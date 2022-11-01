Winfree’s WWE RAW Review 10.31.22  

Hey there everyone, and a Happy Halloween to you all. Winfree tagging in for Tony tonight, because he’s got a life, or friends, or a job, or something and I have none of those things therefore can be called on a holiday evening on short notice to cover RAW. Tonight represents the last live show before Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money, oh sorry, Crown Jewel with Smackdown this week having been taped last Friday. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will have some kind of confrontation, Matt Riddle meets Otis in the usual gimmick match for a holiday, in this case a Trick or Street Fight. The soap opera around Dexter Lumis stalking Miz should turn the page in some capacity, Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be here to remind us to pay for Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money, Nikki Cross returned to her crazy gimmick and this week will battle Bianca Belair, and there’s a better than average chance something involving Set Rollins and Judgement Day will happen. Well that’s the preamble for this week everyone, let’s get to the action.

Up first, here comes Bianca Belair.

Match #1: Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross

Belair with some corner offense to start, but Cross fights back only to eat a shoulder block. Some trash talk from Belair and Cross hits the ropes then lands a cross body and unloads with strikes to the head. Cross with kicks in the corner then a headbutt to the body. Belair fights back with an elbow then looks to quicken the pace with a drop kick but she runs into a boot in the corner. Cross jumps from the second rope, and Belair catches her then hits the Scott Hall special, the fall away slam, and Cross winds up out of the ring. Belair follows Cross but gets her knee tied up in the ropes and Cross starts laying into her leg with strikes then ties her up in the ring skirt. More brawling from Cross as we head to break.

We come back to Belair sending Cross to the apron then getting snapped across it. Cross walks into a backbreaker, then a scoop slam, and another one. Belair remembers to sell the leg as she hits another scoop slam, then hits a suplex and kips up. Cross with knees to block the handspring standing moonsault then sends Belair into the corner and jumps up for a sleeper hold. They fight to the floor with Cross still holding the choke, where Belair slams her down on her back and they’re both down. Here comnes Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to distract the ref while Cross adjusts her pants. Bayley comes through the crowd and posts Belair, then Cross wipes out Bayley and heads into the ring to start fighting with Iyo. Cross wipes out Iyo and Kai then heads back into the ring with Belair. Belair hits the Kiss of Death because who cares about psychology and limb work, then pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bianca Belair won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Acceptable but forgettable, I’m not sure this helped Cross too much apart from giving us a bit more introduction to her crazy character.

Post match Bayley stomps on Belair and then Asuka and Alexa Bliss show up to fight with Kai and Iyo which leaves Belair to drop kick Bayley to the apron then Asuka sends her to the floor with a hip attack. Bliss follows up with a cannonball senton onto the pile of Damage Control and the faces stand tall.

We get a video recap of Brock Lesnar costing Bobby Lashley the US Title and the resulting brawling they’ve been doing. Lashley is in the back set for a remote face to face (now that’s a fun little oxymoron) with Lesnar but Lesnar isn’t here. Will Lesnar show up? We’ll find out after this break.

Belair, Bliss, and Asuka are in the back and get interviewed. Belair says things with Cross are settled for now, but she and Bayley are far from done. At Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money only one of her and Bayley will be walking out, but she wont be walking alone and promises that Bliss and Asuka will be with her. Bliss says she and Asuka want to settle this now, they want a tag team title match tonight. Damage Control is not ready for Alexa and Asuka apparently.

Back to commentary to host the Lashley and Lesnar issue, still no Lesnar so Lashley takes the first question. Lashley isn’t surprised Lesnar isn’t here, Lesnar has been ducking him for 20 years trying to avoid being exposed by Lashley. He talks about his success against Lesnar thus far, and he’ll expose Lesnar again in Saudi Arabia (careful there buddy, that carries consequences). Lesnar’s music hits and here comes cowboy Brock to the ring. Lesnar has a mic, he plays with the crowd then says he’s not here for a sit down interview with Lashley. No, when Brock Lesnar visits Texas he likes to do what Texans do and fight. Lashley removes his lapel mic in the back and heads to the ring as Lesnar mocks his literacy. Lesnar removes his jacket and sets himself as Lashley’s music hits. Here comes Lashley, he removes his jacket and watch and we get a brawl on the entrance ramp. Here come the refs, security, and other officials to try and pull these two apart. Eventually they’re separated and Triple H shows up to help restore order. Lesnar breaks free and charges Lashley on the entrance stage, Riddle is here offering his sandals to help the situation. Trips yells that if Lashley and Lesnar touch each other their payday from the Saudi’s will be off.

After this break Seth Rollins will wrestle Austin Theory.

We recap what just happened in case you missed it, then Theory heads to the ring.

Match #2: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins

Rollins lets the crowd do the singing thing for a bit before avoiding a tie up. The do tie up and Theory fails a cheap shot out of the corner then eats a chop from Rollins. Rollins catches a kick and mocks Theory then trips him down before grabbing a side headlock. They hit the ropes and Theory avoids a Pedigree then rolls out of the ring. Rollins chases Theory, then fakes him out getting back into the ring. Now Theory chases Rollins and Rollins hits a kick through the ropes. Rollins with some brawling around the ringside area then drapes Theory on the barricade before hitting a diving knee to the head. Back into the ring now but Theory shoves Rollins off the apron when he tried a springboard move. Theory follows Rollins to the floor, flapjacks him into the announce table then shoves him into the ring steps to send us to break.

We come back to Rollins landing some chops but Theory lands a corner clothesline then a Scott Hall special, the fall away slam. Theory with some trash talk then punches but Rollins is firing up and starts trading punches with Theory. Chops go back and forth with Rollins getting the better of things leading to him clotheslining Theory out of the ring. Rollins sets to dive, and hits a suicide dive. Another suicide dive from Rollins connects, he wants a third but Theory is in the ring to cut that off but Rollins hits a Falcon Arrow for a 2 count. Rollins hits a flying knee then a super kick for a near fall. Some trash talk from Rollins, he tries a Pedigree but Theory counters and they trade roll ups for 2 counts for a while before Theory lands a left hand then an ankle hook neckbreaker for a near fall. They trade counters to strikes then Theory hits a rolling blockbuster for a 2 count. Theory calls for his finish, Rollins fights free with elbows though and tries the Stomp, Theory counters but Rollins hits a rolling elbow, but misses the follow up and eats a super kick from Theory. Now Theory with some trash talk, he looks for the Pedigree but Rollins counters and hits the Stomp to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Seth Rollins won

Rating: 3.5 stars

That did a pretty good job of rehabbing Theory as an in ring threat as well as moving Rollins towards babyface status.

Post match Rollins with some trash talk.

In the back we see our Tribal Chief arrive with the Wise Man. Roman Reigns will address the fans after this break.

Post break we get news that Bray Wyatt will be at Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money, no word on in what capacity but he’ll be there.

Back to the ring, and here comes Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Roman gets a mic from Heyman (who’s very impressed with his passing of the mic to Roman), and is gracious enough to provide the crowd a chance to acknowledge him which they do. Pretty loud “ucey” chant which seems to amuse Roman, who says he’s got Sami and Jey out there in the world becoming more ucey. By the time they’re done in Saudi Jey will be an ucey right hand man. But enough of that, Roman wants to get real with us. For over two years he’s been hyping up opponents and the only thing that happens is they get smashed. He doesn’t want us to think he’s dishonest, so he’s been thinking about what he’ll say here. Roman’s the greatest of all time, going against a guy with two matches in WWE. There’s no way he’s going to stand here and hype up a match with Logan Paul, the Tribal Chief wont do that but the Wise Man will, and he gives a slightly surprised Heyman the mic. Heyman introduces himself and hypes up Roman Reigns, but he should at least mention that Logan Paul has steel screws in his hand as he’s looking for that one lucky punch. Logan has been training with Shawn Michaels, Roman comically reacts, yet with all of that on Logan’s side he’s going to get smashed at Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money by Roman. If there’s one thing on the Island of Relevancy that Roman can’t tolerate it’s an outsider. This is interrupted by the Miz of all people, which seems to annoy Roman. Miz first acknowledges Roman as Tribal Chief, this seems to soothe Roman a bit. Miz is here to offer help as he knows Logan better than anyone having brought him into WWE and trained him. But he couldn’t teach Logan respect, then apologizes for not being quicker to offer help to Roman, but he’s been dealing with a deranged stalker. Miz asks for Roman’s help in exchange for help neutralizing Logan Paul. Roman gets his mic back from Heyman, and asks if Miz is trying to cut a deal. Miz is. Roman asks if that sounds too bad, but before we get to a deal he’s got to ask Miz something. He’s mildly amused by Miz and asks why everyone keeps talking about Logan Paul knocking him out. Miz is confused, but Roman then flatlines him with a Superman punch, and Roman says everyone should be talking about him knocking Logan Paul out, after which we’ll have no choice but to acknowledge Roman. A bit overlong as segments go, but Roman and Heyman can do this in their sleep at this point. Roman with some trash talk to the camera as he leaves and we go to break.

Miz is in the trainers room as we come back, he’s holding ice to his face as he’s told that Johnny Gargano sat down wit Byron Saxon for an interview that will air later tonight. Miz doesn’t care, he just wants his match with Mustafa Ali canceled and calls Gargano’s interview cheap journalism that can’t be verified since Gargano’s claims can’t be verified. If WWE airs this Miz will sue them. Ali walks in and wants to know why Miz wants their match canceled, he wanted to wrestle Miz here since everything is bigger in Texas. Well, almost everything. Miz is annoyed and warns Ali not to say it, Ali “Miz you got tiny balls!” That gets Miz to accept the match, which Ali looks forward to.

Back to the ring, here comes Judgement Day.

Match #3: Damien Priest w/ Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley vs. Karl Anderson w/ AJ Styles and Luke Gallows

Anderson with strikes right away but Priest fights back with a back elbow. Kick from Anderson then he clotheslines Priest out of the ring. Priest pulls Anderson out of the ring but Anderson drives him into the ring post, and then flattens Dominik with a punch but that allows Priest to hit a thrust kick to take over as we head to break.

Anderson is fighting back with strikes as we come back, but Priest takes him out with a right hand then a release Falcon Arrow for a 2 count. Priest lands a kick but Anderson fights back with a jawbreaker then a boot out of the corner. Another kick from Anderson and he starts laying in strikes before avoiding the South of Heaven with a body kick. Shoulder block from Anderson then a senton. Spinebuster from Anderson but only a 2 count. Anderson heads up top, things break down now on the outside but Priest catches a jumping Anderson with a Flatliner. Priest fires up for his finish, but Anderson counters a Reckoning into a backslide for a pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Karl Anderson won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Decent match, both Priest and Anderson know what they’re doing in there.

Post match we immediately get a brawl and Gallows menaces Dominik who has to be saved by Rhea. AJ and Anderson square off with Rhea, they go to attack but Balor and Priest attack from behind. AJ takes a Razor’s Edge, Balor with a Coup de Grace to Anderson. Dominik wants to do something for once, he goes up top for a tribute to his kayfabe father with a less than pleasing looking Frog Splash. Judgement Day stand tall to end the segment.

In the back MVP talks with Omos beside him. He addresses Braun Strowman, saying he hoped Braun landed on his head to come to some of his conclusions. Braun can toss heavy machinery around all he wants but he’ll never measure up to Omos, and Saturday he’ll find out for sure. Maybe sooner because he’ll be at Smackdown (or was at Smackdown) for a demonstration.

JBL of all people is here now, and as someone who’s sat through every terrible thing JBL has done as a character him being the cause of Baron Corbin still being on my screen is the dirt worst. Yes, worse than The Cabinet or his feud with Big Show. Corbin and JBL will talk after this break.

Post break JBL has a mic and says it’s good to be home in Texas. Some sucking up to the crowd with pro-Texas rhetoric follows. From the Von Erics to Stone Cold Steve Austin, the greatness of Texas is immeasurable until you current snowflakes came along and ruined it. All you kids have turned Texas into an embarrassment. Today you teach kids to beg for food going door to door right? So from a Texas legend, not one of you should be allowed to call yourself a Texan. But despite all that (because of it?) he’s going to inflict Baron Corbin on us. Here comes Corbin with his terrible new theme music and an outfit so gaudy it almost defies description. Corbin has a mic, and says we’re welcome because his presence made our whole night. Boy does no one care about this, the boos such as they exist are clearly piped in. He wanted to come out here and thank the fans for scraping together their last few dollars to see Corbin here tonight. All their hard work shows how much they love him, and here come fake boos. God this is dying but here comes R-Truth with a toy horse that he rides to the ring. JBL’s facial expression is great as he questions Truth’s buffoonery out here. Truth just wanted to come out here and play with the crowd, which he does. But especially he wanted to tell JBL and Corbin that he really likes their Halloween costumes. JBL reminds him they’re not wearing costumes. Truth insists they’re wearing costumes, and calls JBL an angry out of touch old man (that’s how you know Vince isn’t here), and Corbin is just the world’s biggest- that’s cut off by physicality and Truth beats up Corbin before JBL distracts him and Corbin is able to hit the End of Days. Well that was painful and pointless.

After this break we’ll get our gimmick holiday match.

Post break here comes Riddle, he’s wearing either a Macho Man or Ultimate Warrior costume. Wait, he’s barefoot, so probably a Von Erich. Chad Gable follows to shoosh the crowd and explain he’s dressed up as Patrick Swayze in a chip and dale outfit, and here comes Otis dressed similarly and they dance to the ring together. OK, that’s kind of funny. There are plenty of pumpkins around the ring as well.

Match #4 – Trick or Street Fight: Matt Riddle w/ Elias vs. Otis w/ Chad Gable

Riddle with some early kicks then he hits a springboard Floating Bro onto both Otis and Gable on the outside as we head to break.

We come back to Otis clubbing away at Riddle. Riddle fights back with strikes and a knee to the face. Running corner attacks from Riddle but he runs into a body block from Otis. Otis with an avalanche in the corner. Gable climbs the ropes and calls on Otis to do the one night only, and Otis hits the Caterpillar which is called a worm from Tremors. Riddle avoids a Worlds Strongest Slam, then Otis posts himself chasing him. Riddle with a candy cane kendo stick and he lays into Otis with it then sets for the RKO. Gable clotheslines Riddle, Elias then drops Gable with a knee which sends Gable through a table. Otis catches an RKO attempt and counters into a Worlds Strongest Slam. Otis up for the Vader Bomb now but Riddle avoids it and Elias puts a pumpkin on his head then Riddle with an awkward RKO to pick up the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Matt Riddle won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Harmless fun, but nothing more than that.

In the back Damage Control complain about their match tonight, but she and Iyo don’t back down from a fight. Bayley tries to hype them up and reminds them they’ve done way too much to be overlooked anymore. They want to take control of the division, and after Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money they’ll have all the gold.

To the ring, and here comes Miz again as his match with Mustafa Ali will be up after this break.

Post break Ali gets an entrance.

Match #5: The Miz vs. Mustafa Ali

They tie up, then Miz slips free and complains that his jaw still hurts. Another tie up, and Ali fakes a punch to the face and Miz cowers in the corner while Ali mocks him. Miz avoids a head kick then starts stomping on Ali. Some of the usual control stuff from Miz, then Ali avoids a corner attack and rolls up Miz for 2 with a school boy. Manhattan Drop to Miz, a reminder of the size of Miz’s testicles, then a chop from Ali. Ali with a rolling neckbreaker for 2. Ali now heads up top, but Miz avoids a 450 Splash and lands a kick to the head. Miz tears off his t-shirt, there’s a visible handprint on his chest, then he tosses Ali into the corner and sends us to break.

Miz lands some kicks to the chest as we come back. Ali avoids a Buzzsaw Kick and hits a Backstabber to start his comeback. Strikes from Ali, Miz counters with a knee the blocks an O’Connor roll and kicks the knee of Ali before hitting the kneeling DDT for a 2 count. Miz wants to end things, Ali counters with a Victory Roll for 2 then a satellite DDT and Miz rolls out of the ring to save himself. Ali heads up top and dives onto Miz, who remembers to catch him. Miz tosses Ali over the announce table then when he tries to follow up Dexter Lumis comes through the crowd and menaces Miz. Lumis is chased away by security but Miz is shaken up enough to allow Ali to hit a super kick to the damaged jaw. Ali up top, 450 splash and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mustafa Ali won

Rating: 3 stars

The pacing here was odd given the commercial break but Ali can go and Miz might never have a great match but he rarely has bad matches at this point.

After this break we’ll get the sit down interview with Johnny Gargano. Graves: I wouldn’t trust Gargano is his tongue came notarized.

Post break Byron Saxon does his impression of hosting 60 Minutes and sets up the angle to this point. Gargano says he’s known Lumis for years and he’s got his quirks but he’s just trying to make a living like the rest of us. Lumis married into his NXT family and he had to accept him like a son in law or a pet raccoon. But that wedding caused their family to fall apart. Lumis lost his jab and fell on hard times, which took a toll on his psyche which Miz took advantage of. These blurry faux re-enactments are funny. Seems Miz on the night of Gargano’s return was talking with Lumis and Gargano recorded it. We get an audio recording of Miz complaining that Lumis was a big snug with his sleeper and them setting up the angle to generate sympathy for Miz. Gargano thinks Miz was paying Lumis for fake attacks to keep himself relevant in the media, his own celebrity stalker. Now Gargano talks us through some of the hits of their interactions to support his point, Byron asks about Miz losing a title match and Gargano thinks he did it to generate more sympathy and excuse his loss to Lashley, which he was going to lose anyway. Asked about Miz attacking Lumis with a chair, Gargano’s theory is that Miz stopped paying Lumis and now Lumis is really coming after Miz until he gets what he’s owed. Well. . . that’s certainly something I guess.

Graves gets annoyed at this being aired and becomes more annoying to the audience than usual. Commentary then runs down the Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money card for us.

The participants for our main event start heading to the ring, we get the baby faces in the ring then head to break.

Post break here come the champions.

Match #6 – Women’s Tag Team Title Match: (c) Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky) w/ Bayley vs. Asuka and Alexa Bliss w/ Bianca Belair

Bliss and Iyo start off, Bliss attacks right away and starts laying in strikes in the corner. Kicks from Bliss and she stands on Iyo’s back for a bit. Iyo avoids a double knee drop and lands a clothesline. Kai tags in and Bliss takes some tandem offense that was really poorly positioned. Kai with some strikes then a running kick in the corner for a 2 count. Iyo tags in and starts beating down Bliss in the corner before hitting a double knee strike. Kai back in for more corner work, then Bliss fights back with a slam and a double knee strike then a rolling senton for 2. Bliss lands a back elbow out of the corner then a head scissors and she tags in Asuka. Asuka slams Kai down by the hair then lays in a flurry of strikes and a German suplex. Kai fights back with a hair grab and tags in Iyo. Asuka and Iyo stare down then trade shoves and strikes with Asuka getting the better of things before running into a back elbow. Clothesline from Asuka as she and Iyo yell at each other Japanese. Bliss is tagged in and Iyo eats an elbow then a bulldog for a 2 count. Asuka tags back in and lands a drop kick, Asuka with a hip attack to Kai then we get a brawl on the floor with Asuka laying in kicks to Iyo but Kai pulls her away from a kick against the ring post. Iyo with a Dragon Screw to Asuka leaving the heels in control as we head to break.

Iyo is keeping Asuka isolated as we come back. Asuka fights back with a clothesline and both women are down. Iyo avoids a German suplex with a roll through but Asuka avoids a double stomp and rolls up Iyo for 2. Asuka avoids a charge and Iyo winds up falling to the outside. Kai tags in but Asuka kicks her away then grabs some pinning attempts for a couple of 2 counts. Kick from Kai but Asuka tosses her out of the ring and goes to tag out. Bliss gets the hot tag and she runs wild on Kai for a bit with sloppy Thesz press attempts. Strikes from Bliss then a knee strike and a drop kick. Double knees from Bliss as Graves has lost track of how’s legal. Kai eats a Code Red for a near fall. Asuka tags back in and we get a drop kick assisted Russian leg sweep, Asuka goes for the armbar but Iyo breaks it up then drops Bliss with a double underhook backbreaker. Kai attacks the leg of Asuka and tags in Iyo. Iyo with a sick Meteora in the corner then hits a springboard drop kick for a 2 count. Again Iyo heads up top, this time Asuka intercepts her with a Codebreaker for a 2 count, then she turns the kick out into an armbar. Iyo escapes but Asuka keeps going for the armbar, she switches to the Asuka Lock and Iyo taps while the ref is distracted by Bayley. Belair is annoyed at that and attacks Bayley on the floor as Kai breaks up the submission. Kai avoids a DDT then disposes of Bliss. Kai and Asuka both trade kick attempts, Asuka lands one then winds up eating a scorpion kick. Bayley and Belair fight onto some equipment on the floor, then Bayley hits a belly to belly suplex off the crate and through some conveniently placed tables. Asuka fights off Iyo and Kai but misses a hip attack and eats a boot from Kai. Bliss pulls out Kai and shoves her into the ring steps. Iyo boots bliss from the apron then heads up top but Asuka avoids the moonsault and lands a super kick. Bliss tags in, Twisted Bliss connects for the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Asuka and Alexa Bliss won the titles

Rating: 3.5 stars

I’m not too surprised by the title switch here given how much they’ve cooled off Damage CTRL the last month or so. The match started a little out of sync but they really brought it home during the closing stretch, Asuka and Iyo have some darn good chemistry and I’d love to see them in singles action at some point.

The new champs celebrate with pyro as the show ends.