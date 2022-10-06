Winfree’s AEW Dynamite Review 10.05.22  

Hello everyone, Winfree tagging in for Tony tonight. Tonight is a special night (it may be the greatest night in the history of our sport), the three year anniversary of AEW’s existence. In celebration of that, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will wrestle Wheeler Yuta. I’m sure there will be no shenanigans in that match. Daniel Garcia will team up with Bryan Danielson against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, a match that will determine if Garcia is really on the side of sports entertainment or professional wrestling. My hunch is pro wrestling, it could set up an ROH feud between the Pure champion and World champion’s conflicting ideologies. Wardlow will defend his TNT title against Brian Cage, we’ll get a trios match on the ladies side when Interim AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm teams with Athena and Willow Nightingale against Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb, and Penelope Ford. We’ll also have The Acclaimed in a segment, probably setting up their next title program. Also, because this card is going to be crammed to the gills, Luchasaurus will be in action, Adam Page battles Rush, and Darby Allin takes on Jay Lethal. Let’s hope the action is as good as advertised.

Wheeler Yuta vs. MJF is up first. William Regal has joined commentary.

Match #1: Wheeler Yuta vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman

MJF avoids a tie up and struts. Yuta corners MJF and lays in stomps, then hits some arm drags but MJF avoids a drop kick and looks shocked as Yuta struts. Drop kick from Yuta lands, then a wrist clutch back suplex. Yuta heads up top, and MJF rolls away before he flies. MJF drops Yuta into the corner and lays in stomps. Neck crank from MJF, Yuta fights back with strikes but MJF cuts him off with a stomp, then Yuta lands a jawbreaker only to run into a backbreaker into a gutwrench suplex from MJF which gets a 2 count and we go picture in picture.

MJF with some heat control in the ropes then a back body drop and a pose. Corner work from MJF, then Yuta fights back with strikes but he’s slammed down by the hair when trying to hit the ropes. Yuta looks for a German suplex as we come back to action, but MJF fights him off and tosses him out of the ring, but Yuta slingshots back in and hits the trio of German suplexes. Yuta holds on after the third, and hits a fourth with a release. Now Yuta goes up top, but again MJF rolls away before he can jump. Back elbow from MJF, then he jumps on the arm of Yuta. MJF then hits a powerbomb backbreaker for a near fall. Yuta fires up after getting slapped, he takes an eye poke but responds with an enziguri. Chops from Yuta, MJF and Yuta trad roll ups for a bit before MJF tries a Tombstone Piledriver, but they both trade attempts at the move before Yuta tries a Victory Roll and we’re back to trading roll ups then we get a double clothesline spot and both men are down. They fight onto the rope, MJF threatens a middle rope Tombstone but Yuta kicks free and is able to send MJF to the floor. They fight back into the ring, Yuta goes up top again, but yet again MJF rolls away. This time though MJF can’t get far enough away and Yuta hits a big splash going most of the way across the ring. Yuta goes for the hammer and anvil elbows, but MJF counters into the Salt of the Earth. Yuta tries to fight free but MJF adjusts his grip and then flips into a bridge holding the lock and Yuta has to tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Maxwell Jacob Friedman won

Rating: 3 stars

Some quality work here, MJF getting back into ring work is a nice change of pace from his shenanigan riddled stuff.

Post match Yuta requests a handshake, MJF debates it but Lee Moriarty jumps Yuta from behind. MJF yells at Lee for doing something he didn’t tell him to do. Out comes Stokely Hathaway with the ring for MJF. MJF seems a little off put by this, Lee holds Yuta up but William Regal moves to the ring with his brass knuckles on and Hathaway and Lee bail. Regal enters the ring and MJF decides to bail.

We get a video hype job for the main event tag team match.

In the back the Jericho Appreciation Society talk, they yell about Daniel Garcia turning his back on them. Apparently Jake Hager likes the hat. Jericho calls Garcia a rebellious child, but they taught him what he knows. Tonight he hopes Garcia really makes the right decision. And if they don’t, they’re going to end him. Jericho reminds us he wants to desecrate the legacy of ROH (pretty sure Matt Taven did that years ago).

Back to the ring here comes Jay Lethal for his match against Darby Allin.

Match #2: Jay Lethal vs. Darby Allin

Lethal says he’s keeping everyone in the back so this will be one on one. Allin grabs a side headlock, Lethal counters into a hammerlock which he fights to maintain. Lethal is able to send Allin out of the ring, then they hit the ropes back in the ring with Allin hitting an arm drag into a stand off. Lethal lands a drop kick to the knee and starts isolating the knee of Alling with stomps. Allin fights back but is cut off as we go picture in picture.

We come back to Lethal stomping on Allin in the corner. Lethal is still targeting the leg of Allin with corner work. Allin moves up on the ropes, Lethal then hits a super Dragon Screw off the top then locks up the Figure 4. Lethal cranks on the hold, but Allin is able to crawl to the ropes and force the break. Lethal is getting frustrated now, and runs into a back elbow. Allin avoids a Lethal Injection and hits a Code Red for a near fall. Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh are out now, which distracts Allin and allows Lethal to pull Allin off the ropes. Now Lethal sees them on the ramp and tells them to go back, Allen then grabs a Frankensteiner and they trade roll ups before Allin grabs the Last Supper and gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Darby Allin won

Rating: 3 stars

Solid match, it never quite hit the higher gear but these two work well enough together.

Post match Allin offers a handshake, telling Lethal he doesn’t need Dutt or Satnam. Lethal debates, but shakes Allin’s hand before walking to the back.

We get a video to hype up Brian Cage for his match with Wardlow.

Match #3 – TNT Title Match: (c) Wardlow vs. Brian Cage w/ Prince Nana

Cage goes after Wardlow with strikes then shoulder blocks in the corner. Wardlow tosses Cage into the corner and unloads with strikes of his own. Cage tries a clothesline but Wardlow doesn’t drop, then Wardlow fires a clothesline and Cage doesn’t go down. They start trading strikes in the middle of the ring then hit the ropes and Wardlow hits a hurricanrana of all things. Cage responds with a head scissors sending Wardlow into the ropes then tries a 619 but Wardlow catches him and hits a Worlds Strongest Slam. Cage then responds with a slam of his own and we go picture in picture.

Cage with some kicks in the corner then a pump kick before he picks up Wardlow and curls him a few times before hitting the fall away slam. Pity they didn’t let that get a call because it was impressive. Wardlow lands some punches but Cage boots him back to the mat. Scoop slam from Cage then a running leg drop and he grabs a chin lock. More control work from Cage as he lands strikes in the corner. We come back as Wardlow starts fighting back with punches, but Cage lands a jumping knee to stop that momentum. Wardlow runs up the ropes for a Whisper in the Wind, he bobbled a bit but landed it in the end. German suplex from Wardlow, then another one, and a belly to belly throw to cap off the sequence. Wardlow heads up top, but Cage intercepts him with a kick then goes for the deadlift suplex from the apron into the ring, and he hits it for a 2 count. Cage calls for the Drill Claw, but Wardlow avoids it and hits a spinebuster for a near fall. Warldow misses a windup lariat and eats an F5 for a 2 count. Cage calls on Wardlow and looks for a powerbomb, but Wardlow slips free and lands a couple of headbutts then the wind up lariat. The straps come down for Wardlow, Powerbomb Symphony for a total of 4 powerbombs to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Wardlow retained the title

Rating: 3.5 stars

A little slow in the middle, but a good hoss fight with both men showing off their athleticism in addition to their raw power.

Post match the Gates of Agony show up to stomp on Wardlow. Samoa Joe shows up for the save and runs wild for a bit but the numbers are still not in their favor. Eventually FTR come down to tip the scales and Da Embassy retreat.

We head to break with the promise of a trios match up next.

We come back to Britt Baker in the back, she feels morally obligated to answer the question that Saraya will not be wrestling in AEW as the doctors haven’t cleared her. But that just makes his still her house. Baker is bordering on early 2000’s Triple H these days with how much of the relative oxygen she takes up.

The heels head to the ring, but before the faces come out here comes Saraya to accompany the good guys.

Match #4 – Trios Match: Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter, and Penelope Ford w/ Kip Sabian, Britt Baker, and Rebel vs. Toni Storm, Athena, and Willow Nightingale w/ Saraya

Willow and Hayter start us off, but Hayter tags out so Ford comes in, as does Athena. They hit the ropes then Athena flips out of a head scissors attempt. Trip from Athena then a drop kick. Ford lands a kick from the second rope then dives but she’s caught by Athena and hit with a powerslam for a 2 count. Ford drives Athena into the heel corner and hits a hand spring back elbow. Deeb tags in and lays in uppercuts before Athena hits a springboard cross body and tags in Storm. Storm with a drop kick to Deeb then tosses her around by the hair for a bit. Strikes from Storm then a running boot. Corner attack from Storm, then Willow and Athena come in for a series of corner splashes then Storm hits a hip attack. Hayter distracts Storm and Deep is able to hit a chop block to take over as we go picture in picture.

The heels isolate Storm in their corner with stomps, Hayter comes in for a quick slam that gets a 2 count. Ford tags back in and wraps up a modified triangle choke in the ropes which allows Baker to get in some cheap shots. Hayter tags back in and attacks the arm of Storm just for a moment, then Ford’s in and hits a double ax handle to the arm. Deeb back in and she grabs a double gift wrap chin lock. Storm fights back with an arm drag then some punches but Deeb with an ankle pick and snaps the leg of Storm into the mat. Things break down and Hayter suplexes Willow as Deeb hits a suplex on Athena and also an Indian Death lock on Storm. Ford tags in, Storm kicks her off, Deeb tags back in and still prevents Storm from tagging. Storm lands an enziguri and tags in Willow, Hatyer is in as well and Willow unloads on Hayter with power moves. Spinebuster from Willow and Deeb has to break up the pin. Deeb drags Hayter to the corner and tags in. Rebel sets for a crutch shot, but Saraya takes it from her and she scares off Rebel and Baker. Back in the ring Willow hits a Pounce, Deeb did not take that well. Ford tags in, lands a wheel kick but Athena comes in and it’s time for the parade of finishers, ending with Willow hitting a super kick to Hayter. Ford avoids a clothesline and hits a Cutter for a 2 count. Willow hits a drop kick to Ford, then a Doctor Bomb to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Willow Nightingale, Athena, and Toni Storm won

Rating: 3 stars

I’m not the biggest fan of the champ taking the big heat segment but they worked hard to put Willow over via this match and I think it worked. Penelope Ford had looked a little rusty on Elevation lately but didn’t have nearly those same issues here as she held her own with the top of the division. Good match overall.

Post match Baker and Saraya go face to face, Saraya and Baker get into a brawl, everyone else gets involved and Saraya winds up alone with Rebel in the ring. Rebel tries to beg off, eats a weak looking super kick from her knees and Saraya stands tall.

In the back Jose and Rush give a dressing down to Private Party for not showing up to help out the Andrade group. Rush tells them to do the right thing tonight, or else they’ll wind up in court because they know Matt Hardy has been contract tampering.

The Acclaimed are here, even insider trading senators are surprised by them. Joe Biden even made a scissor request and didn’t stutter. Decent stuff from Caster here, him doing this stuff as a face is still over but it doesn’t have the same edge it did as a heel. Bowens and Caster both have mics, as we get an “Oh Scissor me daddy” chant. Bowens welcomes us to National Scissoring Day, and calls it a very special night brought to you by the Acclaimed. They’re the most popular tag team in the world, the winningest team in AEW history, and the best home grown team in AEW history. Today, thanks to the fans, the Scissor Me Daddy t-shirt is the number one selling t-shirt of 2022. The Acclaimed brought home gold, and AEW now stands for Acclaimed Every Wednesday. This is all cause for celebration, and they celebrate by scissoring. Bowens calls himself the Sultan of Scissor. On the off chance you’re tuning in for the first time, Bowens tells us that scissoring is a handshake, a sign of friendship. The people want to be represented by a real team, not a cobbled together team like Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Billy Gunn steps to the podium they’ve got set up and says this is daddy asses house. For everyone in the building, and the millions and millions at home, it’s national scissoring day. With that being said he went to City Hall today, and was asked to present The Acclaimed with something. He gives them a wrapped item, and they’ve got the scissors to the city. Gunn lectures Bowens about running with scissors. Caster takes over to ask the crowd to scissor each other, then he wants to talk about greatness. About 40 years ago here in DC greatness was achieved by Washington winning the SuperBowl, which was before Caster was even born but his father was part of that championship team. And his SuperBowl ring is still with his father, then he likens winning the tag team titles to winning the SuperBowl. DC also represents the division in this country, but we can all agree that everyone loves The Acclaimed. There’s no left or right, red or blue, the Acclaimed wear pink and everyone looks good in pink. Tonight we’re doing a bi-partisan scissor to unite the country. Swerve Strickland interrupts this before the three men can scissor. Strickland soaks in the boos, and calls this the most idiotic thing he’s ever seen. He congratulates the Acclaimed on their merch sales, and laments that more kids can get suspended from school for wearing Billy Gunn merch like two decades ago. Swerve and Lee should be champions, but next week in Toronto Billy Gunn can come into Swerve’s house one on one. Swerve has a stone, and reminds us that rock beats scissors every day. Great little line from Swerve there. Here comes Smart Mark Sterling comes out with paper, which covers rock. Sterling has his petition against Swerve Strickland still going, but mostly he’s here to lobby for representing The Acclaimed. He wants to represent them in their fight with Swerve. He asks to scissor with all three men, Billy just slams him then Bowens with a leg drop to the groin of Sterling. Billy gets the mic, and before Swerve leaves he accepts the challenge for next week. And to close this segment all three men scissor.

We get a Dark Order video, they call Rampage a bitter sweet moment, they’ll win the Trios titles on the anniversary of Brodie Lee’s last match. Both trios with some quick catchphrases that send us to break.

We come back to Madison Rayne and Skye Blue, apparently Rayne is the wrestling coach. Tay Conti and Anna Jay walk up and think Blue needs a sports entertainer coach. The predictable tag team match is made (playa).

Back to the ring, here comes Rush.

Match #5: Rush w/ Jose vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

We get right into striking, not surprising considering these two. They trade strikes, then trade chops before hitting the ropes somewhat awkwardly then we get a pose off. Rush lands an elbow that drops Page off of the apron and Rush then drives Page into the barricade. Rush grabs camera cable and whips Page with it while Jose distracts the ref. The ref does see Rush choking Page and he breaks before he’d be disqualified. More ringside brawling from Rush as we go picture in picture.

Rush tosses Page back into the ring and lays in chops in the corner. More corner offense from Rush then a drop kick to the back and Rush poses again. Page fights back with chops, Rush returns them and we’re back to trading strikes. Rush gets the better of things and starts stomping on Page in the corner. Suplex from Rush then he poses before kicking and stomping on Page some more. Rush is playing with the crowd as we come back to live action. They trade strikes again, then Rush hits the ropes but Page catches him on a dive and hits a fall away slam. Rush drops Page, and in the back MJF is cuddling his poker chip while watching TV at an odd angle. Page sends Rush to the apron then hits a triangle clothesline. Dive from Page and he wipes out Rush on the floor. Back in the ring they hit the ropes, and Page hits a Death Valley Driver for a 2 count. Page with some chops in the corner, then lays in elbows but Rush calls him on before landing an elbow of his own. Rush with some stomps in the corner, but Page powers up with Rush standing on his chest, then transitions in a slightly awkward powerbomb then rolls into a jackknife pin for a near fall. Page sets for the Buckshot Lariat, but Rush and Jose interfere leading to Rush landing a headbutt to intercept the Buckshot, then a knee and a straightjacket piledriver from Rush but that only gets a near fall. Rush sets for the Bulls Horns, but Page intercepts him with a clothesline. The Buckshot Lariat follows and Page picks up the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Adam Page won

Rating: 3 stars

This one moves into good, it was a fun little hard hitting match.

Post match Private Party come out, but Jon Moxley comes through the crowd without music and his presence intimidates Private Party. Moxley gets a mic and circles Page in the ring. They go nose to nose, Moxley says he’s been waiting for this for three years. Three years of AEW Dynamite, three years of watching Page and knowing this was coming. Between the two of them they’ve beaten everyone there is to beat in AEW except each other. In Moxley’s hometown on October 18 there only be on last man standing in AEW. In 13 days Moxley is going to walk from his house to the venue and break Page’s face, the choke him until he’s blue because Page is in his way of being the one true top guy in AEW. Moxley respects Page’s talent and ability, but when that bell rings, Moxley has no respect for anything. Page takes the mic from him, and says if Moxley has been waiting so long why’s he leaving? Moxley considers, decides Page has a point and returns to the ring. Moxley calls Page a sweet kid, but like a lot of kids around here he says stuff that gets him in trouble, he’ll let him off the hook this once. Page has 13 days, so watch your mouth. Pretty effective little segment between those two.

In the back Willow Nightingale is happy about her win, she’s more than just happy to be here she’s on a roll. At Battle of the Belts she wants a TBS title shot. The Baddies show up, and Jade brings up having beaten Willow in the past. Willow says Jade can’t beat her a third time, and no one wins forever. Willow plans on being the one in 38-1.

Back to the ring, here’s evil Luchasaurus with Christian Cage.

Match #6: Luchasaurus w/ Christian Cage vs. Fuego del Sol

Quick chokelsam from Luchasaurs, then a cutthroat reverse Death Valley Driver gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Luchasaurus won

Rating: Golias. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash.

Post match Jungle Boy is here with a chair and he smacks Luchasaurus with it a few times. Jungle Boy says Luchasaurus was his best friend in the world, and after all they’d been through you chose Christian Cage and broke his heart. But now Jungle Boy will break his fingers, his nose, his arm, he’s going to break Luchasaurus piece by miserable piece until he breaks him. He tells Luchasaurus to pick the time and place, he’ll be ready. Cage gets the mic and says he warned Jungle Boy not to come back, they could jump him right now but if they get to pick the time and place then how about next week in Cage’s home town of Tononto.

Excalibur runs down the upcoming events in his usual style.

We get a video for Pac vs. Trent Beretta on Friday. Trent doesn’t need a hammer to beat someone, Pac says he’s a bastard so what did you expect? That sends us to break. Not much time for our main event, so I’m imagining a pretty quick beatdown with Jericho standing tall (again).

Post break, here come the main event players as commentary reminds us we’ve got some extra time tonight.

Match #7 – Tag Team Match: Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

Garcia and Jericho start things off. Jericho offers a handshake, we do get a handshake then a tie up and Jericho hits an arm drag. Another tie up, this time Garcia avoids the arm drag. Takedown from Garcia and he sits on Jericho’s back then hits some gator rolls and slaps the back of Jericho’s head. Jericho lands a chop, Garcia returns it. More chops are traded with Garcia getting the better of it, then Sammy trips up Garcia on the outside. Sammy tags in and we get some mounted strikes from Sammy. Garcia avoids a suplex and drop kicks the knee of Sammy and tags in Bryan. Bryan drops Jericho with a blow then starts unloading on Sammy with strikes. Kicks from Bryan then a dive onto Jericho. Sammy tries a dive but Bryan intercepts him then climbs up for a drop kick as we go picture in picture.

Kicks from Bryan land, then Sammy avoids the Buzzsaw kick but is caught in the LeBell Lock. Jericho has to come in and save Sammy from the hold. Jericho tags in and Bryan quickly puts him in Cattle Mutilation. After a bit Jericho fights up and rolls through to lock up the Walls of Jericho, but Garcia distracts him and he breaks it. Bryan and Jericho trade strikes now. Jericho with a cheap shot to Garcia but he runs into a belly to belly suplex. Sammy tags in, jumps at Bryan but is suplexed for his trouble. Running drop kicks in the corner from Bryan then a butterfly suplex as we come back to live. Bryan goes up top, but Jericho distracts him and Sammy is able to land a kick then climb up and hit a Spanish Fly which gets a 2 count. Sammy with some stomps then tags in Jericho. Double shoulder block then Sammy and Jericho pose. Sammy tags back in and he and Bryan hit the ropes, then a double cross body with a hard impact and both men are down. Both men tag out, and Garcia comes face to face with Jericho again. Sammy tries to get involved, Garcia just swats him out of the air. Jericho and Garcia start trading strikes, Garcia gets the better of it and drives Jericho into a corner. Back suplex from Garcia gets a 2 count, the a running punt kick follows. Garcia tries for another one but Jericho blocks, thinks about the Walls but Garcia counters into the Dragon Tamer. Jericho is tied up and struggling, but Sammy’s here to land a late super kick then dive onto Bryan. Jericho with a cover for 2. Chops from Jericho, Garcia fires up though and returns them but misses a drop kick. Garcia with knees blocks the Lionsault, Jericho tags out and Sammy jumps but is caught in the Crippler Crossface, Bryan gets Jericho in the hold as well and both men are down. Both men transition to hammer and anvil elbows before Jericho rolls out of the ring. Sammy gets set on the top rope, and we get a double top rope back suplex, but Sammy flips free and lands on his feet then hits a tornado kick on Garcia and a Spanish Fly for Bryan. Sammy with a back kick to Garcia, then he calls for the end but Garcia counters a Go To Hell with a slap then a piledriver but Jericho breaks up the pin. Bryan flies in with a knee to Jericho on the outside. Sammy and Garcia land strikes, then trade kicks and Garcia floors Sammy with a clothesline. Bryan and Jericho fight on the outside, Jericho tries to put Bryan through a table, it doesn’t break so he suplexes Bryan onto it and it does break. In the ring Garcia eats a knee from Sammy, the Go To Hell follows and Sammy doesn’t pin but instead lands punches. Sammy goes up top, but Garcia gets the knees up to block a Shooting Star Press. Dragon Tamer from Garcia, and Sammy nearly taps but Jericho smacks Garcia with the ROH title belt behind the refs back. Sammy crawls into a cover and gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara won

Rating: 3 stars

Pretty good match overall, sadly the predictability hurts it.

Jericho celebrates with his cronies to end the show, about as fitting an end to an anniversary Dynamite as any other.