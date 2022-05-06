Winfree’s MLW: Fusion (Ep. 143) Review 5.05.22  

Alright everyone, time for some more MLW action. We’re on the heels of Intimidation Games last week where Alexander Hammerstone defended the MLW World Heavyweight title in a triple threat match, but after the match Cesar Duran had Bestia 666 take out Jacob Fatu so we’ll be looking at the fallout from that. Myron Reed called out his masked mystery attacker last week, and will defend his Middleweight title tonight against someone. Davey Richards will take on Richard Holliday, plus the tag team champions of EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman now known as Hustle and Power will be in action.

We get into the action quickly as Richard Holliday makes his way to the ring.

Match #1: Richard Holliday w/ Alicia Atout vs. Davey Richards

We go to a knuckle lock right away, leading to some back and froth tests of strength before Richards transitions to go after the arm of Holliday. Holliday escapes an arm wringer, then Davey returns the favor and kicks Holliday in the face. Now Holliday starts laying in strikes, they trade go behinds then Richards slings Holliday to the floor. Richards sets for a dive but Holliday intercepts him with a spinebuster for a 2 count. Stomps from Holliday, then a back elbow drops Richards. Holliday with some attacks to the arm of Richards then Richards avoids a piledriver and hits a double stomp to the body of Holliday when Holliday tries a Sunset flip. Richards unloads kicks to the chest of Holliday then catches him with a Dragon Screw leg whip through the ropes. Richards heads up top for a double stomp but Holliday avoids him. Now Richards locks in a Trailer Hitch, Holliday writhes in agony but is able to crawl to the ropes and force a break. Holliday avoids a Back Drop Driver but takes a few kicks from Richards then Holliday avoids a punt kick and hits a double underhook backbreaker for a 2 count. Richards avoids the 2008 then grabs an Ankle Lock. Holliday kicks Richards off but Richards comes off the ropes with a punt kick for only a 1 count. Holliday is hulking up, Richards kicks him a few more times but runs into a clothesline. 2008 from Holliday and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Richard Holliday won in 9:40

Rating: 2.5 stars

This bordered on 3 star but Holliday’s control segments are very pedestrian, and the action was a touch too disjointed to really flow. Honestly the dangerous edge they’re trying to add to his character is coming off a bit too goofy. I get that MLW is working with what they’ve got, but Holliday doesn’t feel like the guy to be challenging for the belt right now.

Post match Holliday gets an interview with Alicia, he yells at the crowd and tells them he doesn’t care what they think. All he knows is that he’s the next MLW World Heavyweight champion.

We get a reminder that last week 5150 stole a title belt that the Von Erichs had donated to a museum in Dallas. Someone finds Ross and Marshall Von Erich in the back, they don’t want to talk about the theft, but since they’re being asked 5150 crossed a line that you shouldn’t cross. They promise to kick some ass tonight.

Earlier today Mr. Thomas and EJ Nduka run into each other and talk. Thomas has no issue with EJ, but doesn’t approve of EJ running with Tankman. EJ stands up for his partner, but Thomas tells EJ to listen to the crowd because Alex Kane is the one who represents a lucrative future. EJ heads off and doesn’t seem all that tempted.

We get a video for Octagon Jr. and a reminder that he’s coming to MLW next week.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Hustle and Power (EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman) vs. Budd Heavy and Red Pickins

Tankman and Red start us off as EJ plays with the crowd from the apron. Tankman no sells some strikes from Red then runs him over with a shoulder block. EJ tags in and he drills Red with a spinebuster. Oklahoma Stampede from EJ, Tankman tags in in the middle of it and hits a running splash after the powerslam, then EJ takes out Budd with a spear while Tankman gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Hustle and Power won in 1:20

Rating: Galeux d’Eysines. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash. EJ and Tankman make a pretty good team, granted the tag team scene in MLW isn’t exactly overflowing with teams but they’ve got pretty good chemistry and this works for the interim for both men.

Post match the champs get a quick interview, Tankman says putting together two athletes like them only leads to dominance. EJ plays with the crowd to close.

A reminder that Los Maximos return to MLW at Kings of Colosseum.

Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout talk with Cesar Duran in his office. Duran dismisses them as Bestia 666 shows up. Duran then pays Bestia, but Bestia wants Fatu in a match rather than the cash offering and Duran makes an Apocalypto Match between them. Bestia walks off then, remembering that there’s too many guys working for free on the indy scene, comes back into frame to take the money from Duran. That match will take place next week.

Myron Reed heads to the ring, he’s here for a title defense against a mystery opponent. Reed gets a mic and plays with the crowd before reminding us he needs answers about who attacked him a few weeks ago. He calls out Cesar Duran to give him the answers. Well speak of the devil and he shall appear, here comes Duran on the entrance ramp with his own mic. Duran tells Reed not to act like a goat when he’s just a sheep, everyone knows he’s always welcomed the best in the world to come through his doors. Tonight he’s opened a forbidden door and has a former MLW World champion, so Reed better watch out for the kill shot. Obvious Lucha Underground reference which brings out King Swerve himself, Shane Strickland. Strickland was the first MLW champion when MLW resumed operations in 2017.

Match #3 – MLW Middleweight Title Match: (c) Myron Reed vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

They circle for a bit, then trade some evasive moves with Strickland having a slight edge before they wind up in a stand off. Now they pie face each other, with Strickland missing a clothesline and Reed hitting an enziguri. Strickland sends Reed to the apron then snaps his arm over the top rope. Reed heads to the floor and Strickland boots him from the apron then stomps on his head before they head back into the ring. Strickland keeps working the arm of Reed but he keeps taking a bit too much time to play with the crowd. Reed avoids a shoulder block and hits a leg drop through the ropes then dives onto Strickland on the floor. Back into the ring and Strickland avoids a dive but Reed catches him with a modified F5 for a 2 count. Strickland counters Flame On with an arm breaker. They start trading strikes and Reed lands a back elbow that sends Strickland to the apron. Reed runs into a chop then Strickland hits a low drop kick but Reed counters a suplex into a Stunner. Strickland hits a Flapjack then a kick and a Cutter. Strickland heads up top and hits a Swerve Stomp for a near fall. Some body kicks from Strickland but Reed fights free of his grip and hits a kick of his own. Reed on the ramp and then runs down and goes for a flying Cutter but Strickland counters in mid air into an armbar. That was pretty sick. Strickland winds up with more of a short arm scissors, then they trade Victory Roll roll ups leading to Reed bouncing off the ropes and hitting the Flame On to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Myron Reed retained the title in 7:52

Rating: 3 stars

I’m a little torn when these kinds of matches happen, because it’s understandable for the promotional guy to go over but at the same time there was a clear difference in ability between these two. Still, Strickland can work with almost anyone and he did what he could to make Reed look good.

We get a video of 5150 tossing the World Class title belt into a river. Well, at least that was the theory but it pretty clearly didn’t land in the water. That ends the episode.