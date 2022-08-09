Winfree’s WWE RAW Review 8.08.22  

Hey there everyone, Winfree tagging in for Tony again but the big man should be back next week. Tonight we’ve got a few things to take care of as the Triple H era begins taking shape. First we’ll be starting the tournament to crown new women’s tag team champions (the only real question here is if Sasha and Naomi show up as a team or crash the party of the eventual winners), second we’ve got the United States title up for grabs when Bobby Lashley tries to defend against Ciampa. Ciampa turned in a solid performance last week in two different matches to earn this shot at the gold. Also Finn Balor takes on Rey Mysterio, with the Edge factor looming large as that issue continues to take shape. Last week Bianca Belair started a feud with Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky that devolved into a big schmoz as the trio of heels are trying to make general waves. Riddle was out of action last week, but could easily be back now to continue his growing feud with Seth Rollins especially seeing as Rollins will be in action against Angelo Dawkins. There’s all that, and potentially more, but we’ve got 3 hours to fill so let’s get to the action.

First up is a recap of Bianca Belair taking on Iyo Sky from last week and the overall budding feud between Belair and the group of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Sky.

Commentary welcomes us to the broadcast and runs down the expected card for tonight. They also announce the tournament brackets for the women’s tag team titles, tonight we’ll get Dana Brooke and Tamina taking on Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

Up first here comes Bayley, Sky, and Dakota. The trio head to the ring and Bayley gets a mic. Actually they’ve all got mics, Bayley says they’re excited to see the dumb faces of the fans. They don’t want to be here, but the fans need them. The fans came to see what they’ll do to try and save this uninspired division. Bayley asks if we really enjoy watching Becky Lynch play dress up every week, or enjoy cheering for that “champion” Bianca Belair. Belair would be nothing without Bayley. Well last week they made a statement, taking care of Becky’s shoulder then bringing the fighting spirit out of the locker room. They’re going to bring back what’s been missing. Sky says the hunger has been missing. The fans deserve a hungry women’s division. Bayley knows everyone is lost without her, and tonight she’s got a question for all of the idiots out there. How is Bayley the only one to realize what a lethal weapon Iyo Sky is? How is she the only one who realized the benefits of bringing in Dakota Sky. She corrects herself but that’s a funny slip. Dakota interjects now and calms Bayley down, saying she doesn’t have to explain anything else to the fans. Tonight Dakota and Sky will show them everything when they win their match tonight. Alexa Bliss is here to interrupt things, she’s followed by Asuka and Bianca Belair and that trio heads to the ring. Our trio of faces have mics as well. Bliss doesn’t want them to get ahead of themselves, because even if Dakota and Sky win tonight they’ll have to face Bliss and Asuka sooner rather than later. Belair says she’s not finished with Sky yet, she wants to finish what they started last week but since there’s three on either side they can handle this fair and square. Bayley expected this, and instead of tonight how about a three on three match at Clash at the Castle. Everyone’s amenable to that, then Belair jumps Bayley and we get a brawl. Belair and Bayley wind up in the crowd as various officials show up to try and get control over the brawl. Eventually Bliss jumps from the barricade onto the pile of everyone else as more officials show up to battle for control as we head to break. Not a bad segment but it felt a little flat to me, Bayley wound up rambling a bit and I’m not sure Dakota or Sky added much. Still, it could have been worse and it did keep this issue front and center.

We come back, and here comes Seth Rollins for his match.

Match #1: Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins w/ Montez Ford

They circle then tie up, Rollins grabs a side headlock then kicks Dawkins in the gut and goes for the Stomp but Dawkins avoids it. Another tie up, this time Dawkins grabs the headlock then they hit the ropes and Dawkins lands a drop kick. Now Dawkins goes after the arm of Rollins before hitting the ropes again and landing a jumping elbow. Rollins heads out of the ring to regain himself, and Ford starts mocking him which allows Dawkins to blindside Rollins with a Pounce over the announce table and send us to break.

Rollins is working an arm as we come back, Dawkins tries to fight out with strikes but eats a Flatliner into the corner. Ford is trying to hype up Dawkins, Rollins kicks him because he can and Ford grabs a chair then heads into the ring. The ref takes issue with all of this and tosses the chair then ejects Ford from ringside. Dawkins then clotheslines Rollins out of the ring and hits a dive onto him. Back in the ring Dawkins with a pump handle suplex then some corner offense and The Silencer for a 2 count. Rollins with an O’Connor Roll, that gets 2 then he hits his rolling elbow to the back of the head but Dawkins avoids a Stomp, avoids another Stomp then hits the Sky High for a near fall. Rollins rolls out of the ring to recover, Dawkins follows him looking for another Pounce but Rollins avoids him and Dawkins runs into the ring steps. Back in the ring they trade counters before Rollins hits a Pedigree to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Seth Rollins won

Rating: 2.5 stars

A bit too slow and predictable to break the average barrier, this wasn’t a star making performance from Dawkins or anything and I’m curious how much more time we’ll be treading water with this.

Post match Rollins hits a Stomp, that draws out Ford to chase him away.

We get a video recap of Edge and Judgement Day and what happened last week. The Mysterios are in the back with Rey talking with Dominik, Edge walks up and apologizes for things going sideways last week. He didn’t mean to Spear Dom. Dominik says they’re cool then shoves him. Rey tries to talk his son down and brings up his history with Edge, and Dominik objects to Rey siding with Edge over him. Rey follows Dominik to talk with him as we head to break.

As we come back we get a recap of Ciampa’s matches last week to earn a US title shot. Kevin Patrick then interviews Miz and Ciampa in the back. Miz objects to Kevin using the word phenomenal in his question to Ciampa, then says Ciampa had the last laugh despite that. Ciampa says you can believe in him. Harley Race believed in Ciampa and trained him, made him the man he is today. Race passed away about 3 years ago, and Ciampa is dedicating his win tonight to The King Harley Race. With Race above and the Miz at his back, tonight will be his moment. Bobby Lashley is going to feel Ciampa’s sacrifice tonight, and will realize that he’s already lost. Ciampa’s a decent promo and this worked well enough.

Ezekiel is in the ring for his match, and here comes Kevin Owens, who slips on the ring steps.

Match #2: Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

Owens jumps Ezekiel at the bell and starts stomping him in the corner. They head to the floor and Owens slams Ezekiel into the ring post, then into the announce table a few times and powerbombs Ezekiel onto the apron. The ref checks on Ezekiel, who’s selling this like he broke a rib, and calls for help. Owens heads back into the ring and stares down at the hobbled body of Ezekiel. Medics show up with a backboard, Owens now starts laughing as he observes and we head to break.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kevin Owens won via doctor stoppage

Rating: Cushaw. . . SQUASH

Well there’s another talent viewed completely differently between Vince and Trips.

We come back to a recap of Owens burying Ezekiel, during the break Ezekiel was stretchered to the back. Next out comes Finn Balor along with Damien Priest. Balor and Priest have mics as they hit the ring. Balor says they don’t fear Edge or Rey, and poor little Dominik is leaving them behind. Judgement Day isn’t afraid of anyone, because fear isn’t real. Fear is a product of your imagination, but danger is real and tonight Rey is in danger. The crowd has begun to “What” this. Priest wants to be clear with Edge, if he wanted he could lay out Edge tonight but they’ll be in Toronto in 2 weeks. Edge hasn’t had a match on RAW from Toronto in 12 years, and tonight he’s challenging Edge to a match for that episode. If Edge still has a set they can end this then. Priest says in Toronto, in front of whatever friends Edge has left, Judgement Day will end him. Rey walks in the back and finds Edge, he can’t find Dominik and Edge offers to accompany Rey to the ring. Rey says Dominik will be out there with him, but he appreciates Edge’s offer and heads towards the ring. After this break we’ll get Rey vs. Balor.

Post break and here comes Rey, but he’s solo.

Match #3: Finn Balor w/ Damien Priest vs. Rey Mysterio

Balor with kicks early and he starts working strikes in the corner. Rey fights back with strikes of his own then catches a charging Balor with a back elbow then hits a head scissors takedown. Baseball slide from Rey as Balor is on the outside, then he follows up with a seated senton to the floor. Back in the ring Rey heads up top and hits another seated senton then sends Balor into the second turnbuckle. They hit the ropes but Balor avoids a cross body and Rey eats the mat. Balor starts working the body of Rey with kicks and stomps. Rey fights back with a shoulder block then a sunset flip for a 2 count. Balor hits a Nightmare on Helms Street for a 2 count. Balor goes for the 3 Amigos, but Rey counters the last one into a suplex of his own. Rey fires up with strikes including a drop kick for a 2 count. Rey goes for a 10 punch, but Balor counters into an Electric Chair position only for Rey to transition into a wheelbarrow bulldog for a 2 count. A drop kick from Rey sets up Balor for the 619 but Priest takes the kick for Balor, and that allows Balor to slam Rey into the ring post as we head to break.

Rey and Balor are fighting on the top rope as we come back, Rey goes for a Sunset bomb, Balor stalls that and Rey just drops him down. Arm drag from Rey sends Balor out of the ring then Rey hits a sunset powerbomb into the barricade on the floor. Priest distracts Rey for a minute, but Rey hits Balor with a gamengiri. Priest trips up Rey, and this brings out Edge to brawl with Priest. Edge boots Priest over the barricade and into the crowd where he and Priest brawl through the fans to the back. Balor eats a Code Red from Rey that gets a near fall. Rey and Balor start trading strikes, Rey lands an enziguri and goes for the 619 but he runs into a clothesline from Balor. Balor hits the shotgun drop kick, then heads up top for the Coup de Grace but Rey rolls away from it and sets up Balor for another 619. This time he’s distracted by Rhea on the entrance stage with a slightly bloody Dominik Mysterio. That legs Balor catch Rey from behind with the reverse 1916 and the Coup de Grace to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Finn Balor won

Rating: 3 stars

Overbooked, but in the way this story kind of benefits from. Balor only felt like he got going later in the match, while Rey continues to be something of a marvel considering his age and laundry list of injuries.

Sarah Schrieber is in the back and interview Dana Brooke along with Tamina. Dana calls this an opportunity to become a double champion, she’s defended her 24/7 title a lot, Bayley and company roll up to interrupt. Bayley brings up winning the first women’s tag team titles. Tamina warns her to shut up. Dakota says they’ll see them out there, and Sky tells us that she doesn’t like them. That slightly awkward segment sends us to break.

We come back to the broadcast and here comes Bayley to second her team in the next match.

Match #4 – Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Match: Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai w/ Bayley vs. Dana Brooke and Tamina

Brooke and Dakota start us off, they tie up then trade rear waist locks. Brooke hits a hip toss then a kick. Dakota and Brooke trade blows, Brooke tags in Tamina who stares down Dakota. Rights from Tamina then she cheap shots Sky. Suplex from Tamina and Dakota rolls out of the ring to recover. Brooke tags in and then climbs up top to dive onto both of them. That sends us to break.

We come back to Dakota working a rest hold on Brooke. Brooke fights back and rolls up Dakota for 2. Sky tags in and Brooke takes some tag team offense. Corner cross body from Sky then she trips Brooke down in the corner and hits a double knee attack for a 2 count. Dakota tags back in and grabs a chin lock, then slams Brooke down by the hair. Pretty loud “Bayley sucks” chant, which doesn’t speak well for what’s happening in the ring. Brooke catches a running Dakota with a powerbomb for a 2 count. Dakota blocks Brooke from tagging out and tags in Sky. Tamina is able to tag in anyway and starts slamming Sky around. Corner offense from Tamina but Sky fights back with a back kick and a flurry of strikes but Tamina lands a super kick then a Samoan drop for a 2 count as Dakota breaks up the pin. Dakota and Brooke brawl on the floor with Bayley pulling Dakota away from a handspring back elbow. Tamina heads up top, she and Sky fight there before Dakota tags in blind. Tamina shoves Sky down and tries a Splash but Sky blocks it and Dakota comes in with a scorpion kick then a pump kick. Sky tags in, hits a moonsault and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky won

Rating: 2 stars

This should have been more one sided, I appreciate trying to have quality matches to add some prestige to the tournament but if your big new heel faction needed that much effort to beat Brooke and Tamina it’s a bit telling in the wrong way. Still, at least the right team went over.

Bobby Lashley warms up in the back, he’ll allegedly be up against Ciampa after this break.

We come back to a recap of Kevin Owens destroying Ezekiel. In the back Kevin runs up on Owens, he wants a comment and Owens says if Kevin ever runs up on him again he’ll drop him. Owens knows who he is, and since more people are watching now than in years he wanted to remind everyone at home and in the back that this is still the Kevin Owens show. Nice little promo from Owens to try and help reset his character.

Then a recap of Rey vs. Balor from earlier. In the back Rey is with Dominik in the trainers room getting Dominik checked out by a trainer.

A video hype package for the US title is up next, narrated by John “Bradshaw” Layfield. We get a recap of the laundry list of hall of fame talent that’s held this particular title and they close with Lashley talking about how proud he is to be US champion and Ciampa reminding us that no one makes a title more prestigious than Ciampa does. That leads us to Ciampa heading to the ring, his title shot will be up after this break. Slightly short segment between commercials, but if it means we get a more complete match between Lashley and Ciampa I’ll take it.

Post break here comes the champion, Bobby Lashley.

Match #5 – US Title Match: (c) Bobby Lashley vs. Ciampa w/ Miz

Ciampa goes right at Lashley with strikes, they hit the ropes and Lashley shoulder blocks Ciampa down. Lashley hits a delayed vertical suplex then goes for a 10 punch in the corner but Ciampa slips free. More corner offense from Lashley then he catches a jumping Ciampa, only for Ciampa to slip free and hit a chop block. Strikes from Ciampa but that just seems to annoy Lashley, who drops Ciampa with a spinning back elbow. Lashley wants the Spear, Ciampa rolls out of the ring to avoid that and he consults with Miz for a moment. Miz distracts Lashley, but Lashley doesn’t fall for it and clobbers Ciampa off the apron then follows him to the floor. Again Miz gets involved, so Lashley just chucks Ciampa into Miz to send us to break.

We come back to Ciampa undoing the padding on a turnbuckle, bailing on that and stomping on Lashley to keep him down. Falling headbutt from Ciampa connects then he grabs a chin lock. Lashley starts fighting back with shoulder blocks then some clotheslines in the corner. Ciampa fights back with a boot but he runs into a Dominator from Lashley which gets a 2 count. Military Press from Lashley, but Ciampa counters with a reverse DDT for a 2 count. They start trading strikes, Lashley gets the better of things before Ciampa cuts him off with a kick to the knee and a DDT for a 2 count. Lashley blocks a Fairy Tale Ending and hits a Spear but Miz puts Ciampa’s foot on the bottom rope to break the pin. AJ Styles runs in to wipe out Miz with a forearm and chases him through the crowd to even the odds in the ring. Small package from Ciampa gets a near fall then he finishes removing the turnbuckle pad only to turn into a Flatliner from Lashley. Lashley wants the Hurt Lock, but Miz and AJ run through the ring continuing their chase, they don’t touch either Lashley or Ciampa but the distraction allows Ciampa to send Lashley into the exposed buckle, then he posts him and hits a running knee strike all for a great near fall. Ciampa goes for the Fair Tale Ending again, they trade counters then Ciampa grabs the Gargano Escape in honor of his former partner. Lashley starts to fade, then rolls through and pulls Ciampa up and escapes. Ciampa sends Lashley to the apron and hits the Willow’s Bell for another near fall. Lashley blocks a running knee attack and hits a high angle spinebuster. Lashley grabs the Hurt Lock, Ciampa fights but has to tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bobby Lashley won

Rating: 3.5 stars

These two worked very well together, and Ciampa had some great near falls down the stretch. They could have swapped the title here and made it work, but I don’t hate Lashley retaining either. This did a fair bit to make Ciampa credible if you weren’t already familiar with him.

In the back Omos walks with MVP, he’ll be in action after this break.

Miz and AJ kept fighting during the break until a bunch of backstage goons separated them. AJ and Miz will meet later tonight in a No Disqualification match.

Omos heads to the ring, let us pray for his opponent to emerge injury free.

Match #6 – Handicap Match: Omos w/ MVP vs. Andrew Guerico and Spencer Slade

Omos just shoves both of them off then tackles Slade down. Guerico gets tossed into the ring, then Omos with some corner splashes to both men before catches Guerico and hitting a Military Press drop. That was a rough landing. Omos stacks up both men and crushes them in the corner. Snake Eyes then a big boot to drop both men. MVP calls for the end of the match. Omos then kills Guerico with a Chokebomb and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Omos won

Rating: Atlantic Giant. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash.

In the back Kevin interviews Seth Rollins with his weird laugh. He’s asked about Riddle, and Rollins objects to being asked about Riddle. He told everyone he’s done with Riddle. There’s nothing Riddle can say next week that’s out of character, he’ll just say “bro” and “dude” a bunch. Riddle is the gatekeeper of this industry, anyone or anything good has to come through him, and as great as Riddle could be he’s even better at wasting his potential. If you don’t believe him just ask Dana White. Riddle should just tell the world he’s hanging up the flip flops next week, because if he doesn’t want to do that then Rollins might have to Cody Rhodes his ass out the door. If Riddle has anything to say next week then you can bet so does Seth Rollins.

Alpha Academy head to the ring next, Gable will take on Dolph Ziggler after this break.

Post break here comes Dolph Ziggler.

Match #7: Chad Gable w/ Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

They wrestle quickly and trad counters on the mat with Gable getting a near fall then they wrestle to their feet and stare off. Some shoves from Dolph, Gable is happy to return them. They go back to wrestling, this time Dolph gets the pin attempt before they separate. Another tie up, Gable hits a single leg but Dolph counters and they fight up then Dolph gets a sunset flip for a 2 count. Gable and Dolph trade pin attempts then Dolph goes for a backslide but Gable counters into a Chaos Theory that drops Dolph. Gable with some stomps then a Dragon Screw and he starts going after the leg of Dolph. Some strikes from Gable then he climbs to the top rope only to miss a moonsault then Dolph catches him with a pendulum DDT for a 2 count. Gable blocks a super kick and grabs a Ankle Lock, Dolph fights to try and get him off but Gable hold on. Eventually Dolph rolls free and misses a Fame-Asser then Gable grabs the Ankle Lock again. Dolph reaches for the ropes but Gable pulls him away from them, only for Dolph to kick him off. Dolph’s knee gives out as he tries a super kick, Gable hits a folding powerbomb then uses the kick out to grab the Ankle Lock again. Gable is really cranking the Ankle Lock then stacks Dolph up for a 2 count. Dolph avoids an Angle Slam and hits the super kick to pick up the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dolph Ziggler won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Solid effort, but they lost the crowd down the stretch a bit. The chain wrestling was really nice though, both men know what they’re doing on the mat.

Post match Dolph avoids an attack from Otis and hobbles towards the back.

Nikki ASH and Doudrop are together in the back, Nikki says they’re coming for the belts and Doudrop is looking forward to crushing the hopes of Bliss and Asuka. Bliss and Asuka have a response, Nikki and Doudrop are just going to help them manifest their dreams. Bayley and company interrupt them, but a bunch of security personnel run by to disrupt things. To close the segment AJ Styles walks towards the ring for his match with Miz.

Back from break, and here comes AJ Styles.

Match #8 – No Disqualification Match: AJ Styles vs. The Miz

We get a brawl right away, AJ with a double leg and punches but Miz rolls out of the ring and AJ follows him then bounces him off of the announce table. AJ clears off the announce table, which allows Miz to send him into the ring steps. Miz goes under the ring but AJ cuts him off with a knee strike. AJ looks under the ring and finds a kendo stick, he doesn’t want it and gets a chair instead, but again thinks better of things and finds a table but is cut off by a kick from Miz. Miz puts the table back under the ring and they head back into the ring with a chair and kendo stick. Some kendo stick shots from Miz then he sets up the chair and sits on it but AJ unloads with a striking combination then a running forearm. AJ clotheslines Miz out of the ring then follows him out and they head on top of the announcers table, Miz avoids a Styles Clash and tosses AJ over the barricade and into the crowd as we head to break.

We come back to AJ trying to get the table out again, this time it clears the ring apron and he sets it up on the floor, but the time it takes allows Miz to get a kendo stick and lay in some shots with it as they head back into the ring. AJ fights back with body shots then hits a Pele kick. Both men scramble for the kendo stick, AJ gets it and lays into Miz with it. White Russian leg sweep from AJ gets a 2 count. The chair is set up in the corner, Miz is able to hit a boot but AJ counters a Skull Crushing Finale with a Victory Roll for a 2 count. AJ wants the Phenomenal Forearm, and hits it for a 2 count as Ciampa is here to pull the ref off the count. AJ attacks Ciampa and sends him into the ring where he goes for a Styles Clash but stops and instead sends Ciampa to the apron. Ciampa fights back and goes to suplex AJ through the table on the floor, but AJ fights it off and elbows Ciampa until he falls through the table. Miz rolls up AJ for 2 then AJ clobbers him with a right hand. Again AJ goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but Miz has the chair and throws it into AJ’s face then hits the Skull Crushing Finale but only gets a near fall. AJ’s sell on that chair shot was amazing. Miz gets the kendo stick and whacks AJ with it a few times, he’s aiming for the leg now and sets for the Figure 4 but AJ kicks him into the corner chair and then hits the Styles Clash to pick up the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: AJ Styles won

Rating: 3 stars

The pacing was a bit off at times here and the commercial break removed the connective tissue, but AJ Styles is still an exceptional professional wrestler.

Post match we see security restraining someone in the crowd right near the barricade, this catches the attention of AJ and we see Dexter Lumis get hauled off in cuffs in the background. So I guess they’re keeping the serial killer gimmick, or at least something very adjacent too it. AJ continues to celebrate as the show ends.