hits the spinebuster. The Brodieline follows and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: 10 won in :46

Rating: Butternutt. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash, it’s also nice to see Baron Black back. Jose the assistant has left commentary after the first match.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Russ Myers and T-Money

We get a brawl at the start, Ortiz gets isolated and takes a leapfrog splash from T-Money. Myers tags in, and Ortiz eats a double spinebuster for a 2 count. Ortiz lands a clothesline to floor Myers then both men tag out. Eddie runs wild with elbows then the Kobashi chops in the corner. Ortiz tags in and hits a leaping kick then with a hip swivel and the Fisherman’s Buster to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ortiz and Eddie Kingston won in 1:48

Rating: Long Island cheese pumpkin. . . SQUASH

About what you’d expect. Post match Eddie wipes out Myers with a Backfist to the Future then unloads with strikes on the mat as Ortiz and the ref try to calm him down. Eddie does seem to calm down, then attacks Myers again forcing Ortiz to pull him off and Ortiz yells at Eddie just a bit. Now Eddie gets a chair and tries to use it, but the ref and Ortiz stop him. Eddie has great mannerisms for this stuff, it’s genuinely comedic in a good way. Oh also, hey AEW put a title on Eddie Kingston already. . . you cowards.

Match #3: Serena Deeb vs. Haley J

Menard sets the over/under on 3 minutes. Deeb offers Haley a free shot, Haley grabs a side headlock but Deeb counters into one of her own and easily begins out wrestling Haley. Shoulder block from Deeb. Top wrist lock from Deeb into a takedown, Haley fights up and hits an arm drag to escape. Deeb avoids a drop kick and attacks the leg then hits a twisting neckbreaker, Haley took that bump badly. Serenity Lock follows and Haley taps.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Serena Deeb won in 2:01

Rating: Calabaza. . . SQUASH

Deeb is getting more and more babyface reactions for these kinds of matches.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: The Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) vs. The Workhorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry)

Drake and Garrison start, Drake wants Pillman which leads to a couple of cheap shots and we start brawling on the floor. Running leg lariat from Henry on the floor, then Garrison dives onto both Drake and Henry. Drake then rebounds Garrison off of the ropes on the floor and lands a right hand. Back in the ring Henry tags in and Garrison takes a Stun Gun into a running kick for a 1 count. Drake back in and lays in strikes to Garrison, Garrison tries to fight back but eats a scoop slam then a falling headbutt. Henry back in with strikes, Drake tags in and Garrison takes some tandem offense into a swinging neckbreaker from Drake for a 2 count. Garrison fights back with strikes, then flips out of a back suplex and clobbers Drake with a rolling elbow. Henry tags in, but gets caught in a power slam. Pillman tags in and runs wild on both men and rolls up Henry then catches Drake with a Northern Lights suplex for a 2 count. Drake and Henry roll out of the ring, but Pillman just dives onto both of them. Back in the ring Pillman sets for Air Pillman but Drake pulls his leg down then Henry hits a dive. Drake with a super kick to Garrison, then Pillman takes a tossing powerbomb but only a near fall. Henry tags in Drake, double stomp from Henry then Drake tries to moonsault but eats canvas as Pillman avoids him. Garrison with a rolling elbow, Pillman with a super kick then the drop kick Hart Attack is enough to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Blonds won in 5:48

Rating: 2.5 stars

Solid match, Drake and Henry are a good team and the Blonds certainly know their stuff.

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga vs. Nikki Victory and Jaylee

Mei with an attack to the back of Jaylee as she was trying to square up with Emi. Emi then tosses Jaylee around, Mei and Emi both tie up their opponents then both drink imaginary tea. Mei tags in and lays in stomps then a springboard double stomp. Double chicken wing variant of the Muta Lock from Mei, then Jaylee fights back with a jawbreaker and both tag out. Nikki attacks Emi with strikes and shotgun drop kick. Emi blocks a suplex with a Whirling Dervish, then chops in the corner followed by the corner cross body. Double underhook backbreaker from Emi and Jaylee breaks up the pin. Mei attacks Jaylee with a cross body then she puts Mei on her shoulders for the Transformer rolling senton. Emi then heads up top for a moonsault to crush Nikki and get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga won in 3:29

Rating: Muscat de Provence. . . SQUASH

Nice to see Mei Suruga back, I mean she’s no Lulu Pencil but she’s pretty good. Unsurprisingly Emi and Mei are a good team.

Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway both join commentary for this match.

Match #6: Matt Hardy vs. Lord Crewe

They tie up, as Page gets a mic and yells at Hardy that he can’t use the Twist of Fate tonight. That distraction allows Crewe to attack and lay in strikes. Stomps from Crewe but Hardy fights back with his own strikes while commentary debate sandwiches. Side Effect from Hardy, then he hits the Twist of Fate and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Matt Hardy won in 1:45

Rating: Acorn. . . SQUASH

Post match Page and Stokely talk, calling Hardy up to the entrance stage. Stokely reminds us that the Twist of Fate is now Ethan Page’s move, and it’s the Page Turner. Apparently that Twist of Fate usage costs Hardy 50 thousand dollars. Hardy is pissed and shoves Stokely, resulting in another 50 thousand fine for shoving his boss, and he’s now suspended. I hope this results in a decent run for Page, the man has a ton of upside.

Match #7: QT Marshall vs. Claudio Castagnoli w/ William Regal

New theme music for The Factory, and William Regal joins commentary. Claudio menaces Marshall, who looks to avoid contact. Marshall heads out of the ring and walks around before heading back into the ring. They tie up, Claudio grabs an arm wringer but Marshall reverses into one of his own. Claudio counters back and tosses Marshall onto his back, then Marshall complains of a hair pull. Marshall grabs a side headlock but Claudio reverses then hits a shoulder block. They hit the ropes, Claudio catches a jumping Marshall on a shoulder then hits a backbreaker for a 2 count. Marshall snaps Claudio over the top rope then sends him into a corner and starts going to his control stuff. Back elbow from Marshall then a suplex and a leg drop for a 1 count. Claudio fires up with strikes, including uppercuts but runs into a drop kick. Deadlift suplex from Claudio connects. Claudio starts firing up with uppercuts all the way into the corner. Running uppercuts in the corner from Claudio then a clothesline. Marshall avoids a Big Swing by rolling out of the ring. Claudio follows him and wipes out Marshall with a running uppercut into the barricade. Back in the ring, Claudio flips out of a back drop but Marshall with a handspring enziguri off of the ropes then a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Marshall tries to use the Neutralizer, but Claudio trips him up and hits a double stomp. Big Swing from Claudio, about 15 rotations but only a 2 count on the resulting cover. The crowd call for another Big Swing, Marshall with a cross chop then a roll up with his feet on the ropes for a 2 count. Eye rake from Marshall then a sunset flip for another 2 count. Enziguri from Marshall then a diving DDT for a near fall. Marshall removes the elbow pads, calls for the Diamond Cutter but Claudio with an uppercut to the back, the Swiss Death then some Hammer and Anvil elbows before the Riccola Bomb connects and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Claudio Castagnoli won in 9:45

Rating: 3 stars

That one slipped into good territory, Marshall got to bust out some of his surprising athleticism and he was a lot more competitive than I expected him to be here.