Winfree’s MLW: Fusion (Ep. 152) Review 7.07.22  

Alright people, time to revisit the land of MLW. Tonight MLW National Openweight champion Alex Kane will be in action, plus Real1 and Jacob Fatu will probably continue their building rivalry.

We open with a quick recap of the issue between Fatu and Real1. Fatu is bandaged up in the back talking to the camera, he asks if Real1 really wants to go this way. He brings up the west coast being better than the east coast, and warns Real1 that he’s about to run into a pissed off Polynesian uce.

We’re still from the Philadelphia set of tapings.

Real1 heads to the ring for our first match. Before his opponent shows up he’s got a mic. Real1 plays with the crowd then insults the city for some cheap heat. He says the crowd is full of ladies who are sixes at best. A bit of insulting of the Eagles, then he says he doesn’t like Samoans. If you’ve got a problem with him he’s happy to settle things. A few insults towards his opponent, Lince Dorado, close the promo. Mixed results there, he got more than a little repetitive the longer it went on. Now Dorado heads to the ring.

Match #1: Real1 vs. Lince Dorado

Real1 stalls in the corner for a bit, they tie up and fight for position before Real1 grabs a side headlock. A bit of time working the side headlock from Real1 before Dorado counters into one of his own. Dorado is able to roll through and grab a kneebar forcing Real1 to grab the ropes and break the hold. Real1 and Dorado trade arm wringers then Dorado hits a drop toe hold and works a hammerlock. Dorado with an ankle pick but Real1 grabs the bottom rope to force another bit of separation. They wind up in the ropes and Real1 snaps Dorado’s head over the top rope. Scoop slam from Real1 then an elbow drop and a chin lock. Dorado hits a hurricanrana after breaking out of the chin lock, then he baits Real1 into charging him only to send him out of the ring then he hits a suicide dive. Back in the ring Dorado hits a top rope clothesline for a 2 count. Real1 sees Dorado jump to the top rope and shoves him all the way down to the floor. On the floor now, Real1 crotches Dorado on the barricade then goes for the Razor’s Edge into the ring post and hits it. Real1 climbs into the ring and will take a count out win but Dorado beats the 20 count. Stomps from Real1 then a rush in the corner. Dorado avoids a corner charge and Real1 posts himself, then Dorado hits a German suplex. Some running chops from Dorado but he runs into a boot then Real1 hits a diving DDT which gets a near fall. Real1 heads up top but Dorado cuts him off and tosses him down then chops him. Springboard Stunner from Dorado, then he hits the three rope moonsault only for Real1 to avoid the last one. Real1 hits a low blow behind the refs back, DonZo connects and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Real1 won in 9:57

Rating: 2.5 stars

This definitely stuck around too long, plus Dorado was a little botchy especially during the finishing stretch. I’m a little curious to see how Real1 and Fatu will stack up when they inevitably clash, and if this is something to keep Fatu busy and out of the world title scene for a bit or if they’re making a serious attempt at elevating Real1.

Taya Valkyrie is in the back getting interviewed, she promises to take the MLW title around the world and is honored to be the first women’s champion in MLW history. She says anyone anywhere in the world can find her and get a shot at the queen of queens.

Apparently Mance Warner is coming back to MLW soon.

Commentary runs down the Kings of Colosseum card which is happening next week.

In the back Alicia Atout says Alex Hammerstone and the Von Erichs better be ready for anything.

We get the rules for our next match, anyone on the roster can step to Alex Kane and if they last the 20 minutes they’ll get $20,000, and the title is on the line.

Alex Kane heads to the ring, he and Mr. Thomas have something to say. Kane puts himself over, he’s getting a bit of the “What” treatment. Thomas says every flippy luchador or fat sweaty heavyweight that’s stepped up has fallen. Kane calls himself a man of the people and then he runs down the rules that commentary informed us of earlier. They challenged the best of the best, but no one’s been stepping up. Kane thinks Philly has gone soft. Thomas says there’s nothing hard about anyone in this city, and then insults local sports teams as well as Philly cheesesteaks. Kane wants to know who’s going to get their ticket punched to suplex island. Eventually Davey Richards comes down. Thomas feels exponentially more natural on the mic than Kane does, it’s kind of startling.

Match #2 – MLW National Openweight Title Match: (c) Alex Kane w/ Mr. Thomas vs. Davey Richards

Some stalling and circling to start. They tie up then hit the ropes with Richards grabbing at a rolling Ankle Lock but Kane slips free and takes a powder. Back in the ring we get a test of strength spot with Kane getting the edge on the knuckle lock before Richards counters into a top wrist lock and starts working the arm of Kane. Kane tries for his own arm work with an arm wringer, Richards gets free with a kick and they stand off. Low single leg from Kane, but Richards counters into another arm attack and ties up the arm of Kane in the ropes then gives it a kick. Kane heads out of the ring again, but this time Richards follows him and starts kicking him around the ringside area. Richards tries a running kick but Kane catches him and hits a back suplex onto the ring apron. Kane hits the apron splash as we get the announcement that 5 minutes have expired. Richards goes to get back in the ring, when he does so Kane stomps him and starts laying in body blows in the corner. Back suplex into an Argentinean backbreaker. More back work now from Kane as he’s finally got a target. Kane sets for a powerbomb, they fight over control for a bit and Kane goes for a sunset flip as Richards defends, but the motion stalls and Richards hits a double stomp. Now they start trading strikes, Richards goes to landing kicks and hits a Dragon Screw through the ropes as we get the 10 minute warning. According to my math that clock is a little fast. Richards heads up top but misses the double stomp then goes for a Trailer Hitch and gets it locked in. Kane reaches for the ropes, he could visibly reach them easily and eventually does so. Richards lands a knee to the head, but Kane blocks a brainbsuter attempt then runs into a roundhouse kick and Richards lands a Saito suplex for a near fall. Richards tries another brainbuster, but Kane counters again, tries a Kanemaker (ripcord Angle Slam) but Richards avoids it, Richards tries a handspring kick but Kane catches him in midair with a German suplex. Kanemaker from Kane but he only gets a near fall. We get the 5 minute warning, that clock keeps running faster and faster I think. Kane lands a boot but he tries to climb the ropes and Richards is able to cut him off. Richards heads up top with Kane, he wants a superplex, Kane tries to fight him off but Richards isn’t having it and lays in headbutts. They head all the way to the top rope and Richards hits the superplex and both men are down. Both men fight to their feet and it’s time for another exchange of strikes. Rolling elbow from Kane, Richards with a back kick then Kane lands a boot. Richards avoids a Mark of Kane suplex and grabs an Ankle Lock. 2 minute warning as Richards hits a brainbuster, then turns the kick out into another Ankle Lock. Kane reaches for the ropes but Richards keeps dragging him away. Richards locks up the leg, 30 seconds left. Now Richards transitions to another Trailer Hitch, but Kane wont tap and gets to the ropes as the bell sounds.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Time Limit Draw in 17:35

Rating: 3 stars

Probably the best stuff I’ve seen from Kane, which isn’t surprising considering that Richards could walk most workers to a good match. Richards could be a good working partner for Kane as Kane continues to gain experience.

Post match Richards is pissed as Kane sells the leg work. Richards settles himself and stands over the crouching Kane, then goes to offer a hand but Thomas lays out Richards from behind. Stomps from Thomas and he calls on Kane to stand and help with the beat down. Eventually Myron Reed runs down with a chair to chase off Kane and Thomas. Reed then winks at Kane and lays out Richards with a chair shot to the gut. Reed’s angry face is comical. All three men continue stomping on Richards, they set up the chair and drape his arm over it allowing Reed to hit a double stomp onto the arm. Reed dons the jacket of the Bomaye Fight Club and leaves with Thomas and Kane.

To close we get a grainy video of Mads Krugger doing a rough parody of that bit from Tim Burton’s Batman movie where Joker sees his new face for the first time. Krugger doesn’t laugh, but that’s clearly the inspiration here.