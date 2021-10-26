Winfree’s WWE Raw Review 10.25.21  

Apologies for coming in late for the WWE RAW Review, minor editorial issues delayed things. The first thing seen here is Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor being put into a ladder match for the number one contenders match. I imagine the only thing missed was a metric ton of Seth Rollins talking, because that’s usually how this goes.

We get a recap of AJ Styles and Omos laying waste to the tag team scene on RAW last week, and stills from RKBro retaining the titles at Crown Jewel. The Street Profits are here, they’ll be in a triple threat tag team match after this break with the winner getting a title shot, apparently later tonight according to commentary.

Ziggler and Roode are in the ring, so Alpha Academy is getting their entrance.

Match #1 Triple Threat Tag Team Match: The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis)

Gable and Ford start us off, usual anyone can tag anyone rules. Ford tries to work the arm of Gable, Gable escapes an arm wringer then hits a spinning drop toe hold and grabs his own arm lock. Gable into a front headlock, Ford sends him into the ropes but Gable shoulder blocks him down. They run the ropes with Gable trying a German suplex but Ford flipped out then lands a drop kick. Dawkins tags in and shoulder blocks Ford. Roode and Ziggler come in, and easily get double teamed. Otis moves in, gets double drop kicked out of the ring. RKBro watch a monitor in the back at a slightly awkward angle as we head to break.

We come back to Roode suplexing Ford. Ford fights back with strikes to Roode and Ziggler, culminating with an enziguri to Roode that sends him out of the ring. Ziggler tags in and stops the potential tag from Ford. Ziggler avoids an enziguri, but Ford counters a Fame-asser into a sit out powerbomb. Otis tosses Ziggler into his corner and tags in, then winds up posting himself charging at Ford. Gable tags in and tries to keep Ford down but Ford kicks him off and tags Dawkins. Dawkins with his usual series of running wild spots as he takes out everyone before dropping Gable with the Silencer but Roode is in to save the match. Otis with a blind tag, clubs Dawkins their double team clothesline and German suplex follow but Ford hits From the Heavens to break up the pin. Ford gets rid of Otis, but Roode tags in, then Ford flies onto Otis. Dawkins drops Roode with The Anointment, but here comes Omos. Ford jumps at Omos, Omos catches him and rag dolls him into the barricade. Dawkins objects to this, eats a right hand for his efforts then Roode and Ziggler hit a spinebuster and Zig Zag combo to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dirty Dawgs won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Perfectly average match, though they showed hints that there could be much much more in the tank for these guys. Omos stares down the winners as they try to celebrate.

We get a recap of Zelina Vega winning the Queen’s Crown tournament at Crown Jewel, up after this commercial break she’ll get the full coronation.

Here’s Zelina Vega as we come back, they’re replaced “Zelina Vega” in her entrance music with “Queen Zelina”. Vega heads to the ring, and gets a mic. She wont stand for this treatment any longer. How dare the ring announcer announce her like that? She’s not just some superstar, she’s the first ever Queen’s Crown tournament winner. She’d like some bravado, she’s going in and out of an English accent all this time. The ring announcer obliges as Vega crowns herself and sits on the throne. She’s been underappreciated for too long, but not anymore. She’s the only woman in WWE fit to be queen, we see a bunch of women watching a TV in the back and they’re distinctly unimpressed. Vega expects all of her subjects to bow down to the Queen. The question about what kind of queen she’ll be remains unanswered. The crowd is giving her a “What?” chant. Doudrop has heard enough and heads towards the ring. Vega says Doudrop is an example of what happens when you stand in her way. This crown proves she’s the best of the best. And here I thought they had a title for that. Vega compares herself to a few historical figures, and here comes Doudrop. Vega and Doudrop will have a match after this break.

Match #2: Doudrop vs. Queen Zelina Vega

Vega demands Doudrop bow at the start of the match, Doudrop just clotheslines her down. A Polish hammer from Doudrop then she tosses Vega across the ring a few times. Scoop slam from Doudrop then a senton. Vega slips off the shoulders of Doudrop but that just angers Doudrop. Vega suckers Doudrop into the corner and starts laying in stomps then kicks the face. Flying Codebreaker from Vega gets a 2 count. Vega takes off one of the turnbuckle pads, then clocks Doudrop with the scepter as the referee replaces the pad. That gets the job done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Queen Zelina Vega won

Rating: 1.5 stars

Too short to mean anything.

We get a recap of the first 40 minutes of Smackdown, mostly a recap of Roman Reigns retaining the title at Crown Jewel then Brock Lesnar going nuts and getting suspended indefinitely after he attacked Adam Pearce.

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is here and heads to the ring. She’ll have some promo time after this break.

A pretty loud “Becky” chant as we come back from break. Becky plays with the fans a bit, having the red title back feels good and she reminds us that she never lost it after WrestleMania. She’s only been back for two months and has been making headlines ever since. Last week she overcame insurmountable odds to retain the title against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. She knows the people don’t want to see Belair near this title, they want to see the new up and coming talent like Rhea Ripley or Liv Morgan. That does bring out Bianca Belair. Belair dances and smiles, not like she lost a title match less than a week ago or anything. Belair has a mic and stays on the ramp to remove her earrings then says it’s always something with Becky. Becky didn’t pin Belair, and complains about Becky cheating to get the pin. It was a triple threat, using the ropes is perfectly legal. Belair says Becky has been ducking her since Summerslam, but Belair has beaten Sasha Banks, Bayley, and last week beat Charlotte and that should give her a rematch for the title. They argue about who’s the face of RAW, but Becky has some pictures of the fallout from Crown Jewel, and Belair has the face of a loser. Becky objects to the claim that she’s not overcome adversity, and points out that Belair had a paved path to the title until Becky returned then the only thing Belair has had is disappointment. Belair is only disappointed that she hasn’t smacked Becky yet. The crowd is still rooting for Belair and that bothers Becky, because while Becky has the title she still seeks validation. Because without the title Becky has nothing. Belair then quotes Cool Runnings, and notes Belair is still the EST even without the title. Becky isn’t the any of Belair’s taglines, and Belair wants her title shot tonight. Becky tells her to get to the back of the line bitch, she said bitch so you know she’s serious. Belair objects and jumps Becky, laying her out with a spinebuster then tossing Becky over the announcers table. Becky gets a kendo stick, but Belair swipes it from her then lays into her with it in the ring. Becky eventually ducks a shot and lands a kick, but Belair tires the Kiss of Death, Becky escapes and hits a White Russian leg sweep then heads out with the title. Oh, Becky has a mic, she tells Belair that if she wants a match she’s got it. . . but not tonight.

We get a loose recap of our opening segment and a reminder that we’ll have a ladder match for the number one contender status. That leads to us watching Finn Balor warm up in the back, and here’s Kevin Owens. They talk, they’ve known each other for a long time and whole Owens respects Balor he has to win tonight and it’s every man for himself. Balor has no problem with that.

Back to the ring, and here’s Damian Priest for a match that will start after the break.

Post break we get a reminder that WrestleMania will be two nights again and in Dallas this time. T-Bar actually gets an entrance, which doesn’t bode well for the match length.

Match #3: Damian Priest vs. T-Bar

T-Bar goes right after Priest with strikes but Priest boxes his ears and wants the Reckoning but T-Bar hoists him up for a Snake Eyes then a running boot for a 1 count. Priest fights back and they trade striking sequences before T-Bar hits a chokeslam for a 2 count. T-Bar up top, takes forever but Priest stays down so he can hit a moonsault for a 1 count. Priest fires back with elbow strikes, then a flurry of blows before he hits a running back elbow. Broken arrow from Priest, then he clotheslines T-Bar out of the ring. Priest follows him out of the ring, but T-Bar grabs the commentators chair and chucks it at Priest. That ends the match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Damian Priest won via Disqualification

Rating: 1.5 stars

More about the post match angle than the match.

Post match Priest goes nuts, hitting T-Bar with the chair and laying in strikes before tossing him into the barricade. Priest tosses T-Bar back in the ring, ends him with a Reckoning and stands tall. They’re trying to get over the half and half gimmick for Priest, the embodiment of both good and evil kind of thing.

In the back Carmella looks at her bedazzled mask, the protective thing she uses for her face. Carmella talks about how precious and expensive she is. It’s not her fault that women are insecure around her, like Liv Morgan. Liv followed her from Smackdown to RAW trying to damage her beautiful face. But Carmella has a plan, and with her mask she’ll be able to continue on as the most beautiful woman in all of WWE.

Carmella heads to the ring, she’s got new entrance music. I actually liked her most recent theme, this feels painfully generic. Her match with Liv Morgan will be up after this break.

Post break commentary tells people to vote for the Miz on Dancing with the Stars. If it keeps him off my screen then fine. Carmella has her mask on, and here comes Liv Morgan.

Match #4: Carmella vs. Liv Morgan

Carmella backs Morgan into the corner and lays in back elbows to drop her. Bronco Buster from Carmella gets a 1 count. Morgan battles back but runs into a kick to the back. Carmella starts working a chinlock. Morgan tries to fight back, but Carmella drops her with a knee to the body. Kicks from Morgan then an enziguri. Morgan runs into a kick in the corner, but they get tied up in the ropes and Morgan with a springboard double stomp that gets a 2 count. Carmella heads out of the ring, and Morgan follows her. A few teased spots later Morgan slams Carmella’s face into the table. Back in the ring Carmella avoids an Oblivion then hits a float over X-Factor to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Carmella won

Rating: 2 stars

These two have decent chemistry but boy are they hampered by odd character direction and over exposure. Carmella dances to celebrate.

We get a highlight package for Keith “Bearcat” Lee. That leads to Lee showing up, he’ll have a match after the break.

Match #5: Keith “Bearcat” Lee vs. Cedric Alexander w/ Shelton Benjamin

Alexander got the jobbers entrance. Lee immediately rushes Alexander into the corner then tosses him across it. Alexander heads out of the ring and wants to regroup. Lee just lets Alexander get back in the ring, then no sells a few leg kicks before shoving Alexander across the ring. Alexander avoids a corner rush, comes in from the apron but gets pie faced to the mat. Lee starts laying in strikes then an avalanche in the corner. Alexander avoids a second avalanche and lands leg kicks then drop kicks the knee. Lee still upright and hits a Marufuji style rebound body block. Short arm clothesline from Lee, then the Samoan Drop into a cross body (think a Jackhammer but from the shoulders instead of a suplex) connects and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Keith Bearcat Lee won

Rating: Zucchini. . . SQUASH

Nice little rehab bit for Lee. Post match Shelton Benjamin gets in the ring, but isn’t feeling froggy and therefore doesn’t jump.

Rey Mysterio is getting read in the back, here’s Dominik to help him prepare. It’s been a while since Rey had a ladder match (I could reference a certain custody match he had with Eddie Guerrero). Austin Theory is here, he marks out over Rey, he wants a selfie with Rey and asks Dominik to take it. Dominik objects, tells Theory to get lost, Theory challenges him to a match and Dominik accepts. Rey says he’ll have his back if necessary, Dominik tells him not to worry and just focus on his ladder match. That leads to Dominik heading to the ring, his match will be up after the break.

Post break Dominik is in the ring, and here comes Austin Theory.

Match #6: Austin Theory vs. Dominik Mysterio

Theory quickly goes in for strikes and lands a drop kick then taunts Dominik. Dominik lays in strikes, then hits a springboard arm drag and a drop kick of his own. Theory cuts him off with a kick, they run the ropes and Dominik with a hurricanrana. More strikes from Theory, Dominik gets caught in a half nelson backbreaker for a 2 count. Theory tries a suplex, countered into a small package for a 2 count. Dominik lands a kick, then some corner offense and a second rope bulldog. Theory is able to Stun Gun Dominik then hits the ATL to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Austin Theory won

Rating: 2 stars

They had some timing issues along the way, which has been a constant theme for Dominik in singles matches, but ultimately it was acceptable.

Randy Orton and Riddle are at gorilla talking. Riddle rambles about ideas for Halloween costumes. Orton tells him to shut up, they’ll talk Halloween after they retain the titles. Riddle gets it, he wants to clean up the Dirty Dawgs. I think that gave Orton a mild aneurysm. They head to the ring, their match will be up next.

Post break, here come the Dirty Dawgs and a highlight of them winning earlier tonight to earn this shot.

Match #7 – Tag Team Title Match: (c) RKBro (Randy Orton and Riddle) vs. Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode)

Pretty decent “RKBro” chant for the champs as we get going with the tag match. Riddle and Ziggler are the first legal men. They feint some takedowns, then trade pinning sequences on the mat for a bit before they stand off. Roode tags in, as does Orton. They tie up, trade standing switches before Roode just lands a back elbow. Chop from Roode then he goes for a 10 punch in the corner but only lays in 5 or so. Orton with a quick thumb to the eye then lays in uppercuts in the corner. Roode avoids an RKO and heads out of the ring to recover. After a few seconds Roode is back in, but runs into a kick and more strikes from Orton. Stomps from Orton then he tags in Riddle. Riddle with an assisted twisting senton. Kicks from Riddle in the corner, Roode out of the ring. Riddle follows him and looks for a punt kick but Roode catches it and sweeps the leg to face plant Riddle on the apron and send us to break.

Riddle is playing face in peril as we come back. Roode chops Riddle in the corner but Riddle collapses in the corner and Roode misses a Bronco Buster. Riddle makes the tag and Orton comes in to run wild on Roode, including a snap powerslam. Orton sets for the draping DDT but Ziggler distracts him and that allows Roode to snap him over the top rope. Out of the ring Roode tosses Orton into the time keepers area. Ziggler tags in and retrieves Orton, sending him into the ring. Ziggler tries a Crippler Crossface, but Orton blocks him and fights up to his feet. Roode tags in and they double team Orton before Roode locks in a sleeper. Orton gets free with a back suplex and both men are down. We get a double tag out and Riddle gets to run wild, he drops Ziggler with a knee, then another one for Roode. Exploder suplex from Riddle, he hits each of them with one then sentons for both men and a running kick to the chest of Ziggler and Roode has to save the match. Orton in, RKO to Roode but he gets super kicked by Ziggler. Riddle with a crucifix for 2, Ziggler with a cradle for 2, Riddle counters into a spladdle to get the pin and retain the titles.

OFFICIAL RESULT: RKBro retained the tag team titles

Rating: 3 stars

A really nice finishing sequence, it’s a pity there was never any doubt about the outcome.

Hey, did you guys hear there’s going to be a ladder match for our main event? Because if you hadn’t here’s another recap of the opening bit. Seth Rollins is in the back and gets asked about the ladder match so close to his Hell in a Cell match with Edge. He acknowledges the target on his back, he’s the biggest threat to Big E and everyone knows it. Rollins says he’s suffering, in pain, and shouldn’t have to be in this match he should just be the number one contender. But he’ll put that all behind him, win tonight, because he’s a visionary, a revolutionary, a sad series of repetitions, Seth Freakin’ Rollins.

That match is up next, so hopefully it’ll get time.

We come back, and get a video recap of the Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg feud.

Alright, time for the entrances for our main event. Rey Mysterio comes out first. Kevin Owens next, followed by Finn Balor. Oh, we’re getting another break. I imagine Rollins will come out after the break, but we’re probably looking at less than 20 minutes for the main event.

We come back to an announcement that next week Becky Lynch will defend her title against Bianca Belair. Everyone stands around in the ring, and here comes Rollins prancing in his coat.

Match #8 – Ladder Match for a WWE Title shot: Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio

Everyone takes turns kicking Rollins, then Owens follows him out of the ring to abuse him there while Balor and Rey square off with leg kicks in the ring. Balor gets a shotgun drop kick then heads out of the ring for a ladder. Rollins cuts that off and tosses Balor into the barricade. Owens grabs Rollins and tosses him into the barricade before sending a ladder into the ring. Rollins tries to brain Owens with a ladder, Owens cuts him off and starts slamming Balor and Owens with the ladder. Rey tries to dive onto Owens, just flies into the ladder. In the back Big E watches TV at the oddest angle possible, literally over his shoulder. Balor into the ring with Owens, Owens powerbombs Balor onto the ladder. Rollins flies in but Owens avoids him, the super kicks him and Rollins falls onto the ladder. Owens up top for a Swanton bomb, but Rollins rolls away and Owens eats nothing but ladder to send us to break.

There’s a ladder laying over the ropes as we come back, Rollins is using a smaller ladder to abuse all of his opponents. Balor double legs Rollins the hits a double stomp onto the ladder. He then back drops Owens onto the ladder that’s on top of Rollins. Balor sets up the big ladder in the middle of the ring, in the back Big E has rotated about 90 degrees to continue watching. Rey up on the ladder to cut off Balor. They trade rights then Owens shoves the ladder over. Owens with a German suplex to Balor, catches a jumping Rey with a swinging Air Raid Crash. Owens climbs the ladder, but here’s Rollins to cut him off then drill him with a Bucklebomb but Owens rebounds with a super kick and everyone’s down. Again Owens climbs the ladder, he’s hurting but climbing, he’s right there at the top when Rey pulls him down by the legs. Owens tosses Rey into the ladder in frustration. Owens out of the ring after Rey, he tosses him into the barricade then clocks Balor with a ladder. A ladder shot for Rey as well, then Owens walks over to find Rollins and drill him in the ribs with the ladder. Owens goes under the ring, he wants tables and there are some under there for him. He sets up the table on the outside, but Balor attacks him then Rollins with a suicide dive onto both of them. Rollins heads into the ring, but Rey is there with him. Some rights from Rollins, but Rey catches him with a wheelbarrow bulldog. Owens is in the ring, he wants a pop up powerbomb but you can’t powerbomb Rey. Rey tries the 619 but Rollins trips him up from the outside. Rey sends Rollins out of the ring, then hits a 619 to a ladder into the face of Owens. After that Rey with a ladder assisted seated senton to the floor and takes out Owens. Rey shouldn’t have to do this at his age, but God bless him for doing so. Rollins and Rey start fighting over a ladder, Balor in the ring and dives onto both of them to send us to another break.

Owens and Rollins are brawling in the ring as we come back, Rollins drops him with a DDT. Rey is climbing a set up ladder, but Rollins tips it over to stop him. Rollins puts the ladder in a corner, and sends Balor into it. Balor comes up with a Sling Blade, then Owens hits him with a super kick but that just lets Balor drill Rollins with a shotgun drop kick into the ladder. Owens with another super kick to Balor, Rey comes in and takes out Balor but when he tries a head scissors takeover to Owens Owens catches him with a sit out face buster. Rollins is out of the ring again, he gets the biggest ladder yet but Balor cuts him off and sets it up between the announce table and the ring. So we’ve got a table on one side, and the ladder on another. Balor drills Rollins with a Sling Blade, then heads into the ring to stop a climbing Rey. They fight, Balor drops and eats a Stunner from Owens. Rey sends Owens out of the ring, but when he tries a seated senton Owens catches him and powerbombs him through the table. That should end Rey for the match. Owens climbs the ladder, he gets the contract in hand but Rollins is here to cut him off. Rollins wants another Bucklebomb but Owens fights free, he sets for a powerbomb but Rollins back body drops him onto the ladder outside. Down to Balor and Rollins. Rollins hits Balor with the Stomp. There’s no one left to stop Rollins, and who’d have thought the only heel in the match would win to face the baby face champion.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Seth Rollins won

Rating: 3.5 stars

You put those four guys in a ring and give them time they’ll give you something really good. A lot of it was the expected borderline predictable stuff, but it was very well executed and everyone got time to shine.

Rollins celebrates, but here comes Big E. Big E claps for Rollins, Rollins does his laugh and says he’ll fight for anything to get the title back. He wants a handshake, Big E declines. Rollins walks off reminding Big E that as a baby face on the WWE roster he can’t do anything. We get a reminder that Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will wrestle next week (allegedly). Seth Rollins is at gorilla being interviewed, he says this is his show and it’s great to be back on Monday Night Rollins. He’s the next WWE Champion because he’s the visionary, the revolutionary, Seth freakin’ Rollins. That ends the episode of Monday Night Raw.