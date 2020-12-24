Winfree’s MLW Fusion (Ep. 115) Review 12.23.20  

Hey there everyone, Winfree here for another episode of MLW Fusion. Tonight the 2020 Opera Cup comes to an end when Low Ki meets Tom Lawlor in the finals of that tournament, it’s a match that has a lot of potential and I’m personally looking forward to. The Filthy Blonde’s will return to action, and we’ll get some more matches set for the upcoming Kings of Colosseum event. This is kind of a one match event, but Ki and Lawlor should be good at least.

We get a quick history bit on the Opera Cup, then head to the ring for our opening match

Match #1 – Tag Team Bout: Dirty Blondes (Michael Patrick and Leo Brien) w/ Aria Black vs. Ariel Dominguez and Daniel Starling)

Brien and Starling start us off. This goes about as well for Starling as you’d expect. Brien beats the crap out of Starling, tags in Patrick who resumes the stomping. Patrick baits Dominguez into a big boot, then chops Starling down and tags Brien. They double team Starling, could get the pin but don’t. Patrick in, Brien hits a second rope powerslam and then Brien pins, apparently they forgot who the legal man was.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dirty Blondes won at 1:36

Rating: Cushaw. . . SQUASH

Just a squash, I wasn’t all that into the Blonde’s but as far as reintroductions go this served that purpose.

That moves to a recap on the issues between Krugger and Alex Hammerstone. They replay some of the backstage brawl between those two from last week. That sends us to Hammerstone, he doesn’t think Contra realizes that putting him on the shelf was a stupid idea. He’s spent the time off preparing for a single match and is very focused. He notes this proves MLW will get no freedom from Contra, they’ll only get freedom by going through Contra. As he was closing in on Jacob Fatu and the world title, Krugger showed up to take him out. He calls himself a worse monster than Krugger, and he’ll finally get to cut loose on Krugger. He promises to deliver a Nightmare Pendulum to Krugger, and calls Krugger just an obstacle between him and MLW champion Jacob Fatu.

To the back where Low Ki is doing Hindu squats to warm up. He’s ready for the third round and calls the Opera Cup important to him, he looks forward to adding his name to all that history. He says he’s spent more time in the ring with Lawlor than anyone else, and knows his strengths and weaknesses better than anyone. It doesn’t matter what Lawlor thinks is coming, because he thinks “Filthy” Tom has run his course in MLW and tonight he’s bringing back prestige to the promotion.

They spend some time hyping up Kings of Colosseum and give us a rundown of the card. Oliver will take on Simon Gotch, the Von Erichs will defend the tag team titles against the Dirty Blondes, Salina de la Renta will have something for everyone, Myron Reed defends the middleweight title against Lio Rush as well. Oh, Reed promo. He wonders why Rush is running from him, but knows that it’s because this is the biggest match of Rush’s career and he needs time to prepare. He says he can’t let Rush win. Hammerstone will defend the openweight title against Krugger in their match, that gives us a Contra interruption so Krugger can talk. Krugger’s voice is distorted, he says who he is behind the mask doesn’t matter. He was excommunicated to the darkness, where Josef Samael called to him and set his sights on Hammerstone. He is the black hand and this will be Hammerstone’s reckoning.

They countdown the top ten rankings, which are as follows.

10. Calvin Tankman

9. Laredo Kid

8. ACH

7. Mads Krugger

6. Richard Holliday

5. Myron Reed – MLW Middleweight Champion

4. LA Park

3. Low Ki

2. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

1. Alexander Hammerstone – MLW National Openweight Champion

MLW World Champion – Jacob Fatu

In the back the Park family convenes. LA Park can’t believe that the Dirty Blondes get a title shot over them. Park has been here since 2002 when the company started, and advocates for a title shot. If he doesn’t get one he’ll retire.

To the ring for our main event introductions.

Match #2 – Opera Cup Finals: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor w/ Team Filthy vs. Low Ki w/ The Von Erichs

Ki bringing out the Von Erich brothers to help off set any shenanigans from Garrini and Ku in the corner of Lawlor. Some range finding early from both men, then Lawlor gets a double leg. Ki spins a few times, comes up on a single leg and they hit the ropes to force a break. Ki forces a clinch, Lawlor with a sacrifice throw to get on top and starts working the arm. Lawlor switches to a biceps crusher, trying to open up the armbar. To a half Boston crab now, Lawlor chaining together holds nicely. Lawlor into a cover, gets a 1 count and they separate. Lawlor gets a front headlock, snaps things down but Ki with a peek out, gets the back and goes for his back choke but Lawlor spins free and they reset. Ki with a go behind, Lawlor rolls him but Ki with a headscissors take over and starts working the arm. Lawlor with a fireman’s carry and he’s after the arm again. Ki spins to top position, gets a 1 count and they separate again. Lawlor to the back, Ki reverses that, Lawlor forces things down and spins to the back, they trade roll ups then separate again. Ki grabs a front headlock, Lawlor gets on top and they start trading holds again. They’re trading armbar attempts, Lawlor rolls through into an ankle lock. Double hammerlock from Lawlor, uses that into a pin attempt but Ki kicks out at 2. Lawlor with a gutwrench, he lands elbows to the body and head then hits the gutwrench slam for a 1 count. Cradle from Lawlor gets a 2 count. Lawlor working a crucifix, gets a roll up for another 2 count. Some leg work from Lawlor now, Ki sweeps to top position then hits a double stomp.

Elbow strikes from Ki, then a kick to the chest. Ki is working strikes in the corner now, hits a snapmare then a running elbow drop. No arm reverse triangle choke. Lawlor escapes, and gets an Indian death lock to keep working the legs of Ki. Modified cover from Lawlor, Ki kicks out and rolls out of the ring to try and get his leg time to recover. Ki back into the ring, Lawlor with some strikes of his own now. Lawlor lands a leg kick, tries again but Ki checks it then hits a mule kick and it’s Lawlor’s turn to powder and recover. Back into the ring , Ki with kicks and headbutts. Into the corner and Ki with elbows until Lawlor crumples to the mat. Lawlor back up, gets a rear waistlock and hits a backbreaker then gets 2 on the pin attempt. Front headlock from Lawlor, Ki back up but Lawlor switches to a Fujiwara armbar and then hits Pentagon’s arm breaker move. Forearms from Lawlor, he’s targeting the arm and shoulder with those. Lawlor gets a cravat and knees, he tries a suplex and after a minute gets it for a near fall. More strikes from Lawlor, Ki staggers around but gets a dragon sleeper to reverse a whip attempt. Lawlor is fighting off the hold, he’s working towards the ropes as Ki locks the dragon clutch in but does get to them and forces a break. Ki with a headbutt, but Lawlor ties up and slides under for a heel hook. Lawlor has a leg lock, he switches towards a sharpshooter and gets that locked in. Ki reaches for the ropes, Lawlor pulls him away from the ropes. Ki drags them to the ropes again and gets there this time to force a break.

Leg kicks from Lawlor, he catches a kick from Ki and hits a dragon screw leg whip. Figure four from Lawlor. Ki is hurting, nearly gets pinned but he’s able to roll things over and reverse the pressure on the hold. Lawlor rolls Ki back again and keeps the hold. Ki chops at the legs, but Lawlor catches it and locks up a kimura, but Ki is able to roll into the ropes and avoid being tapped. Lawlor with a chop, then a European uppercut and a leg kick. Ki ducks a clothesline and hits a flying elbow. Another elbow from Ki, he’s firing up and tries a Ki crusher but Lawlor fights free then eats a springboard kick from Ki for a near fall. Ki with kicks to the chest, then Kawada kicks for a near fall. Chops from Ki but Lawlor catches him charging and hits a release spinebuster for a near fall. Lawlor sets for the rear naked choke, he gets it standing but has no hooks and Ki escapes. Ki with a Ki crusher but they’re in the ropes so no pinfall for Ki. Lawlor staggers to his feet, eats a shotgun drop kick into the corner. Ki with a rolling thunder but Lawlor caught him in midair with a roll up and pins Low Ki.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tom Lawlor pinned Low Ki at 24:41

Rating: 3.5 stars

Well that was pretty fun. These two worked a nice mix of mat work and strikes, with Ki being competent but a step behind on the mat while Lawlor was good on the feet but behind Ki in that area. Both men had points to shine, Ki had a visual win with the Ki Crusher into the ropes but ultimately Lawlor’s mat sense prevails even as he’s nearly KO’d from that last kick.

Ki is frustrated, as Garrini and Ku hold Lawlor on their shoulders while Lawlor hoists the Opera Cup high. Team Filthy celebrates together as commentary reminds us about Kings of Colosseum coming up on January 6th. One final pose at the top of the entrance way closes the show.